The Week’s Greatest Hits

Plenty of Horne: Bayshore Plan Misses the Bus

1. Plenty of Horne: Bayshore Plan Misses the Bus

2006 redevelopment was a huge failure. New plan again ignores bus transit and true urbanism.

Nov 4th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Murphy’s Law: Summerfest CEO Awarded $2.33 Million

2. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest CEO Awarded $2.33 Million

Don Smiley’s 2017 pay package includes $1.3 million deferred from prior years. City officials “shocked.”

Nov 8th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: El Salvador Has Gotten National Press

3. Dining: El Salvador Has Gotten National Press

New York Times featured it. It’s a small special place with wonderful food.

Nov 7th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays St. Augustine’s $30 Million Plan

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays St. Augustine’s $30 Million Plan

One of city’s fastest-growing schools plans substantial expansion.

Nov 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Blows Off City Meeting

5. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Blows Off City Meeting

No festival official attends scheduled meeting. Partnership with city “broken”, Ald. Murphy says.

Nov 7th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: City Lands Second Streetcar Sponsor

6. Transportation: City Lands Second Streetcar Sponsor

Everstream, business internet provider, joins Potawatomi in backing The Hop.

Nov 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Gokhman House Sails Through Commission

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Gokhman House Sails Through Commission

New design met with universal approval by Historic Preservation Commission.

Nov 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Effort Is Underway

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Effort Is Underway

After a year of false starts by the city, a $1.2 million, 50-home effort is underway.

Nov 7th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Downtown Italian Restaurant

9. Now Serving: New Downtown Italian Restaurant

Plus: New Puerto Rican cafe. And Ash Restaurant opens with smoky fare by the two Dans.

Nov 1st, 2019 by Julia Howe

Eyes on Milwaukee: Plans Submitted for Journal Square Lofts

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plans Submitted for Journal Square Lofts

Jeffers plans to convert newsroom to bedrooms. 103 apartments. See the floor plans.

Nov 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

1. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”

Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

J. Jeffers & Co. Purchases Journal Communications Block

2. J. Jeffers & Co. Purchases Journal Communications Block

Adaptive reuse plan will be focus for historic block. “Everything is on the table to make the impossible possible”

Oct 31st, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.

In Rejecting Pfaff the Message was clear, Dissent Won’t be Allowed in Wisconsin

3. In Rejecting Pfaff the Message was clear, Dissent Won’t be Allowed in Wisconsin

“Brad Pfaff was raised on a farm here in Wisconsin, is eminently qualified for this job, and deserved better than this from legislative Republicans.”

Nov 5th, 2019 by State Sen. Chris Larson

UWM Research Vessel Gets Green Light, Thanks to $10 Million Gift

4. UWM Research Vessel Gets Green Light, Thanks to $10 Million Gift

The Maggi Sue will be the most advanced research vessel on the Great Lakes.

Nov 6th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

BMO Harris Bank honors three Milwaukee trailblazers

5. BMO Harris Bank honors three Milwaukee trailblazers

Annual awards honor women for their contributions to business and their communities

Oct 31st, 2019 by BMO Harris Bank

Committee recommends pilot family basic income stipend amendment

6. Committee recommends pilot family basic income stipend amendment

Statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis October 31, 2019

Oct 31st, 2019 by Ald. Chantia Lewis

Fitzgerald, Senate Republicans Signal Plans to Fire Gov. Evers’ Agriculture Secretary in Midst of Dairy Crisis

7. Fitzgerald, Senate Republicans Signal Plans to Fire Gov. Evers’ Agriculture Secretary in Midst of Dairy Crisis

Senate Republicans poised to reject gubernatorial cabinet nominee for first time in modern Wisconsin history

Nov 3rd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Time’s Up Tom Barrett

8. Time’s Up Tom Barrett

“Tom is ineffective.”

Nov 8th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Sen. Ron Johnson Continues Impeachment Bumbling

9. Sen. Ron Johnson Continues Impeachment Bumbling

‘What Sen. Johnson is Proposing Isn’t Just Nonsensical, It’s Unethical’

Nov 1st, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Executive

10. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Executive

“My executive experience and record of bringing people together to create effective solutions makes me the strongest candidate for Milwaukee County Executive.”

Nov 6th, 2019 by Bryan Kennedy

