Barrett Picks Leon Todd to Lead Fire & Police Commission

Public defender would be fourth executive director in four years.

By - Nov 24th, 2020 03:03 pm
Leon Todd. Photo provided by the City of Milwaukee.

Mayor Tom Barrett has found a new leader for the city’s Fire & Police Commission.

Barrett is appointing Leon Todd, a public defender, to lead the commission. The commission is responsible for oversight of the city’s police and fire departments, including hiring, firing, discipline and standard operating procedures.

The executive director leads the department’s full-time staff and serves as a secretary to the appointed-board in which ultimate authority is vested.

Todd’s appointment is subject to Common Council confirmation. The city’s legislative body effectively ousted the prior executive director, Griselda Aldrete. She clashed with members of the council on multiple occasions and ultimately withdrew from the reappointment process in July. She resigned in October.

Todd would be the fourth executive director in four years.

“Leon Todd is an ideal candidate to lead the Fire & Police Commission because of his remarkable qualifications and his track record of dedicated service to all,” said Barrett. “I believe that he will bring the leadership necessary to oversee the commission in an equitable and just manner.”

According to a press release provided by the mayor’s office, Todd has served as an assistant state public defender since 2014. “In his role, Todd has argued numerous cases before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, represented clients who are incarcerated throughout the state, and mentored and assisted in the hiring process of new attorneys,” says the release.

He received an undergraduate degree in political science from UW-Milwaukee and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Todd currently serves on the boards of the Wisconsin Justice Initiative and Legal Action of Wisconsin. He is a member of the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers.

He previously worked for Foley & Lardner.

The commission is currently engaged in hiring new chiefs for both the police and fire departments.

Todd’s father, Leon Todd, Jr., ran against Barrett in 2004 for mayor and previously served as a member of the Milwaukee School Board.

