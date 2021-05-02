Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 2nd, 2021 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

City Hall: Pension Costs Will Cause Huge Worker Layoffs

1. City Hall: Pension Costs Will Cause Huge Worker Layoffs

One-sixth of city workforce projected for cuts by 2026, with added cuts in future years.

Apr 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Sober Living Facility Will Replace Hostel

2. Plats and Parcels: Sober Living Facility Will Replace Hostel

Big change for distinctive Riverwest building. Plus: A busy week of real estate news.

Apr 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Laws: The New Gerrymandering Scheme

3. Murphy’s Laws: The New Gerrymandering Scheme

Republicans charge taxpayers for private attorneys to defend secret legislative scheme before it’s even been created.

Apr 27th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

School Districts End Mask Requirement

4. School Districts End Mask Requirement

Rural and suburban school districts across state relent, often pressured by parents.

Apr 28th, 2021 by Rob Mentzer

City Hall: Sterling Brown Settlement Approved

5. City Hall: Sterling Brown Settlement Approved

City will issue apology and adopt slew of police policy changes.

Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer To Transform Walker’s Point Property

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer To Transform Walker’s Point Property

Apartments, new bar planned for Italianate mansion whose oldest portion dates to 1870.

Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Tearman Spencer Vs. City Hall

7. Tearman Spencer Vs. City Hall

New City Attorney is quite public with his frustrations with those he is tasked with representing.

Apr 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: The Soup House Is Closing

8. Dining: The Soup House Is Closing

After 21 years in business, downtown restaurant calling it quits.

Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Remembering Bill Durkin

9. Remembering Bill Durkin

He helped create Urban Stables, other philanthropic projects and was an anti-war activist, member of Chicago 15.

Apr 26th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Office Building Planned for Jefferson Street

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Office Building Planned for Jefferson Street

Entrepreneur Josh Delaney plans to redevelop site on Lower East Side site.

Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

LISTEN: Ron Johnson Discourages Constituents From Getting Vaccinated

1. LISTEN: Ron Johnson Discourages Constituents From Getting Vaccinated

Johnson: “What do you care if your neighbor has one or not…Why is this big push to make sure everyone gets a vaccine…”

Apr 23rd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

Sterling Brown settlement requires that MPD adopt weapon drawn reporting

2. Sterling Brown settlement requires that MPD adopt weapon drawn reporting

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey April 27, 2021

Apr 27th, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Nō Studios opens Skyline Bar + Lounge

3. Nō Studios opens Skyline Bar + Lounge

Rooftop bar with 360-degree city views features unique curated sake collection; Opens May 8

Apr 27th, 2021 by Nō Studios

Takeover Commissioner Demond Means’ Resignation a Victory for Milwaukee Students and Community

4. Takeover Commissioner Demond Means’ Resignation a Victory for Milwaukee Students and Community

“We will continue to resist any attack on our community’s fundamental democratic rights that would remove public institutions from the control of our publicly elected school board,” said MTEA President Kim Schroeder.

Jun 29th, 2016 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty Lawsuit is an attack on technical colleges and their students.

5. Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty Lawsuit is an attack on technical colleges and their students.

Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty Lawsuit is an attack on technical colleges and their students

Apr 23rd, 2021 by American Federation of Teachers, Local 212

Republicans Lose Lawyers Before Redistricting Starts

6. Republicans Lose Lawyers Before Redistricting Starts

Judge voids contracts Republicans made with lawyers to represent them in expected redistricting legal battle

Apr 29th, 2021 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

Gov. Evers Acts on Five Bills

7. Gov. Evers Acts on Five Bills

 

Apr 23rd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Public Schools Welcomes New President and Newly Elected Members

8. Milwaukee Public Schools Welcomes New President and Newly Elected Members

Bob Peterson will serve as Board Chair and Sequanna Taylor will serve as Vice President

Apr 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Schools

End to senseless violence in Milwaukee must come soon

9. End to senseless violence in Milwaukee must come soon

Joint statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II

Apr 23rd, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey and Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

10. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us