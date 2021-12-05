Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Dec 5th, 2021 07:00 am

City Closes T Jay’s Lounge

1. City Closes T Jay’s Lounge

36 shootings near bar in 2021, including a triple shooting inside tavern and bar staff involved in cleanup.

Dec 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Milwaukee Poised To Pay Additional $150,000 For Predator Police Officer

2. City Hall: Milwaukee Poised To Pay Additional $150,000 For Predator Police Officer

Officer Sonthana Rajaphoumi finished four-year prison sentence earlier this year.

Dec 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Cottage

3. MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Cottage

Three bedroom Victorian cottage features a remodeled kitchen and backyard deck great for entertaining.

Nov 29th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee

Restaurant to Replace Troubled VIP Lounge

4. Restaurant to Replace Troubled VIP Lounge

Restaurant Jerez plans to move into space at 828 S. 1st St., replacing shuttered bar.

Nov 30th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

New Restaurant And Bar For Downtown

5. New Restaurant And Bar For Downtown

The Lunchroom planned for 804 N. Milwaukee St., along with a margarita bar.

Nov 30th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

County Can’t Afford Park System

6. County Can’t Afford Park System

Fewer local tax dollars available for parks. Officials call for new revenue sources.

Dec 3rd, 2021 by Edgar Mendez

Landlord Helps Tenant Get Rental Assistance, Instead of Evicting

7. Landlord Helps Tenant Get Rental Assistance, Instead of Evicting

The landlord waited months for rental assistance, not wanting to evict her tenant.

Dec 2nd, 2021 by PrincessSafiya Byers

City Hall: City Will Begin Mailing Parking Tickets

8. City Hall: City Will Begin Mailing Parking Tickets

Starting with tickets given at night, to protect parking checkers from verbal threats and physical assaults.

Dec 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

RedBrick Pizza Closed, Equipment Listed For Sale

9. RedBrick Pizza Closed, Equipment Listed For Sale

Items listed for auction include commercial pizza ovens and soda machines

Dec 2nd, 2021 by Annie Mattea

Eyes on Milwaukee: Indoor Concert Complex Planned Next To Summerfest

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Indoor Concert Complex Planned Next To Summerfest

800 and 4,000 seat theaters would offer year-round entertainment.

Dec 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Announces More Than $200 Million for Wisconsin Communities Through ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

1. Gov. Evers Announces More Than $200 Million for Wisconsin Communities Through ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

Funds ensure local communities can invest in unique needs toward ensuring economic recovery

Nov 29th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Jessica Katzenmeyer Racks Up More Endorsements From Across Wisconsin

2. Jessica Katzenmeyer Racks Up More Endorsements From Across Wisconsin

 

Nov 29th, 2021 by Jessica Katzenmeyer

Senator Agard Introduces Legislation to Close Gun Loophole in Wisconsin

3. Senator Agard Introduces Legislation to Close Gun Loophole in Wisconsin

 

Nov 29th, 2021 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

Brewers Clubhouse Sale Scheduled for December 3-4

4. Brewers Clubhouse Sale Scheduled for December 3-4

Annual Sale to Feature up to 80 Percent Off Merchandise

Nov 4th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

6. East Side BID Announces New Executive Director

 

Nov 30th, 2021 by East Side BID

AG Kaul Issues Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Redistricting Decision

7. AG Kaul Issues Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Redistricting Decision

 

Nov 30th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Wasserman Introduces Resolution Declaring Medical Misinformation a Public Health Crisis

8. Wasserman Introduces Resolution Declaring Medical Misinformation a Public Health Crisis

 

Nov 29th, 2021 by Sup. Sheldon Wasserman

Senator Baldwin Helped Deliver $9.3 Million in Pandemic Support for Wisconsin’s Timber Harvesters and Haulers

9. Senator Baldwin Helped Deliver $9.3 Million in Pandemic Support for Wisconsin’s Timber Harvesters and Haulers

USDA begins disbursing final pandemic assistance payments next week

Dec 3rd, 2021 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on the Verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

10. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on the Verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

 

Nov 19th, 2021 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

