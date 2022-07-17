The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Bay View’s Palomino Restaurant Closes
The restaurant and bar closed Saturday, but will be open for special events.
Jul 11th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
2. Big Daddy’s BBQ Plans Relocation
Riverwest restaurant will serve the same smoked meats and soul food sides at new location on 92nd and Capitol.
Jul 12th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
3. Third Ward Grocer Will Be Upscale, Local
First Wisconsin location for Illinois-based Go Grocer will be 35% local products.
Jul 11th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
4. Op Ed: MMAC Freeway Expansion Plan Doesn’t Add Up
It’s predicated on a theory of congestion and economic development that has no evidence to support it.
Jul 15th, 2022 by Jeremy Fojut
5. Murphy’s Law: Crute Building Statewide ‘Truth’ Radio
Owner of liberal outlet in Madison envisions network of 12 stations in 7 markets with factual news shows.
Jul 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Court Says UWM Can Demolish Columbia Hospital
City loses suit opposing this and may decide not to appeal decision.
Jul 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Commission Okays 55-Unit East Side Apartment Building
But St. Mark’s church project may face a more contentious zoning hearing.
Jul 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. The Backyard Bar Creating New Backyard
Bay View bar losing its patio to new restaurant, but creating new space by demolishing house.
Jul 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy: Why Nicholson Quit The Governor’s Race
Did Uihlein pull his funding? And which candidate for governor will benefit?
Jul 12th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
10. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
2. Bastille Days is Back
Jul 8th, 2022 by Alliance Française de Milwaukee
6. Radio Milwaukee Names Radio Veteran Erin Wolf as Music Director
Wolf brings over 17 years of experience in non-commercial, public radio to the station
Jul 8th, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
8. Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts
WISN 12 welcomes veteran anchor and reporter to anchor desk on weekend evenings
Jul 12th, 2022 by WISN 12
9. Skyline Music series starts next week
FREE summer concert series kicks off Tuesday, July 12
Jul 8th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs
