The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Back in the News: Scott Walker Loses Again
Federal court rejects his group’s challenge of non-partisan redistricting in Michigan.
Apr 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
2. Dining: Bay View Getting New Italian Restaurant
Called Sorella, whose owners are industry veterans who plan on southern Italian fare.
Apr 29th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
3. Lost Milwaukee: The Mighty Grand Avenue Viaduct
A bridge with arches larger and longer than any in America but an avenue 75 miles shorter than first planned.
Apr 29th, 2020 by Carl Swanson
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Large Downtown Dog Park Coming
Dog run would be built under freeway along the Milwaukee River.
Apr 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Dining: Mexican Restaurant Planned for Bay View
Co-owner of Las 7 Estrellas plans new restaurant on S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Apr 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower To Begin Pre-Leasing
Prospective tenants can pick their unit as New Land gears up for construction.
Apr 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Rise of The Bay View Home
Since Great Recession, houses in neighborhood are among only 6 percent of those in city that have risen in value.
May 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: The Quack Science of Robin Vos
He’s “not a doctor,” he says while repeatedly rejecting medical experts amid a deadly pandemic.
Apr 27th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
9. At Least 40 COVID-19 Cases Tied to Election in Milwaukee
Number up five-fold from Monday, final report still pending.
Apr 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
10. Wisconsinites Starting To Ignore Stay-At-Home Order
State residents starting to experience “quarantine fatigue.”
Apr 30th, 2020 by Will Cushman
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Council members seek answers in assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer
News release from Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Nikiya Dodd
Apr 25th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs
4. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th
Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”
Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
5. Milwaukee Police continue to investigate quintuple homicide
Apr 28th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department
6. Vivent Health Hires Margaret Grebe Lidstone as Vice President and Chief Development Officer
Washington DC and Global AIDS veteran will lead fundraising efforts nationwide
Apr 29th, 2020 by Vivent Health
7. Alderwoman and School Board Member to Run for State Assembly
Apr 24th, 2020 by Tomika Vukovic
9. We have assessments on steroids
Statement of Alderman Mark Borkowski April 27, 2020
Apr 27th, 2020 by Ald. Mark Borkowski
10. Washington County Files Amicus Brief with State Supreme Court on “Safer at Home” Order
County argues local control is required by state law
Apr 30th, 2020 by Washington County
