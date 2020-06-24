Jeramey Jannene

Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls

Police visited alleged sex trafficking house, burned last night, 27 times in four years.

Jun 24th, 2020 01:09 pm
2120 N. 40th St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

A house burned Tuesday night has a lengthy history of visits from the Milwaukee Police Department. According to its dispatch log, officers have visited the home at least 27 times in the past four years. The house was burned last night by a crowd after members of the group charged that criminals were using the home and others nearby for sex trafficking

“We have responded to that house and that location multiple times in the last few days,” said Police Chief Alfonso Morales in a press conference late Tuesday night. The department was there twice on Monday, once for “trouble with subject” according to the city dispatch log and another time for a “threat.” It was called on Tuesday morning for “shots fired.”

Officers ended up spending much of the day in the area, including time in riot gear, as tense interactions with a crowd seeking help finding two missing teenage girls and up to seven other children ultimately resulted in multiple fires being set by unidentified individuals and gas and non-lethal force being used by the police department.

“Before we came out here, there were nine kids missing, after we came out here four kids were returned,” said community organizer Frank Nitty, narrating a live video on Facebook from the scene around 7:00 p.m. But the number of kids returned might only be two, as Morales later reported one of the teenage girls wasn’t found and Nitty said another child ran away.

Data going back to October 2016 shows the department has logged at least 27 calls for service at the triplex at 2120 N. 40th St. The data, originally published on the city’s Dispatched Calls for Service dashboard, has been collected and stored by an aggregation application built by software development firm RokkinCat.

The calls, most of which took place in 2019, including everything from “family trouble” and “welfare check” to “shots fired” and “battery – domestic violence.” Other calls were for property damage, a stolen vehicle, two traffic stops in front of the home and a truancy check.

At least three of the calls were initiated by the city’s automated ShotSpotter system which triangulates the sounds of gunfire and automatically generates a call for service.

In nine of the cases, the department listed the status as “unable to locate complainant.” In only one situation, property damage on October 20th, 2017, does the log list a status of “city citation(s) issued.”

The last call for service at the property? “Fire,” Tuesday at 6:42 p.m.

Morales, in a Tuesday night press conference, did confirm that people were taken from the house during the most recent event. “There were some people that were removed from the residence,” he said. “That investigation as we find out more we will provide it to you.”

The property, according to city assessment records, is owned by 40Street 2120 LLC, which lists Michael Bartsch as its registered agent. The home, built in 1903, and its 0.14 acre lot are assessed at $26,900 and listed for sale through Shorewest Realtors for $42,900. As of Tuesday afternoon the listing is no longer listed online. Bartsch owns at least one other rental property in Milwaukee, according to city assessment records.

2120 N. 40th St.

Call Log

call_id location time nature status
201751717 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-06-23 18:42:58 FIRE
Service in Progress
201750844 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-06-23 11:16:47 SHOTS FIRED
Service in Progress
201750684 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-06-23 10:06:55 TRBL W/SUBJ
Service in Progress
201742697 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-06-22 23:12:32 THREAT
Unable to Locate Complainant
201742697 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-06-22 23:12:32 THREAT
Service in Progress
201742297 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-06-22 22:11:26 TRBL W/SUBJ Advised
200030393 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2020-01-03 5:13:25 ASSIGNMENT
Service in Progress
193260770 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-11-22 9:59:23 STOLEN VEHICLE
Unable to Locate Complainant
193260711 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-11-22 9:29:43 STOLEN VEHICLE
Unable to Locate Complainant
193050617 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-11-01 9:40:00 TRUANT
Service in Progress
193050617 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-11-01 9:40:00 WELFARE CITIZEN
Service in Progress
192962128 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-23 19:44:20 SHOTSPOTTER
Service in Progress
192962128 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-23 19:44:20 SHOTSPOTTER
Unable to Locate Complainant
192942398 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-21 20:04:13 SHOTS FIRED
Unable to Locate Complainant
192942398 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-21 20:04:13 SHOTS FIRED
Service in Progress
192911607 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-18 16:15:07 FOLLOW UP
Service in Progress
192902592 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-17 23:18:30 SHOTSPOTTER
Unable to Locate Complainant
192902592 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-17 23:18:30 SHOTSPOTTER
Service in Progress
192822567 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-09 21:30:46 BATTERY DV
Service in Progress
192822567 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-10-09 21:30:46 BATTERY DV
Assignment Completed
192490512 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-09-06 8:08:44 WELFARE CITIZEN
Service in Progress
191910021 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-07-10 0:12:36 SHOTSPOTTER
Unable to Locate Complainant
191852038 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-07-04 17:52:33 TRAFFIC STOP Advised
191200130 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-04-30 2:23:45 FAMILY TROUBLE
Unable to Locate Complainant
191122992 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-04-22 23:59:24 SHOTSPOTTER
Service in Progress
191092827 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-04-20 0:28:26 TRBL W/SUBJ Advised
190901708 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-03-31 16:39:49 BATTERY DV
Service in Progress
190901708 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-03-31 16:39:49 BATTERY DV
Assignment Completed
190780003 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2019-03-19 0:05:39 TRBL W/SUBJ
Assignment Completed
182572361 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2018-09-14 18:56:58 RECK USE OF W-DV
Service in Progress
172932391 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-10-20 17:36:17 PROPERTY DAMAGE
Unable to Locate Complainant
172932391 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-10-20 17:36:17 PROPERTY DAMAGE
City Citation(s) Issued
172491953 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-09-06 17:49:31 THEFT FROM PERSN Advised
172022007 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-07-21 15:41:05 RECK USE OF WEAP
Service in Progress
171763393 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-06-25 23:32:15 TRAFFIC STOP Advised
171703086 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-06-19 21:49:12 BATTERY DV
Service in Progress
171462056 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-05-26 16:55:43 WELFARE CITIZEN
Service in Progress
171462056 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-05-26 16:55:43 WELFARE CITIZEN Advised
170251930 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-01-25 17:11:34 TRBL W/SUBJ
Service in Progress
170251930 2120 N 40TH ST,MKE 2017-01-25 17:11:34 TRBL W/SUBJ Advised

Categories: Public Safety

