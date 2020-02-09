The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Player to Buy City Lot for $105,000
Mixed-use building on Brady Street will be Bucks guard Pat Connaughton’s second Milwaukee project.
Feb 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Dining: Pete’s Pub to Replace Harry’s on Brady
Brady Street restaurant closes, but another place with a guy’s name will replace it.
Feb 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Now the World’s Tallest Mass Timber Tower
New Land adds two floors, 30 apartments to proposed high rise, Ascent.
Feb 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Dining: Greens & Things Coming To Northwest Side
New soul food spot with counter service is opening soon.
Feb 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: 90-Unit Apartment Complex for East Side
Proposal would raze four buildings for seven-story complex across from Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital.
Feb 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Zoo Backs Off On Elephant’s Transport
Animal rights advocates assailed move of elephant from Pittsburgh Zoo to Milwaukee’s.
Feb 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Flush With Cash
Festival has $47 million net fund balance. Aldermen say it can afford to pay for police services.
Feb 4th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Renderings, Details on World’s Tallest Timber Tower
Building could be even taller than what was revealed earlier this week.
Feb 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Now Serving: New York-Style Bagels Coming to Walker’s Point
Plus: a coffee shop for Midtown Center and Bay View gets more tacos.
Feb 1st, 2020 by Michael Holloway
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Is This Good Urban Design?
Alderman objects to car-centric layout of proposed south side grocery store.
Feb 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court
Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5
Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney
2. Is MPS Truly Willing to Stand Against Hate?
Teacher Travis Sarandos must be held accountable for his despicable public remarks
Feb 5th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan
3. Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child After Backlogged Kit Tested
Feb 5th, 2020 by Josh Kaul
6. Brett Blomme Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court
Milwaukee Attorney and LGBTQ+ Activist to challenge Governor Walker Appointee
Aug 20th, 2019 by Brett Blomme
7. UW System Board of Regents announces 2020 Diversity Awards
Educators in Milwaukee, Menomonie, and Madison recognized for work to support student success
Feb 3rd, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System
8. Bobot Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
Former Assistant City Attorney, Municipal Judge and decorated police officer launches campaign
Jun 11th, 2019 by Vincent Bobot
10. Tearman Spencer announces candidacy for Milwaukee City Attorney
“I’m ready to put my experience to work for my fellow residents of the City of Milwaukee.”
May 21st, 2019 by Tearman Spencer
