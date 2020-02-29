What the DNC Could Mean for Locals

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee on Tuesday hosted conversations about what Milwaukee residents can expect when the DNC comes to town this summer.

Here’s what we’ve learned:

1. Business owners, get connected

If you own a business and want to get plugged in to the DNC, register on the Host Committee’s vendor portal.

“We want to ensure the economic impact of this event is widely experienced,” said Lafayette Crump, deputy chief of staff and vice president of diversity and inclusion for the Host Committee.

Over 1,000 businesses are currently listed on the portal from across the region, ranging from construction companies to independent artists. Crump says that the Host Committee will be directing visitors to the vendors listed on the portal, so those who are registered are more likely to be found by outside media, delegates, etc. coming to the event.

“Registration doesn’t guarantee you business, but it does increase the chances,” Crump added.

If you have questions about the process, email the Host Committee at vendors@milwaukee2020.com

2. The DNC is looking for locals to volunteer

The DNC is looking for 15,000 volunteers to help staff the event. So far 12,000 have “expressed interest,” said Neisha Blandon, vice president of engagement and opportunity at the Host Committee.

“We’re constantly recruiting,” said Blandon, “and we’re only just ramping up.”

To boost recruitment, the Host Committee has partnered with the Milwaukee Public Library to have electronic sign-up stations at each branch. Library staff have also been trained to assist those who need it.

You can also register to volunteer through the Milwaukee 2020 website.

Blandon said volunteer needs are continually shifting. If you don’t see something you want to do listed right now, Blandon advises residents to come back periodically to see what new opportunities have arisen.

3. Traffic will be worse than usual, and the Host Committee is identifying solutions

While many of those attending or volunteering at the convention will be from the city, most will be coming from out of state or commuting from out of town. That means that traffic all around the city, but especially within the security zone downtown, will be heavier than usual.

The convention team is working closely with City Hall, Mayor Tom Barrett and the Milwaukee Police Department,” said Danielle Decker, the DNC’s director of intergovernmental affairs. “We’re doing everything we can to support them on existing efforts to curb some of the reckless driving and traffic challenges we’re seeing now.”

To cut down on congestion, Cameron Moody, the DNC’s senior director of operations, said there will be a Park and Ride system in place.

“We know many volunteers will be coming out of town, and we don’t want to add to the traffic problem,” added Blandon.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.