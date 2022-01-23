The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Talgo’s Wisconsin Trains Find Home In… Nigeria
Intended for high-speed Midwest line, they’ll be used on metro line in Lagos.
Jan 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Court Watch: 42 Days in Jail for Rolling His Eyes
Judge puts defendant in jail for alleged bad attitude. Appeals court overturns decision.
Oct 8th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt
3. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters
Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.
Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson
4. Urban Reads: Stop Fetishizing Old Buildings
All the city news you can use.
Jan 16th, 2022 by Jeff Wood
5. Friday Photos: The Apartments Built Over a Ship
Once “the largest hardware store in the world,” soon to be apartments.
Jan 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Milwaukee Public Market Adds Ice Skating Rink
“The Dinky Rink” is newest Third Ward entertainment offering.
Jan 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Plats and Parcels: Paddy’s Pub Complex Sold, Bar Will Remain For Now
Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jan 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
8. First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released
Poll, released by Johnson campaign, shows acting mayor with narrow lead.
Jan 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest CEO Collects $2.49 Million
Don Smiley gets total compensation of 1.19 million in 2019 and $1.29 million in 2020.
Jan 18th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Zizzo’s New HQ Has Rooftop Terrace, Cafe
Firm relocating to 1855 building in Walker’s Point, expects retailer on first floor.
Jan 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee’s New Cloth Mask Mandate Is 99% Useless!
Statement from mayoral candidate Bob Donovan.
Jan 19th, 2022 by Bob Donovan
2. Tuesday’s City of Milwaukee Mask Ordinance Vote
Jan 17th, 2022 by Michael Sampson
3. Suspect Charged with Felony Murder in Burger King Shooting
On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Antoine Zebadiah Edwards in connection to an armed robbery resulting in a homicide that occurred on January 2, 2022
Jan 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department
4. Taylor Statement on Off-Duty Officer Shooting
State Senator and Milwaukee Mayoral Candidate Lena Taylor statement
Jan 13th, 2022 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
5. Shorewood BID Announces New Executive Director
The Shorewood BID works to create a vibrant and cohesive 18-hour urban marketplace of distinctive, engaged and successful businesses.
Jan 14th, 2022 by Shorewood BID
6. County Clerk Christenson Calls Out Former Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch’s Hypocrisy on Voting as Indefinitely Confined in 2020 Election
“The hypocrisy of the Wisconsin Republicans on issues surrounding our elections doesn’t even surprise me anymore, as we witness yet another blatant double standard and ‘do as I say, not as I do’ duplicity from them.”
Jan 21st, 2022 by Milwaukee County Clerk
7. Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Statement on redistricting effort
Jan 18th, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
8. Northwestern Mutual joins Milky Way Tech Hub as a Corporate Member
Partnership to advance K-12 STEM programming in the city of Milwaukee
Jan 12th, 2022 by Northwestern Mutual
9. Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Statement on Incident in Third Ward
Statement from the Office of Violence Prevention
Jan 14th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
10. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
