The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Op Ed: Worried About Milwaukee Public Museum
It’s a great institution. But will it still be great — or shrunken — after it moves?
Feb 25th, 2020 by Christopher Hillard
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Plans Walker’s Point Water Trail
A Water Centric City tells its story. Trail could include a beach, public art, other attractions.
Feb 26th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Op Ed: A Billboard With a Simple Message
Erected downtown this month and for DNC: 3% of U.S. military spending could end global starvation.
Feb 12th, 2020 by David Swanson
4. MKE Listing: Luxury Lakefront Condo
Take in the expansive lake and city views from this unit’s over-sized private deck.
Feb 27th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
5. Murphy’s Law: About that Miller Park Economic Impact
New study greatly exaggerates the benefits — as it was expected to do.
Feb 25th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
6. Plats and Parcels: Strauss Closes Door on Milwaukee Move
Plus: An abandoned basement discovered in former Grand Avenue Mall.
Feb 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Op Ed: Vos, Fitzgerald Lie About Gerrymander
Their claim that Iowa model for nonpartisan redistricting is unconstitutional is dead wrong.
Feb 24th, 2020 by Jay Heck
8. Transportation: City Plans 4 Pedestrian, Bicycling Projects
Seeks federal funds to help pay $2.8 million costs for new bike trail, other upgrades.
Feb 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Transportation: SUV Driver Runs Into The Hop
Driver crossed travel lanes turning south onto Broadway. First collision with moving vehicle.
Feb 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: Wisconsin Soup Co. to Open its First Storefront
Plus: Kegel’s Inn reopens just in time for lent
Feb 28th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
1. Republicans Vote to Legalize Discrimination
Right-wing politicians rush bill to deny health care based on gender, sexual orientation, and pre-existing medical conditions
Feb 20th, 2020 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
2. Statement on Tragic Workplace Shooting in Milwaukee
Feb 26th, 2020 by State Sen. LaTonya Johnson
3. Dan Kelly’s Opinion: It’s OK to Lie in Judicial Campaigns
State Supreme Court Candidate Co-Authored Column Opposing Efforts to Clean Up Court Campaigns
Jan 30th, 2020 by One Wisconsin Now
5. Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series
U.S. Largest Competitive Road Race Series Draws Thousands Worldwide and Coast to Coast
Feb 20th, 2020 by Tour of America’s Dairyland
6. The Pfister® Hotel Names Nykoli Koslow as Next Artist in Residence
12th Artist in Residence Succeeds Rosy Petri; Petri Culminating Residency with a Blues, Brews, and BBQ event.
Feb 24th, 2020 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
7. Potawatomi Bringing Mardi Gras Entertainment on The Hop
Fat Tuesday Celebration includes stops along streetcar route
Feb 21st, 2020 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
9. Mandel Secures Purchase Contract for Schools Sister of Notre Dame – Elm Grove Campus
Campus to be Redeveloped as Sisters Transition to Mount Mary Campus
Feb 24th, 2020 by Mandel Group
