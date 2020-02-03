Nath Kicked Out Of Voces Event
In interview with Urban Milwaukee, Nath gives her version of events.
Purnima Nath, a candidate for Milwaukee County executive, went to Voces De La Frontera’s Annual Assembly Saturday, and left being escorted out by security.
The news was first reported by the Hispanic News Network (HNN), saying Nath went to the event, and in a room full of teenagers, was chanting and ranting about “illegals.” HNN released a video, that appears to be taken by Andrea Rodriguez, a candidate for Milwaukee County Supervisory District Four, of Rodriguez and Voces organizer Primitivo Torres escorting Nath out of the event.
In the video, Rodriguez is heard telling Nath that she “literally just insulted everyone in this room.. by calling them illegal.” The short video shows an argument between Rodriguez and Nath. Rodriguez is repeating that Nath needs to leave for her statements and Nath repeats that she is an immigrant and “You cannot come to the country and break the law.”
Voces De La Frontera is an advocacy organization that focuses on immigration policy and workers rights. Asked why she attended their event, Nath said she goes everywhere as a candidate despite anyone’s disagreement with her political views.
Urban Milwaukee reached out to Voces De La Frontera for comment but has not heard back.
In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Nath said she did not confront anyone at the event, but came to interact with potential voters. Nath said she was approached by people at the event that argued with her about immigration, not the other way around.
According to the Hispanic News Network, Nath “apparently entered an art session full of Hispanic teens” and chanted about illegals. Nath disputes this, saying the teens approached her. She was simply mingling as all the other candidates at the event were, Nath said, when the teens approached her.
Nath said she did not go there to chant. She said she went alone. Despite their disagreements about immigration policy, she said, “I am still willing to work with all entities even with Voces De La Frontera.”
Nath is the only conservative running for County Executive. In the past she has expressed support for President Donald Trump and made statements questioning the validity of climate change.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2020 County Exec Race
- 2020 County Exec Race: Nath Kicked Out Of Voces Event - Graham Kilmer - Feb 3rd, 2020
- 2020 County Exec Race: Seven Will Run for County Executive - Graham Kilmer - Jan 7th, 2020
- Crowley Raises Over $53,000 for County Executive Race - State Rep. David Crowley - Jan 6th, 2020
- 2020 County Exec Race: Jim Sullivan Will Run For County Executive - Graham Kilmer - Dec 11th, 2019
- Former County Supervisor Steve F. Taylor Decides Against Entering Race for Milwaukee County Executive - Steve F. Taylor - Dec 5th, 2019
- 2020 County Exec Race: Six Now Running for County Executive - Graham Kilmer - Nov 22nd, 2019
- MKE County: Lipscomb Will Run for County Exec - Graham Kilmer - Nov 12th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Who Will Run for County Executive? - Bruce Murphy - Oct 22nd, 2019
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
Museum Would Monitor Workers’ Health ChoicesFeb 3rd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Exec Candidates Discuss Fiscal CrisisJan 30th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
Proposal Targets “Forever Plastics”Jan 29th, 2020 by Isiah Holmes