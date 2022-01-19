Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Public Market Adds Ice Skating Rink

"The Dinky Rink" is newest Third Ward entertainment offering.

By - Jan 19th, 2022 02:20 pm
The Dinky Rink. Image from the Milwaukee Public Market.

The Milwaukee Public Market is adding a new seasonal offering: an outdoor ice skating rink.

Dubbed “The Dinky Rink” and billed as the “the area’s smallest public skating rink,” it’s a 700-square-foot sheet of ice located on the north side of the building, 400 N. Water St.

“This time of year shouldn’t be thought of as a reason to hibernate and avoid the cold,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, in a statement. “Developing fun and unique amenities during the winter months only adds to the experience at the market and the greater Historic Third Ward neighborhood, and The Dinky Rink is a perfect example of that.”

It builds on the pickleball courts the market and business improvement district added last year to a vacant lot on the other side of N. Water St.

And similar to the popular courts, it is free to use.

But reservations are required, and skaters need to provide their own skates. No more than eight people are allowed on the ice at a time.

The rink, starting Friday, will be available during general market hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Sunday until 6 p.m.). Users must be three or older.

Food and drink, the mainstay of the public market’s offerings, are not permitted on the ice, but a series of picnic tables ring the rink.

“Absolutely no ice fishing,” says a rule sheet provided with the press release. But the only way one would catch anything is casting a pole over the adjacent fence and into the back-of-the-house operation for St. Paul Fish Company.

The rink will be maintained as long as weather permits.

Want more space to practice your triple axel? Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water St., is home to a larger rink and skate rentals are available. Ice access starts at $7 for the day.

