Meet the Candidates for City Offices
Packed spring election features 46 candidates for 19 city offices.
Voters will see packed ballots when they head to the polls for a February 18th primary and April 7th general election.
The City of Milwaukee’s Election Commission certified its portion of the ballot on Tuesday afternoon, placing 46 candidates on the ballot for 19 offices in the upcoming elections. The city races will be joined by races for Milwaukee County offices, a state supreme court seat and a partisan Presidential primary.
City races with three or more candidates will be included on the February primary. The top two vote getters will advance to the April general election.
To get to this point, candidates submitted 47,210 signatures to the Milwaukee Election Commission. Four candidates were rejected for failing to submit the necessary number of signatures, 1,500 for a citywide race and 200 for a council seat.
Mayoral candidates David King and Ramone Williams were not approved after each submitted less than 1,600 signatures. In each case the election commission struck over 80 signatures.
On average the commission rejected 11 percent of submitted signatures. Executive director Neil Albrecht said the commission checked for legible, properly filled out forms and valid addresses. Signatures are not checked for valid voter registrations.
Urban Milwaukee will have more coverage of the candidates in future articles. Here are the candidates, including for all 15 aldermanic districts:
Mayor
City Attorney
Comptroller
Treasurer
1st District
2nd District
- Cavalier Johnson
3rd District
4th District
- Robert Bauman
5th District
6th District
7th District
8th District
9th District
- Chantia Lewis
10th District
11th District
12th District
13th District
14th District
- Jason Auerbach
- Marina Dimitrijevic
- Paul Rasky
15th District
- Russell W. Stamper, II
