The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. City Hall: Pension Costs Will Cause Huge Worker Layoffs
One-sixth of city workforce projected for cuts by 2026, with added cuts in future years.
Apr 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plats and Parcels: Sober Living Facility Will Replace Hostel
Big change for distinctive Riverwest building. Plus: A busy week of real estate news.
Apr 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Laws: The New Gerrymandering Scheme
Republicans charge taxpayers for private attorneys to defend secret legislative scheme before it’s even been created.
Apr 27th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
4. School Districts End Mask Requirement
Rural and suburban school districts across state relent, often pressured by parents.
Apr 28th, 2021 by Rob Mentzer
5. City Hall: Sterling Brown Settlement Approved
City will issue apology and adopt slew of police policy changes.
Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Developer To Transform Walker’s Point Property
Apartments, new bar planned for Italianate mansion whose oldest portion dates to 1870.
Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Tearman Spencer Vs. City Hall
New City Attorney is quite public with his frustrations with those he is tasked with representing.
Apr 29th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Dining: The Soup House Is Closing
After 21 years in business, downtown restaurant calling it quits.
Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Remembering Bill Durkin
He helped create Urban Stables, other philanthropic projects and was an anti-war activist, member of Chicago 15.
Apr 26th, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Office Building Planned for Jefferson Street
Entrepreneur Josh Delaney plans to redevelop site on Lower East Side site.
Apr 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. LISTEN: Ron Johnson Discourages Constituents From Getting Vaccinated
Johnson: “What do you care if your neighbor has one or not…Why is this big push to make sure everyone gets a vaccine…”
Apr 23rd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century
2. Sterling Brown settlement requires that MPD adopt weapon drawn reporting
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey April 27, 2021
Apr 27th, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
3. Nō Studios opens Skyline Bar + Lounge
Rooftop bar with 360-degree city views features unique curated sake collection; Opens May 8
Apr 27th, 2021 by Nō Studios
4. Takeover Commissioner Demond Means’ Resignation a Victory for Milwaukee Students and Community
“We will continue to resist any attack on our community’s fundamental democratic rights that would remove public institutions from the control of our publicly elected school board,” said MTEA President Kim Schroeder.
Jun 29th, 2016 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association
5. Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty Lawsuit is an attack on technical colleges and their students.
Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty Lawsuit is an attack on technical colleges and their students
Apr 23rd, 2021 by American Federation of Teachers, Local 212
6. Republicans Lose Lawyers Before Redistricting Starts
Judge voids contracts Republicans made with lawyers to represent them in expected redistricting legal battle
Apr 29th, 2021 by State Sen. Melissa Agard
7. Gov. Evers Acts on Five Bills
Apr 23rd, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Milwaukee Public Schools Welcomes New President and Newly Elected Members
Bob Peterson will serve as Board Chair and Sequanna Taylor will serve as Vice President
Apr 27th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Schools
9. End to senseless violence in Milwaukee must come soon
Joint statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey and Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II
Apr 23rd, 2021 by Ald. Khalif Rainey and Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II
