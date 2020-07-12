The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Wisconsin Has Fastest COVID-19 Spread In U.S.
New study has alarming figures, with spread coming since state shutdown ended.
Jul 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. WI Daily: Wisconsin Reports Biggest One-Day COVID-19 Case Increase
But no new deaths and hospitalizations fall to three month low.
Jul 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plenty of Horne: Quadracci Sets Off Employee Rebellion
Quad CEO ignites Black Lives Matters spat, later apologizes to 179-member staff of Minneapolis ad agency.
Jul 6th, 2020 by Michael Horne
4. City Hall: What Is And Isn’t In Milwaukee’s Mask Mandate
Proposal requires a mask indoor and outdoors, fines up to $500 for repeated violations.
Jul 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. WI Daily: COVID-19 Testing Continues to Fall, Case Rate Continues to Climb
Positive case rate has climbed for 17 straight days.
Jul 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Wisconsin To Have Nation’s COVID-19 Testing Center
Marshfield Clinic wins $22.5 million grant to do testing for multiple studies on virus by CDC.
Jul 7th, 2020 by Rob Mentzer
7. WI Daily: COVID-19 Spread Keeps Accelerating in Wisconsin
15-days of positive case rate trend climbing.
Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. “Defund The Police” Becomes “Defend The Police”
Mural outside City Hall gets altered overnight.
Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. City Hall: Milwaukee Mask Mandate Scaled Back
Special council committee to debate it. Outdoor requirement scaled back, minimum age raised.
Jul 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Legislators Who Opposed Pandemic Aid Grab Grants
Robin Vos and three other Republicans who opposed federal grants got at least $150,000.
Jul 7th, 2020 by Erik Gunn
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
“I pledge to work very hard for the residents of Milwaukee County to meet the statutory obligations of the Register of Deeds Office, continue its efficient operations, improve on the delivery of services where needed, move the Office forward technologically to better serve our County and be transparent in what we do to restore the confidence of the public in our operations.”
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
2. Council approves ‘weapon drawn’ legislation for FPC to review
Jul 8th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
3. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
4. Personal statement by Betsy Schoeller regarding the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillen
We have been asked to share this statement by Betsy Schoeller, an instructor in our School of Information Studies, who has been the subject of numerous news stories regarding a posting she made to Facebook.
Jul 5th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
6. Biden for President Announces Latino Leadership Committee Co-Chaired by Former Secretaries Ken Salazar and Hilda L. Solis
The Latino Leadership Committee Will Consist of State and Local Leaders from Across the Country to Mobilize the Latino Vote
Jul 3rd, 2020 by Biden for President
7. Mandel Group Announces Succession Plan, New President, COO
Barry Mandel named Chairman and CEO; Ian Martin named President; Phillip Aiello named COO; Jason Babcock named Senior VP; Bob Monnat and Dave Pavela named Senior Partners
Jul 9th, 2020 by Mandel Group
9. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces ‘Love Your Parks’ Campaign
Milwaukee County & Partners Announce the “Love Your Parks” Campaign to Build a Path to Support the Equitable, Long-term Sustainability of the Parks System
Jul 3rd, 2020 by Milwaukee County Parks
