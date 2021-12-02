Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Summerfest could soon have a year-round musical neighbor.

FPC Live, a Madison-based concert promotion and venue operations company, plans to open an indoor concert complex in the Historic Third Ward.

Plans call for 800 and 4,000 seat theaters with scalable capacities in a connected complex.

Marquee Ventures, a third-party real estate firm, would lease and develop a 1.25-acre site owned by Summerfest-parent Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. FPC would operate the complex.

“Having venues of this caliber will make Milwaukee a must-play destination for all artists both at the developing level and those on the verge of playing arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums,” said FPC co-president Charlie Goldstone in a statement. “We are excited to add these rooms to the city, connecting more artists to more fans in Milwaukee.”

FPC is already a partner MWF on booking non-Summerfest events at the American Family Insurance Ampitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion. It also books certain events at Fiserv Forum.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with FPC Live to increase access to live entertainment year round,” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Music fans are familiar with visiting the lakefront to see their favorite artists; these new venues will extend that experience.”

FPC hopes to start construction in early 2022 and open the venues following Summerfest 2023.

FPC is a for-profit arm of Frank Productions . MWF is a non-profit corporation that leases Henry Maier Festival Park from the City of Milwaukee and, in addition to its own events, subleases it to a number of other festivals.

The development site includes parts of 607-627 E. Summerfest Pl., 639 E. Summerfest Pl. and 100 N. Marshall St. based on project renderings. It is privately owned by MWF. The properties are located north of E. Erie St. and east of N. Jackson St.

The proposal is subject to design approval from the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board. It would also need approval from MWF’s public landlord, the City of Milwaukee Harbor Commission because a portion of the site connects with leased land.

Eppstein Uhen Architects is serving as the designer.

FPC owns or operates venues in Madison, Charleston, SC and Columbia, MO. Its Madison venues including The Sylvee, Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon.

Live Nation Entertainment owns a majority interest in FPC parent Frank Productions.

Marquee Ventures, the real estate firm that would own the complex, lists Frank Productions director of development Lee Christensen as its registered agent and uses Frank Productions mailing address.

Renderings