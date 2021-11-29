Welcome Home! This beautiful Victorian cottage is located just steps from Downtown in highly sought after Brewers Hill neighborhood. This historic home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, first floor laundry, and nicely remodeled kitchen. Raised deck in backyard is great for entertaining. Detached 1.5 car garage with extra storage space. Make your appointment today to see this great home!

The Breakdown

Address: 2010 N. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wi 53212

Size: 1,520 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 8

Year Built: 1880

Parking: 1.5 detached garage

Price: $322,900

Taxes: $6,312

MLS#: 1771996

