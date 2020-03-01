Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 1st, 2020 07:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Op Ed: Worried About Milwaukee Public Museum

1. Op Ed: Worried About Milwaukee Public Museum

It’s a great institution. But will it still be great — or shrunken — after it moves?

Feb 25th, 2020 by Christopher Hillard

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Plans Walker’s Point Water Trail

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Plans Walker’s Point Water Trail

A Water Centric City tells its story. Trail could include a beach, public art, other attractions.

Feb 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message

3. Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message

Erected downtown this month and for DNC: 3% of U.S. military spending could end global starvation.

Feb 12th, 2020 by David Swanson

MKE Listing: Luxury Lakefront Condo

4. MKE Listing: Luxury Lakefront Condo

Take in the expansive lake and city views from this unit’s over-sized private deck.

Feb 27th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee

Murphy’s Law: About that Miller Park Economic Impact

5. Murphy’s Law: About that Miller Park Economic Impact

New study greatly exaggerates the benefits — as it was expected to do.

Feb 25th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Plats and Parcels: Strauss Closes Door on Milwaukee Move

6. Plats and Parcels: Strauss Closes Door on Milwaukee Move

Plus: An abandoned basement discovered in former Grand Avenue Mall.

Feb 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Vos, Fitzgerald Lie About Gerrymander

7. Op Ed: Vos, Fitzgerald Lie About Gerrymander

Their claim that Iowa model for nonpartisan redistricting is unconstitutional is dead wrong.

Feb 24th, 2020 by Jay Heck

Transportation: City Plans 4 Pedestrian, Bicycling Projects

8. Transportation: City Plans 4 Pedestrian, Bicycling Projects

Seeks federal funds to help pay $2.8 million costs for new bike trail, other upgrades.

Feb 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: SUV Driver Runs Into The Hop

9. Transportation: SUV Driver Runs Into The Hop

Driver crossed travel lanes turning south onto Broadway. First collision with moving vehicle.

Feb 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Wisconsin Soup Co. to Open its First Storefront

10. Now Serving: Wisconsin Soup Co. to Open its First Storefront

Plus: Kegel’s Inn reopens just in time for lent

Feb 28th, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Republicans Vote to Legalize Discrimination

1. Republicans Vote to Legalize Discrimination

Right-wing politicians rush bill to deny health care based on gender, sexual orientation, and pre-existing medical conditions

Feb 20th, 2020 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

Statement on Tragic Workplace Shooting in Milwaukee

2. Statement on Tragic Workplace Shooting in Milwaukee

 

Feb 26th, 2020 by State Sen. LaTonya Johnson

Dan Kelly’s Opinion: It’s OK to Lie in Judicial Campaigns

3. Dan Kelly’s Opinion: It’s OK to Lie in Judicial Campaigns

State Supreme Court Candidate Co-Authored Column Opposing Efforts to Clean Up Court Campaigns

Jan 30th, 2020 by One Wisconsin Now

Update regarding the critical incident that occurred on Wednesday, February, 26, 2020

4. Update regarding the critical incident that occurred on Wednesday, February, 26, 2020

 

Feb 27th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series

5. Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series

U.S. Largest Competitive Road Race Series Draws Thousands Worldwide and Coast to Coast

Feb 20th, 2020 by Tour of America’s Dairyland

The Pfister® Hotel Names Nykoli Koslow as Next Artist in Residence

6. The Pfister® Hotel Names Nykoli Koslow as Next Artist in Residence

12th Artist in Residence Succeeds Rosy Petri; Petri Culminating Residency with a Blues, Brews, and BBQ event.

Feb 24th, 2020 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Potawatomi Bringing Mardi Gras Entertainment on The Hop

7. Potawatomi Bringing Mardi Gras Entertainment on The Hop

Fat Tuesday Celebration includes stops along streetcar route

Feb 21st, 2020 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494 Statement on the Tragic Shooting at Molson Coors

8. International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494 Statement on the Tragic Shooting at Molson Coors

 

Feb 26th, 2020 by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494

Mandel Secures Purchase Contract for Schools Sister of Notre Dame – Elm Grove Campus

9. Mandel Secures Purchase Contract for Schools Sister of Notre Dame – Elm Grove Campus

Campus to be Redeveloped as Sisters Transition to Mount Mary Campus

Feb 24th, 2020 by Mandel Group

Rep. LaKeshia Myers Issues a Statement Regarding the Active Shooter at MillerCoors in Milwaukee

10. Rep. LaKeshia Myers Issues a Statement Regarding the Active Shooter at MillerCoors in Milwaukee

 

Feb 26th, 2020 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us