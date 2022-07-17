Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 17th, 2022 07:00 am

Bay View’s Palomino Restaurant Closes

1. Bay View’s Palomino Restaurant Closes

The restaurant and bar closed Saturday, but will be open for special events.

Jul 11th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Big Daddy’s BBQ Plans Relocation

2. Big Daddy’s BBQ Plans Relocation

Riverwest restaurant will serve the same smoked meats and soul food sides at new location on 92nd and Capitol.

Jul 12th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Third Ward Grocer Will Be Upscale, Local

3. Third Ward Grocer Will Be Upscale, Local

First Wisconsin location for Illinois-based Go Grocer will be 35% local products.

Jul 11th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Op Ed: MMAC Freeway Expansion Plan Doesn’t Add Up

4. Op Ed: MMAC Freeway Expansion Plan Doesn’t Add Up

It’s predicated on a theory of congestion and economic development that has no evidence to support it.

Jul 15th, 2022 by Jeremy Fojut

Murphy’s Law: Crute Building Statewide ‘Truth’ Radio

5. Murphy’s Law: Crute Building Statewide ‘Truth’ Radio

Owner of liberal outlet in Madison envisions network of 12 stations in 7 markets with factual news shows.

Jul 14th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Court Says UWM Can Demolish Columbia Hospital

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Court Says UWM Can Demolish Columbia Hospital

City loses suit opposing this and may decide not to appeal decision.

Jul 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Commission Okays 55-Unit East Side Apartment Building

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Historic Commission Okays 55-Unit East Side Apartment Building

But St. Mark’s church project may face a more contentious zoning hearing.

Jul 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

The Backyard Bar Creating New Backyard

8. The Backyard Bar Creating New Backyard

Bay View bar losing its patio to new restaurant, but creating new space by demolishing house.

Jul 14th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy: Why Nicholson Quit The Governor’s Race

9. Murphy: Why Nicholson Quit The Governor’s Race

Did Uihlein pull his funding? And which candidate for governor will benefit?

Jul 12th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

10. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Bastille Days is Back

2. Bastille Days is Back

 

Jul 8th, 2022 by Alliance Française de Milwaukee

City of Milwaukee’s Independence Day Fireworks Rescheduled for August 2, 2022

3. City of Milwaukee’s Independence Day Fireworks Rescheduled for August 2, 2022

 

Jul 12th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee

Railroad work to require full closure of Brown Deer Road

4. Railroad work to require full closure of Brown Deer Road

 

Jul 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

5. BBB Alert: It’s not your lucky day, it’s a scammer impersonating a lottery winner

 

Apr 18th, 2022 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Radio Milwaukee Names Radio Veteran Erin Wolf as Music Director

6. Radio Milwaukee Names Radio Veteran Erin Wolf as Music Director

Wolf brings over 17 years of experience in non-commercial, public radio to the station

Jul 8th, 2022 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts

8. Cyreia Sandlin to Anchor WISN 12’s Weekend Evening Newscasts

WISN 12 welcomes veteran anchor and reporter to anchor desk on weekend evenings

Jul 12th, 2022 by WISN 12

Skyline Music series starts next week

9. Skyline Music series starts next week

FREE summer concert series kicks off Tuesday, July 12

Jul 8th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs

West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

10. West Allis Alderman Angelito Tenorio Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin State Treasurer

 

Jul 15th, 2021 by West Allis Ald. Angelito Tenorio

