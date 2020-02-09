Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 9th, 2020 07:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Player to Buy City Lot for $105,000

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Player to Buy City Lot for $105,000

Mixed-use building on Brady Street will be Bucks guard Pat Connaughton’s second Milwaukee project.

Feb 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Pete’s Pub to Replace Harry’s on Brady

2. Dining: Pete’s Pub to Replace Harry’s on Brady

Brady Street restaurant closes, but another place with a guy’s name will replace it.

Feb 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Now the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Tower

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Now the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Tower

New Land adds two floors, 30 apartments to proposed high rise, Ascent.

Feb 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Greens & Things Coming To Northwest Side

4. Dining: Greens & Things Coming To Northwest Side

New soul food spot with counter service is opening soon.

Feb 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: 90-Unit Apartment Complex for East Side

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: 90-Unit Apartment Complex for East Side

Proposal would raze four buildings for seven-story complex across from Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.

Feb 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Zoo Backs Off On Elephant’s Transport

6. Zoo Backs Off On Elephant’s Transport

Animal rights advocates assailed move of elephant from Pittsburgh Zoo to Milwaukee’s.

Feb 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Flush With Cash

7. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Flush With Cash

Festival has $47 million net fund balance. Aldermen say it can afford to pay for police services.

Feb 4th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Renderings, Details on World’s Tallest Timber Tower

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Renderings, Details on World’s Tallest Timber Tower

Building could be even taller than what was revealed earlier this week.

Feb 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New York-Style Bagels Coming to Walker’s Point

9. Now Serving: New York-Style Bagels Coming to Walker’s Point

Plus: a coffee shop for Midtown Center and Bay View gets more tacos.

Feb 1st, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Eyes on Milwaukee: Is This Good Urban Design?

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Is This Good Urban Design?

Alderman objects to car-centric layout of proposed south side grocery store.

Feb 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

1. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5

Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney

Is MPS Truly Willing to Stand Against Hate?

2. Is MPS Truly Willing to Stand Against Hate?

Teacher Travis Sarandos must be held accountable for his despicable public remarks

Feb 5th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child After Backlogged Kit Tested

3. Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child After Backlogged Kit Tested

 

Feb 5th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #68 Declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties

4. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #68 Declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties

 

Jan 31st, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and East Town Association issue “Call for Walls” for new mural project in East Town neighborhood

5. Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 and East Town Association issue “Call for Walls” for new mural project in East Town neighborhood

 

Feb 6th, 2020 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Brett Blomme Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

6. Brett Blomme Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Milwaukee Attorney and LGBTQ+ Activist to challenge Governor Walker Appointee

Aug 20th, 2019 by Brett Blomme

UW System Board of Regents announces 2020 Diversity Awards

7. UW System Board of Regents announces 2020 Diversity Awards

Educators in Milwaukee, Menomonie, and Madison recognized for work to support student success

Feb 3rd, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System

Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

8. Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

Former Assistant City Attorney, Municipal Judge and decorated police officer launches campaign

Jun 11th, 2019 by Vincent Bobot

Marquette alumni couple commits $2.5 million to establish pathway program in partnership with Marquette University High School

9. Marquette alumni couple commits $2.5 million to establish pathway program in partnership with Marquette University High School

 

Feb 6th, 2020 by Marquette University

Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

10. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney

“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”

May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer

