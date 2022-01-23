Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 23rd, 2022 07:00 am

Talgo’s Wisconsin Trains Find Home In… Nigeria

1. Talgo’s Wisconsin Trains Find Home In… Nigeria

Intended for high-speed Midwest line, they’ll be used on metro line in Lagos.

Jan 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Court Watch: 42 Days in Jail for Rolling His Eyes

2. Court Watch: 42 Days in Jail for Rolling His Eyes

Judge puts defendant in jail for alleged bad attitude. Appeals court overturns decision.

Oct 8th, 2018 by Gretchen Schuldt

Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

3. Data Wonk: How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

Right-wing anti-vaxxers help cause more deaths of Republicans nationally and in Wisconsin.

Dec 8th, 2021 by Bruce Thompson

Urban Reads: Stop Fetishizing Old Buildings

4. Urban Reads: Stop Fetishizing Old Buildings

All the city news you can use.

Jan 16th, 2022 by Jeff Wood

Friday Photos: The Apartments Built Over a Ship

5. Friday Photos: The Apartments Built Over a Ship

Once “the largest hardware store in the world,” soon to be apartments.

Jan 21st, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Public Market Adds Ice Skating Rink

6. Milwaukee Public Market Adds Ice Skating Rink

“The Dinky Rink” is newest Third Ward entertainment offering.

Jan 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Paddy’s Pub Complex Sold, Bar Will Remain For Now

7. Plats and Parcels: Paddy’s Pub Complex Sold, Bar Will Remain For Now

Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jan 16th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released

8. First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released

Poll, released by Johnson campaign, shows acting mayor with narrow lead.

Jan 19th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Summerfest CEO Collects $2.49 Million

9. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest CEO Collects $2.49 Million

Don Smiley gets total compensation of 1.19 million in 2019 and $1.29 million in 2020.

Jan 18th, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Zizzo’s New HQ Has Rooftop Terrace, Cafe

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Zizzo’s New HQ Has Rooftop Terrace, Cafe

Firm relocating to 1855 building in Walker’s Point, expects retailer on first floor.

Jan 18th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee’s New Cloth Mask Mandate Is 99% Useless!

1. Milwaukee’s New Cloth Mask Mandate Is 99% Useless!

Statement from mayoral candidate Bob Donovan.

Jan 19th, 2022 by Bob Donovan

Tuesday’s City of Milwaukee Mask Ordinance Vote

2. Tuesday’s City of Milwaukee Mask Ordinance Vote

 

Jan 17th, 2022 by Michael Sampson

Suspect Charged with Felony Murder in Burger King Shooting

3. Suspect Charged with Felony Murder in Burger King Shooting

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against Antoine Zebadiah Edwards in connection to an armed robbery resulting in a homicide that occurred on January 2, 2022

Jan 14th, 2022 by Milwaukee Police Department

Taylor Statement on Off-Duty Officer Shooting

4. Taylor Statement on Off-Duty Officer Shooting

State Senator and Milwaukee Mayoral Candidate Lena Taylor statement

Jan 13th, 2022 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Shorewood BID Announces New Executive Director

5. Shorewood BID Announces New Executive Director

The Shorewood BID works to create a vibrant and cohesive 18-hour urban marketplace of distinctive, engaged and successful businesses.

Jan 14th, 2022 by Shorewood BID

County Clerk Christenson Calls Out Former Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch’s Hypocrisy on Voting as Indefinitely Confined in 2020 Election

6. County Clerk Christenson Calls Out Former Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch’s Hypocrisy on Voting as Indefinitely Confined in 2020 Election

“The hypocrisy of the Wisconsin Republicans on issues surrounding our elections doesn’t even surprise me anymore, as we witness yet another blatant double standard and ‘do as I say, not as I do’ duplicity from them.”

Jan 21st, 2022 by Milwaukee County Clerk

Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

7. Statement from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Statement on redistricting effort

Jan 18th, 2022 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Northwestern Mutual joins Milky Way Tech Hub as a Corporate Member

8. Northwestern Mutual joins Milky Way Tech Hub as a Corporate Member

Partnership to advance K-12 STEM programming in the city of Milwaukee

Jan 12th, 2022 by Northwestern Mutual

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Statement on Incident in Third Ward

9. Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Statement on Incident in Third Ward

Statement from the Office of Violence Prevention

Jan 14th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

10. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

