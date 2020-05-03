Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 3rd, 2020 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Back in the News: Scott Walker Loses Again

1. Back in the News: Scott Walker Loses Again

Federal court rejects his group’s challenge of non-partisan redistricting in Michigan.

Apr 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Bay View Getting New Italian Restaurant

2. Dining: Bay View Getting New Italian Restaurant

Called Sorella, whose owners are industry veterans who plan on southern Italian fare.

Apr 29th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Lost Milwaukee: The Mighty Grand Avenue Viaduct

3. Lost Milwaukee: The Mighty Grand Avenue Viaduct

A bridge with arches larger and longer than any in America but an avenue 75 miles shorter than first planned.

Apr 29th, 2020 by Carl Swanson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Large Downtown Dog Park Coming

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Large Downtown Dog Park Coming

Dog run would be built under freeway along the Milwaukee River.

Apr 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Mexican Restaurant Planned for Bay View

5. Dining: Mexican Restaurant Planned for Bay View

Co-owner of Las 7 Estrellas plans new restaurant on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Apr 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower To Begin Pre-Leasing

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower To Begin Pre-Leasing

Prospective tenants can pick their unit as New Land gears up for construction.

Apr 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Rise of The Bay View Home

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Rise of The Bay View Home

Since Great Recession, houses in neighborhood are among only 6 percent of those in city that have risen in value.

May 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Quack Science of Robin Vos

8. Murphy’s Law: The Quack Science of Robin Vos

He’s “not a doctor,” he says while repeatedly rejecting medical experts amid a deadly pandemic.

Apr 27th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

At Least 40 COVID-19 Cases Tied to Election in Milwaukee

9. At Least 40 COVID-19 Cases Tied to Election in Milwaukee

Number up five-fold from Monday, final report still pending.

Apr 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Wisconsinites Starting To Ignore Stay-At-Home Order

10. Wisconsinites Starting To Ignore Stay-At-Home Order

State residents starting to experience “quarantine fatigue.”

Apr 30th, 2020 by Will Cushman

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Dozens of Organizations Representing More than One Million Wisconsinites Voice Support for Safer at Home Extension

1. Dozens of Organizations Representing More than One Million Wisconsinites Voice Support for Safer at Home Extension

 

Apr 29th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Council members seek answers in assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer

2. Council members seek answers in assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer

News release from Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Nikiya Dodd

Apr 25th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Rep. LaKeshia Myers Addresses Threats Received in wake of “Safer at Home” Protests

3. Rep. LaKeshia Myers Addresses Threats Received in wake of “Safer at Home” Protests

 

Apr 25th, 2020 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

4. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”

Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig

Milwaukee Police continue to investigate quintuple homicide

5. Milwaukee Police continue to investigate quintuple homicide

 

Apr 28th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Vivent Health Hires Margaret Grebe Lidstone as Vice President and Chief Development Officer

6. Vivent Health Hires Margaret Grebe Lidstone as Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Washington DC and Global AIDS veteran will lead fundraising efforts nationwide

Apr 29th, 2020 by Vivent Health

Alderwoman and School Board Member to Run for State Assembly

7. Alderwoman and School Board Member to Run for State Assembly

 

Apr 24th, 2020 by Tomika Vukovic

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Arrests a Suspect in the Shooting which Occurred on 1-94 E/B at about 35th Street Earlier Today

8. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Arrests a Suspect in the Shooting which Occurred on 1-94 E/B at about 35th Street Earlier Today

 

Apr 25th, 2020 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

We have assessments on steroids

9. We have assessments on steroids

Statement of Alderman Mark Borkowski April 27, 2020

Apr 27th, 2020 by Ald. Mark Borkowski

Washington County Files Amicus Brief with State Supreme Court on “Safer at Home” Order

10. Washington County Files Amicus Brief with State Supreme Court on “Safer at Home” Order

County argues local control is required by state law

Apr 30th, 2020 by Washington County

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us