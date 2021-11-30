New Restaurant And Bar For Downtown

The Lunchroom planned for 804 N. Milwaukee St., along with a margarita bar.

A new restaurant is planned for the first floor of a downtown office building at 804 N. Milwaukee St.

A brief description of the establishment, called The Lunchroom, as part of an occupancy permit application filed with the City of Milwaukee, notes it will serve food, and in a section describing the alcoholic beverages being sold there that it will include a margarita bar.

A floor plan shows there will be a specific “margarita bar” along with another, much larger bar.

The proposed hours of business run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday, suggesting the restaurant may include a nightlife component.

The owner of the proposed business, Kryctal Rouse, could not be reached for comment by Urban Milwaukee.

The floor plan of the 3,745-square-foot space shows the bar and restaurant will have outdoor seating that wraps around the building’s corner at the intersection of N. Milwaukee St. and E. Wells. St. The floor plan also shows ample seating with nearly 20 two-person tables, several picnic style lunch tables and sofas.

A unique feature of the building for the restaurant will be the wall of windows that make up the southern and west facing exterior walls.

In 2018, the location was the planned site of a different bar and restaurant called Global Fusion.

The Kennedy I building, built in 1984, and where The Lunchroom would be located, is currently owned by Milwaukee-area real estate investor Bachan Singh, who purchased the building in 2016 for $1 million.