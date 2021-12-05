The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. City Closes T Jay’s Lounge
36 shootings near bar in 2021, including a triple shooting inside tavern and bar staff involved in cleanup.
Dec 3rd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. City Hall: Milwaukee Poised To Pay Additional $150,000 For Predator Police Officer
Officer Sonthana Rajaphoumi finished four-year prison sentence earlier this year.
Dec 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE Listing: Beautiful Brewers Hill Cottage
Three bedroom Victorian cottage features a remodeled kitchen and backyard deck great for entertaining.
Nov 29th, 2021 by Urban Milwaukee
4. Restaurant to Replace Troubled VIP Lounge
Restaurant Jerez plans to move into space at 828 S. 1st St., replacing shuttered bar.
Nov 30th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
5. New Restaurant And Bar For Downtown
The Lunchroom planned for 804 N. Milwaukee St., along with a margarita bar.
Nov 30th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
6. County Can’t Afford Park System
Fewer local tax dollars available for parks. Officials call for new revenue sources.
Dec 3rd, 2021 by Edgar Mendez
7. Landlord Helps Tenant Get Rental Assistance, Instead of Evicting
The landlord waited months for rental assistance, not wanting to evict her tenant.
Dec 2nd, 2021 by PrincessSafiya Byers
8. City Hall: City Will Begin Mailing Parking Tickets
Starting with tickets given at night, to protect parking checkers from verbal threats and physical assaults.
Dec 1st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. RedBrick Pizza Closed, Equipment Listed For Sale
Items listed for auction include commercial pizza ovens and soda machines
Dec 2nd, 2021 by Annie Mattea
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Indoor Concert Complex Planned Next To Summerfest
800 and 4,000 seat theaters would offer year-round entertainment.
Dec 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Announces More Than $200 Million for Wisconsin Communities Through ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds
Funds ensure local communities can invest in unique needs toward ensuring economic recovery
Nov 29th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Jessica Katzenmeyer Racks Up More Endorsements From Across Wisconsin
Nov 29th, 2021 by Jessica Katzenmeyer
4. Brewers Clubhouse Sale Scheduled for December 3-4
Annual Sale to Feature up to 80 Percent Off Merchandise
Nov 4th, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
6. East Side BID Announces New Executive Director
Nov 30th, 2021 by East Side BID
9. Senator Baldwin Helped Deliver $9.3 Million in Pandemic Support for Wisconsin’s Timber Harvesters and Haulers
USDA begins disbursing final pandemic assistance payments next week
Dec 3rd, 2021 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
