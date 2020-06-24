Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A house burned Tuesday night has a lengthy history of visits from the Milwaukee Police Department. According to its dispatch log, officers have visited the home at least 27 times in the past four years. The house was burned last night by a crowd after members of the group charged that criminals were using the home and others nearby for sex trafficking

“We have responded to that house and that location multiple times in the last few days,” said Police Chief Alfonso Morales in a press conference late Tuesday night. The department was there twice on Monday, once for “trouble with subject” according to the city dispatch log and another time for a “threat.” It was called on Tuesday morning for “shots fired.”

Officers ended up spending much of the day in the area, including time in riot gear, as tense interactions with a crowd seeking help finding two missing teenage girls and up to seven other children ultimately resulted in multiple fires being set by unidentified individuals and gas and non-lethal force being used by the police department.

“Before we came out here, there were nine kids missing, after we came out here four kids were returned,” said community organizer Frank Nitty, narrating a live video on Facebook from the scene around 7:00 p.m. But the number of kids returned might only be two, as Morales later reported one of the teenage girls wasn’t found and Nitty said another child ran away.

The calls, most of which took place in 2019, including everything from “family trouble” and “welfare check” to “shots fired” and “battery – domestic violence.” Other calls were for property damage, a stolen vehicle, two traffic stops in front of the home and a truancy check.

At least three of the calls were initiated by the city’s automated ShotSpotter system which triangulates the sounds of gunfire and automatically generates a call for service.

In nine of the cases, the department listed the status as “unable to locate complainant.” In only one situation, property damage on October 20th, 2017, does the log list a status of “city citation(s) issued.”

The last call for service at the property? “Fire,” Tuesday at 6:42 p.m.

Morales, in a Tuesday night press conference, did confirm that people were taken from the house during the most recent event. “There were some people that were removed from the residence,” he said. “That investigation as we find out more we will provide it to you.”

The property, according to city assessment records, is owned by 40Street 2120 LLC, which lists Michael Bartsch as its registered agent. The home, built in 1903, and its 0.14 acre lot are assessed at $26,900 and listed for sale through Shorewest Realtors for $42,900. As of Tuesday afternoon the listing is no longer listed online. Bartsch owns at least one other rental property in Milwaukee, according to city assessment records.

2120 N. 40th St.

Call Log