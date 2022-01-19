First Milwaukee Mayoral Race Poll Released

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s campaign released the results of an internal poll it conducted on the mayoral race.

Campaigns never release polls with bad news, but, while the poll does show Johnson in the lead, it seems to confirm the speculation that it’s going to be a hotly-contested primary.

Of the 500 respondents, Johnson was chosen as the preferred candidate by 25% of respondents. Senator Lena Taylor came in second (18%), followed by Robert Donovan (14%), Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic (9%) and Sheriff Earnell Lucas (7%).

But equal to Johnson’s share of votes is the number of undecided voters (25%).

The poll had an estimated margin of error of 4.4%, according to Global Strategy Group, the political consulting firm that conducted the poll.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 and included a survey of 500 likely primary voters. This period was shortly after Johnson’s name dominated local headlines as he became acting mayor on Dec. 22, toured a number of city facilities and announced then announced he contracted COVID-19 on Jan. 2.

Favorability ratings were included for each candidate, which also show Johnson in the lead. The acting mayor is viewed favorably by 44% of respondents and unfavorably by 12%. None of the other candidates have as wide of a gap. Taylor is viewed favorably by 39% of voters, unfavorably by 31%, Donovan’s perception is split 32/36, Lucas’ is 30/11 and Dimitrijevic’s is 28/17.

The preferred candidate and favorability ratings were only figures for which data on each of the five leading candidates was included.

The full, detailed results of the poll were not released by the campaign. No information in the one-page release is available on the performance of two candidates in the race: Michael Sampson and Ieshuh Griffin.

“They surveyed 500…I surveyed 1,594 AND COUNTING,” tweeted Griffin after the poll was released. Her figure references the number of signatures she turned in to appear on the ballot. Johnson turned in 2,344.

“These polling results demonstrate broad support for Mayor Johnson’s leadership and his agenda, and he will continue to make his case to the voters through the February primary and April general election,” said Daniel Bauman, Johnson’s campaign spokesperson, in a statement.

The primary, from which the top-two voter getters advance, is Feb. 15. The general election is April 5. The winner will serve the remainder of the term, through April 2024.

While not releasing a poll, the Dimitrijevic campaign did announce several endorsements from organizations including Voces de la Frontera, Teamsters Local Union 200 and Teamsters Local 344. She has been endorsed by a number of labor unions.