The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Riverwest Residents Buy Falcon Bowl
The bar, bowling alley and event space was purchased by the Riverwest Investment Cooperative.
Dec 17th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
2. Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.
The senator railed against the COVID-19 vaccine on a Janesville-area radio program.
Dec 10th, 2021 by Henry Redman
3. Milwaukee Walks: A Ghost Town On The River
Just north of Locust St. along the Milwaukee River are the remnants of homes in the River Colony.
Dec 15th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Entertainment Proposal Raises Questions
But the two-theater music complex may ultimately be subject to little public review.
Dec 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Housing Authority Opening Low-Cost Housing Waiting Lists
Want housing assistance? Get in line ASAP starting Dec. 15.
Dec 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Op Ed: Public Museum Must Give Full Accounting
The public needs to know how move to a smaller facility will impact museum’s collections, taxidermy and history.
Dec 14th, 2021 by Christopher Hillard
7. Council Suspends Downtown’s ELMNT Lounge For 60 Days
Action taken after police and others argue over how a homicide near bar was handled.
Dec 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. City Hall: Predator Cop Costs Milwaukee $400,000
Officer ultimately spent four years in jail after using his job to prey on teenage girls.
Dec 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Friday Photos: Komatsu Mining Opens Office Building
Factory planned for early 2022 completion.
Dec 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Waukesha Teacher Suspended for Rainbow Flag in Classroom
Students, staff and teachers’ union planning show of support for suspended teacher.
Dec 16th, 2021 by Terry Falk
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Johnson Skips Votes, Refusing to Job He Was Elected to Do
Dec 17th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
7. Statement by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett:
Dec 14th, 2021 by Mayor Tom Barrett
8. Village of East Troy receives $250,000 state grant for downtown building
WEDC investment aids construction of a project that will introduce two minority-owned businesses
Dec 16th, 2021 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
9. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Judge George S. Curry
Dec 10th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
