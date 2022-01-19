First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released
Poll, released by Johnson campaign, shows acting mayor with narrow lead.
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s campaign released the results of an internal poll it conducted on the mayoral race.
Campaigns never release polls with bad news, but, while the poll does show Johnson in the lead, it seems to confirm the speculation that it’s going to be a hotly-contested primary.
Of the 500 respondents, Johnson was chosen as the preferred candidate by 25% of respondents. Senator Lena Taylor came in second (18%), followed by Robert Donovan (14%), Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic (9%) and Sheriff Earnell Lucas (7%).
But equal to Johnson’s share of votes is the number of undecided voters (25%).
The poll had an estimated margin of error of 4.4%, according to Global Strategy Group, the political consulting firm that conducted the poll.
The poll was conducted between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 and included a survey of 500 likely primary voters. This period was shortly after Johnson’s name dominated local headlines as he became acting mayor on Dec. 22, toured a number of city facilities and announced then announced he contracted COVID-19 on Jan. 2.
Favorability ratings were included for each candidate, which also show Johnson in the lead. The acting mayor is viewed favorably by 44% of respondents and unfavorably by 12%. None of the other candidates have as wide of a gap. Taylor is viewed favorably by 39% of voters, unfavorably by 31%, Donovan’s perception is split 32/36, Lucas’ is 30/11 and Dimitrijevic’s is 28/17.
The preferred candidate and favorability ratings were only figures for which data on each of the five leading candidates was included.
The full, detailed results of the poll were not released by the campaign. No information in the one-page release is available on the performance of two candidates in the race: Michael Sampson and Ieshuh Griffin.
“They surveyed 500…I surveyed 1,594 AND COUNTING,” tweeted Griffin after the poll was released. Her figure references the number of signatures she turned in to appear on the ballot. Johnson turned in 2,344.
“These polling results demonstrate broad support for Mayor Johnson’s leadership and his agenda, and he will continue to make his case to the voters through the February primary and April general election,” said Daniel Bauman, Johnson’s campaign spokesperson, in a statement.
The primary, from which the top-two voter getters advance, is Feb. 15. The general election is April 5. The winner will serve the remainder of the term, through April 2024.
While not releasing a poll, the Dimitrijevic campaign did announce several endorsements from organizations including Voces de la Frontera, Teamsters Local Union 200 and Teamsters Local 344. She has been endorsed by a number of labor unions.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2022 Mayoral Race
- First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 19th, 2022
- Voces de la Frontera Action Endorses Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic for Mayor of Milwaukee - Marina Dimitrijevic - Jan 19th, 2022
- City Hall: Ieshuh Griffin Added To Mayoral Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 17th, 2022
- Taylor Turned In Nomination Papers - State Sen. Lena Taylor - Jan 11th, 2022
- City Hall: Half of Mayoral Candidates Bounced From Ballot - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 11th, 2022
- Chris Larson Drops Out of Mayoral Race - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 6th, 2022
- City Attorney Tearman Spencer Is Running For Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 30th, 2021
- City Hall: Daniel Riemer Drops Out of Mayoral Race - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 23rd, 2021
- Johnson Ceremonially Sworn In As Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 23rd, 2021
- City Hall: Council Calls April 5 Special Election For Mayor - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 23rd, 2021
Read more about 2022 Mayoral Race here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.