Big Daddy’s BBQ Plans Relocation

Riverwest restaurant will serve the same smoked meats and soul food sides at new location on 92nd and Capitol.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soul Food is leaving Riverwest for a new location in Capitol Heights it plans to open next month.

The restaurant would move from its current location at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. to 9201 W. Capitol Dr.

The change was announced in a Facebook post Monday.

Big Daddy’s Humboldt Boulevard location is currently closed for regular service as owners Donald and Rita Lee prepare to launch the new spot in early August, but customers can still get their fix on some days. The restaurant’s Facebook page announced that it will be “popping up and rocking the parking lot Thursdays through Sundays,” but did not give specific dates or hours for the pop-up.

Donald Lee has a long history in the restaurant industry, starting Big Daddy’s about 22 years ago out of a kitchen on Brown Deer Road. He later partnered with Gerald’s Smokehouse in Racine, participated in local festivals and launched a series of pop ups throughout the city before landing in a more permanent space to operate his restaurant and catering business in the Riverwest neighborhood in 2020.

He opened a second Big Daddy’s location in Franklin in September 2021, but announced its temporary closure in June due to staffing issues.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The new location is planned for a 5,736-square-foot building formerly occupied by Thai Bankok Express . A food and beverage license application notes no plans for updates or renovations to the existing space.

Big Daddy’s serves a variety of smoked meats, catfish and fried chicken along with sides including mac and cheese, red beans and rice, mixed greens and candied yams, plus non-alcoholic beverages and desserts.

Once open, the new Big Daddy’s hours would be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Donald Lee did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

A license application for the new space is pending before the Common Council.

Humboldt Boulevard has been the site of ongoing construction since March, limiting accessibility to the restaurant and other businesses on the boulevard between East North Avenue and East Keefe Avenue since March. The construction is an initiative of the city’s Complete Streets program and is expected to finish by May 2023.