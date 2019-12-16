FPC Leader Submitted Inaccurate Resume

Aldrete falsely stated she taught a criminal justice course for three years at MATC.

Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Executive Director Griselda Aldrete on two separate documents falsely stated what and when she taught at the Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Aldrete said on a full resume and a separate teaching resume that she taught criminal justice at the school, which she did not. She also said she taught there more recently than she actually did.

Employee Relations Director Maria Monteagudo acknowledged a “discrepancy” in Aldrete’s resume, adding “A correction to her resume will be made by Ms. Aldrete for the record.”

“This information does not change Ms Aldrete’s qualifications for the Executive Director position,” Monteagudo wrote in an email.

Aldrete’s short tenure already has been controversial – she was confirmed in her job in July – marked by staff turnover that some see as necessary and others see as a symptom of deeper management problems.

“I try to live life by the simple credo: “trust, truth and transparency,” Aldrete said during her confirmation hearing, according to written testimony.

Asked why gave incorrect information to the city, Adrete said, “From your line of questioning, you’re implying that this was done purposely on my resume. With all due respect, this is my resume and I know it well. As any professional in the workforce knows, when regularly adding new experience and jobs you must also update dates and times. There was nothing done here intentionally or to ‘trick’ anyone.”

“What’s important is: Did I work there? Yes. Did I teach? Yes?” she wrote in an email.

She said she had a master’s degree and is an attorney.

“I’ve dedicated my career to helping people and strengthening communities in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin,” she wrote.

Aldrete stated on the main resume she submitted to the city that she taught “Introduction of Criminal Justice” at MATC from 2009 to 2012.

She actually taught at the school part-time from November 2004 to December 2005 and never taught a course there related at all to criminal justice.

Rather, she taught mostly short basic education courses – basic communications, career exploration, and computer basics. Her class schedule is here.

Aldrete’s “teaching resume” also includes criminal-justice related teaching at MATC. The teaching resume does not contain specific dates, but lists a variety of courses Aldrete says she taught at Bryant & Stratton, Concordia College (now Concordia University), MATC, and Marquette University from 2008 to the time the resume was submitted. The teaching resume does not specify when or where she taught the individual classes.

Aldrete said she did not think the issue would hurt her credibility.

“Absolutely not,” she wrote. “What is hurting this Commission and the credibility of this office, and the many dedicated civil servants working here day-in and day-out, is the many attempts to unnecessarily discredit me, the FPC, or our employees. I have committed my professional life to helping the people of Milwaukee be successful and get help whenever needed. As mentioned above.”

Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.