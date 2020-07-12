Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 12th, 2020 08:01 am
Wisconsin Has Fastest COVID-19 Spread In U.S.

New study has alarming figures, with spread coming since state shutdown ended.

Jul 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: Wisconsin Reports Biggest One-Day COVID-19 Case Increase

But no new deaths and hospitalizations fall to three month low.

Jul 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Quadracci Sets Off Employee Rebellion

Quad CEO ignites Black Lives Matters spat, later apologizes to 179-member staff of Minneapolis ad agency.

Jul 6th, 2020 by Michael Horne

City Hall: What Is And Isn’t In Milwaukee’s Mask Mandate

Proposal requires a mask indoor and outdoors, fines up to $500 for repeated violations.

Jul 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: COVID-19 Testing Continues to Fall, Case Rate Continues to Climb

Positive case rate has climbed for 17 straight days.

Jul 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin To Have Nation’s COVID-19 Testing Center

Marshfield Clinic wins $22.5 million grant to do testing for multiple studies on virus by CDC.

Jul 7th, 2020 by Rob Mentzer

WI Daily: COVID-19 Spread Keeps Accelerating in Wisconsin

15-days of positive case rate trend climbing.

Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

“Defund The Police” Becomes “Defend The Police”

Mural outside City Hall gets altered overnight.

Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

City Hall: Milwaukee Mask Mandate Scaled Back

Special council committee to debate it. Outdoor requirement scaled back, minimum age raised.

Jul 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Legislators Who Opposed Pandemic Aid Grab Grants

Robin Vos and three other Republicans who opposed federal grants got at least $150,000.

Jul 7th, 2020 by Erik Gunn

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

“I pledge to work very hard for the residents of Milwaukee County to meet the statutory obligations of the Register of Deeds Office, continue its efficient operations, improve on the delivery of services where needed, move the Office forward technologically to better serve our County and be transparent in what we do to restore the confidence of the public in our operations.”

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Council approves ‘weapon drawn’ legislation for FPC to review

Jul 8th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

Personal statement by Betsy Schoeller regarding the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillen

We have been asked to share this statement by Betsy Schoeller, an instructor in our School of Information Studies, who has been the subject of numerous news stories regarding a posting she made to Facebook.

Jul 5th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Rep. Robyn Vining & Legislative Colleagues Support Federal HEROES Act

Jul 8th, 2020 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Biden for President Announces Latino Leadership Committee Co-Chaired by Former Secretaries Ken Salazar and Hilda L. Solis

The Latino Leadership Committee Will Consist of State and Local Leaders from Across the Country to Mobilize the Latino Vote

Jul 3rd, 2020 by Biden for President

Mandel Group Announces Succession Plan, New President, COO

Barry Mandel named Chairman and CEO; Ian Martin named President; Phillip Aiello named COO; Jason Babcock named Senior VP; Bob Monnat and Dave Pavela named Senior Partners

Jul 9th, 2020 by Mandel Group

UW-Milwaukee updated statement on social media post by UWM lecturer

Jul 4th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces ‘Love Your Parks’ Campaign

9. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces ‘Love Your Parks’ Campaign

Jul 3rd, 2020 by Milwaukee County Parks

Plaintiffs seek Injunction against new “Madison Dane” and Milwaukee orders

Jul 5th, 2020 by Veterans Liberty Law

