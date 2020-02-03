Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Purnima Nath, a candidate for Milwaukee County executive, went to Voces De La Frontera’s Annual Assembly Saturday, and left being escorted out by security.

The news was first reported by the Hispanic News Network (HNN), saying Nath went to the event, and in a room full of teenagers, was chanting and ranting about “illegals.” HNN released a video, that appears to be taken by Andrea Rodriguez, a candidate for Milwaukee County Supervisory District Four, of Rodriguez and Voces organizer Primitivo Torres escorting Nath out of the event.

In the video, Rodriguez is heard telling Nath that she “literally just insulted everyone in this room.. by calling them illegal.” The short video shows an argument between Rodriguez and Nath. Rodriguez is repeating that Nath needs to leave for her statements and Nath repeats that she is an immigrant and “You cannot come to the country and break the law.”

Rodriguez and Nath were not the only candidates at the annual assembly. There were a number of candidates for office there, including candidates for supervisor, mayor and even judge, Nath said. Nath noted that she saw Tony Zielinski there. Mandela Barnes was a speaker at the event.

Voces De La Frontera is an advocacy organization that focuses on immigration policy and workers rights. Asked why she attended their event, Nath said she goes everywhere as a candidate despite anyone’s disagreement with her political views.

Urban Milwaukee reached out to Voces De La Frontera for comment but has not heard back.

In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Nath said she did not confront anyone at the event, but came to interact with potential voters. Nath said she was approached by people at the event that argued with her about immigration, not the other way around.

According to the Hispanic News Network, Nath “apparently entered an art session full of Hispanic teens” and chanted about illegals. Nath disputes this, saying the teens approached her. She was simply mingling as all the other candidates at the event were, Nath said, when the teens approached her.

Nath said she did not go there to chant. She said she went alone. Despite their disagreements about immigration policy, she said, “I am still willing to work with all entities even with Voces De La Frontera.”

Nath is the only conservative running for County Executive. In the past she has expressed support for President Donald Trump and made statements questioning the validity of climate change.