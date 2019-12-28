Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The past year was a busy one in Milwaukee’s tavern scene, with new formats like taprooms, and new locations like the Deer District competing with mainstays like The Tracks, which was the top Bar Exam for the year. We try to visit historical neighborhood taverns, which are perennially popular with readers and customers. A good example of this is Riverwest‘s wonderful Falcon Bowl. A 2016 review remained in the Top 10 for 2019. Some bars were worth a second look, like von Trier, which underwent an ownership change and a decluttering, while still remaining faithful to its Teutonic roots. Drink Wisconsinbly moved from Walker’s Point to its new home across from Fiserv Forum, and the new Cambria Hotel located its lobby bar pretty much in the same spot where one had been decades before, linking past and present.

I would like to thank the tavern owners who allowed me to wander around their establishments, aiming my camera at everything except customers, who are not to be disturbed while drinking. As always, the staff of the City of Milwaukee Development Center, the Assessor’s Office, the Municipal Research Library and the Historic Preservation Commission are to be thanked for providing me with source research documents that are essential for finding the story behind old taverns, and which can be found nowhere else.

Cheers! I’ll catch you at the corner tap next time I’m in your neighborhood.