Make MCTS Free During DNC
Free bus rides could make the convention hassle-free for Milwaukeeans.
There’s no question that downtown Milwaukee will be congested for a week this summer as 50,000 people descend on the city for the Democratic National Convention. Thankfully, an unassuming government service could make life much easier for those heading to work, running errands or simply trying to cross town: the Milwaukee County Transit System.
Taking cars off the road and making commutes stress free could go a long way to making the convention a success for those that already live in Milwaukee. Milwaukee County officials could make MCTS rides, normally $2.25, free from July 11th through the 17th.
Instead of dealing with the hassle of trying to drive to work at the US Bank Center from the city’s west side and cross the entire security zone, regular drivers could be enticed to ride the bus, giving them time to read, send emails, play Candy Crush or stare out the window at the 4,000 police officers expected to guard the event. After the convention, they might find the service so useful they elect to keep riding.
The actual cost to provide the free rides is affordable compared to the system’s $160 million 2020 operating budget. The average expected weekly farebox revenue is $591,754 for the system’s fixed route service. An amount that is smaller once monthly passes and other long-term fare revenue is filtered out and could be further reduced by applying the free rides to only the four days from July 13th through 16th that the convention is formally in session.
A presenting sponsor could be found to offset the lost revenue. The system’s approximately 350 buses could have their digital signage, including the highly-visible destination sign on the front of the bus, tout the sponsor. The city-run streetcar system has already landed a $100,000 sponsorship from We Energies during the convention.
What about Uber and Lyft? As anyone’s that ever experienced gridlock leaving Summerfest or other festivals can tell you, the services will likely not only be expensive, but likely quite slow. The only thing more stressful than driving might be finding yourself stuck in a backseat while the meter is running.
The system has plenty of experience providing free rides for short periods. Rides on New Years Eve and St. Patrick’s Day are regularly free thanks to Molson Coors’ “Miller Lite Free Rides” sponsorship.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Road to the DNC
- Urban Ideas: Make MCTS Free During DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 27th, 2020
- City Hall: Police To Lease Two Buildings During DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 24th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: DNC Will Restrict Construction Projects - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 11th, 2020
- Transportation: We Energies Will Sponsor Streetcar - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 10th, 2020
- DNCC Names Construction and Event Management Teams for 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee - Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee - Feb 10th, 2020
- DNC Delegate Welcome Party To Be Held at Summerfest Grounds - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2020
- Milwaukee DNC Leaders Fired by Board - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 4th, 2020
- “Toxic” Work Environment at DNC Cited - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 4th, 2020
- Watch: Wisconsin Gun Violence Survivor, Khary Penebaker, Featured in Mike Bloomberg 2020 Campaign Ad Highlighting Urgent Need to Prevent Gun Violence - Mike Bloomberg - Jan 31st, 2020
- DNC Needs 15,000 Volunteers - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 30th, 2020
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum Workers to Get $15/Hour - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 29th, 2020
- City Hall: DNC Security Zone Includes Almost All of Westown - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 17th, 2020
- DNC Chair Talks Healthcare in Milwaukee - Corri Hess - Jan 17th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Seeking $50 Million To Pay for DNC Security - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 16th, 2020
- Mark Pocan Endorses Bernie Sanders for President - Bernie Sanders - Jan 16th, 2020
- 500 Media Members Get DNC Preview - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 7th, 2020
- Mayor Bloomberg Comes to Town - Graham Kilmer - Dec 23rd, 2019
- Mike Bloomberg Rebuilding ‘Blue Wall’ in PA, MI, WI - Mike Bloomberg - Dec 21st, 2019
- City Hall: 4,000 Police Officers Will Guard DNC - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 14th, 2019
- Security Will Be Tight At DNC - Corri Hess - Nov 14th, 2019
- Tom Steyer Comes to Town - Dave Fidlin - Nov 8th, 2019
- Airport Prepares for 2020 Convention - Corri Hess - Oct 28th, 2019
- Barrett, Moore to Lead Growing DNC Team - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 25th, 2019
- DNC Team Pitches Civic Leaders - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 15th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Airbnb Says Milwaukee is Fastest Growing Destination - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 11th, 2019
- Coalition to March on the DNC Looks to Rally Local Progressive Organizations and Demand Permits for Peaceful Assembly - Coalition to March on the DNC - Oct 10th, 2019
- Business, Property Owners Discuss How To Benefit From DNC - Corri Hess - Sep 24th, 2019
- Presidential Candidate Klobuchar Visits City - Alana Watson - Sep 20th, 2019
- Supermajority Organizations to Launch Cross-Country Bus Tour to Mobilize Women Ahead of 2020 - Supermajority - Sep 4th, 2019
- DNC Official Downplays Illinois Hotels - Corri Hess - Aug 26th, 2019
- Sanders Leads Dems in State Funds Raised - Robin Bravender - Aug 20th, 2019
- Democrats Speak at Latino Convention - Jim Cryns - Jul 12th, 2019
- DNC Emphasizing Security, Inclusivity for 2020 Convention - Dave Fidlin - Jun 20th, 2019
One thought on “Urban Ideas: Make MCTS Free During DNC”
This is a fantastic idea!