RedBrick Pizza Closed, Equipment Listed For Sale

RedBrick Pizza Kitchen Cafe in Bay View, 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is closed.

In reality, it’s been closed for months, with a sign in its window referencing a labor shortage. But soon it could be empty.

Gerlach Companies lists a wide variety of equipment for sale, including a gas-fired commercial pizza oven central to the operation. The listing is for the Milwaukee restaurant as well as equipment at two storage locations in Mukwonago.

An auction listing with

A second franchised location in Brookfield continues to operate according to an employee that answered the phone and the national chain’s website. But the Gerlach listing touts Brookfield as one of the locations being sold off.

The Kinnickinnic Avenue location was the first RedBrick location in the Midwest. It opened in September 2019. The chain also has locations in Florida, California, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas. The Brookfield location opened in June.

RedBrick serves several artisan pizzas, including pepperoni suprema, margherita and many other options. Other menu items include salads, breadsticks and an Italian specialty sandwich called the Fhazani.

Franchise owner Jay Vermeulen did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Those interested in bidding are able to bid Monday, Dec. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. An inspection will be offered Dec. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Payment is only accepted in cash, cashier’s check or check only with a bank letter. There is an 18% buyer’s fee. Interested parties can register to bid online on Gerlach’s website.