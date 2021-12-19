Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 19th, 2021 07:00 am

Riverwest Residents Buy Falcon Bowl

1. Riverwest Residents Buy Falcon Bowl

The bar, bowling alley and event space was purchased by the Riverwest Investment Cooperative.

Dec 17th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.

2. Ron Johnson Says Unvaccinated in ‘Internment Camps’ Outside U.S.

The senator railed against the COVID-19 vaccine on a Janesville-area radio program.

Dec 10th, 2021 by Henry Redman

Milwaukee Walks: A Ghost Town On The River

3. Milwaukee Walks: A Ghost Town On The River

Just north of Locust St. along the Milwaukee River are the remnants of homes in the River Colony.

Dec 15th, 2021 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Entertainment Proposal Raises Questions

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward Entertainment Proposal Raises Questions

But the two-theater music complex may ultimately be subject to little public review.

Dec 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Housing Authority Opening Low-Cost Housing Waiting Lists

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Housing Authority Opening Low-Cost Housing Waiting Lists

Want housing assistance? Get in line ASAP starting Dec. 15.

Dec 9th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Public Museum Must Give Full Accounting

6. Op Ed: Public Museum Must Give Full Accounting

The public needs to know how move to a smaller facility will impact museum’s collections, taxidermy and history.

Dec 14th, 2021 by Christopher Hillard

Council Suspends Downtown’s ELMNT Lounge For 60 Days

7. Council Suspends Downtown’s ELMNT Lounge For 60 Days

Action taken after police and others argue over how a homicide near bar was handled.

Dec 15th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Predator Cop Costs Milwaukee $400,000

8. City Hall: Predator Cop Costs Milwaukee $400,000

Officer ultimately spent four years in jail after using his job to prey on teenage girls.

Dec 14th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Komatsu Mining Opens Office Building

9. Friday Photos: Komatsu Mining Opens Office Building

Factory planned for early 2022 completion.

Dec 17th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Waukesha Teacher Suspended for Rainbow Flag in Classroom

10. Waukesha Teacher Suspended for Rainbow Flag in Classroom

Students, staff and teachers’ union planning show of support for suspended teacher.

Dec 16th, 2021 by Terry Falk

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ron Johnson Spends Week Claiming Mouthwash Is Effective Treatment for COVID, Instead of Working for Wisconsinites

1. Ron Johnson Spends Week Claiming Mouthwash Is Effective Treatment for COVID, Instead of Working for Wisconsinites

 

Dec 10th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Ron Johnson Pushes Self-Serving, Anti-Wisconsin Agenda By Voting To Jeopardize U.S. Economy

2. Ron Johnson Pushes Self-Serving, Anti-Wisconsin Agenda By Voting To Jeopardize U.S. Economy

 

Dec 14th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Johnson Skips Votes, Refusing to Job He Was Elected to Do

3. Johnson Skips Votes, Refusing to Job He Was Elected to Do

 

Dec 17th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Ron Johnson Only Served Himself By Voting Against Pro-Wisconsin Infrastructure Legislation

4. Ron Johnson Only Served Himself By Voting Against Pro-Wisconsin Infrastructure Legislation

 

Dec 15th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Senator Tammy Baldwin Votes for National Defense Authorization Act to Support Wisconsin’s Service Members, Veterans, and Economy

6. Senator Tammy Baldwin Votes for National Defense Authorization Act to Support Wisconsin’s Service Members, Veterans, and Economy

 

Dec 15th, 2021 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Statement by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett:

7. Statement by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett:

 

Dec 14th, 2021 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Village of East Troy receives $250,000 state grant for downtown building

8. Village of East Troy receives $250,000 state grant for downtown building

WEDC investment aids construction of a project that will introduce two minority-owned businesses

Dec 16th, 2021 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Judge George S. Curry

9. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Judge George S. Curry

 

Dec 10th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

10. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

