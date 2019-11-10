The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Plenty of Horne: Bayshore Plan Misses the Bus
2006 redevelopment was a huge failure. New plan again ignores bus transit and true urbanism.
Nov 4th, 2019 by Michael Horne
2. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest CEO Awarded $2.33 Million
Don Smiley’s 2017 pay package includes $1.3 million deferred from prior years. City officials “shocked.”
Nov 8th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Dining: El Salvador Has Gotten National Press
New York Times featured it. It’s a small special place with wonderful food.
Nov 7th, 2019 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays St. Augustine’s $30 Million Plan
One of city’s fastest-growing schools plans substantial expansion.
Nov 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Murphy’s Law: Summerfest Blows Off City Meeting
No festival official attends scheduled meeting. Partnership with city “broken”, Ald. Murphy says.
Nov 7th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. Transportation: City Lands Second Streetcar Sponsor
Everstream, business internet provider, joins Potawatomi in backing The Hop.
Nov 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Gokhman House Sails Through Commission
New design met with universal approval by Historic Preservation Commission.
Nov 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Effort Is Underway
After a year of false starts by the city, a $1.2 million, 50-home effort is underway.
Nov 7th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Now Serving: New Downtown Italian Restaurant
Plus: New Puerto Rican cafe. And Ash Restaurant opens with smoky fare by the two Dans.
Nov 1st, 2019 by Julia Howe
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Plans Submitted for Journal Square Lofts
Jeffers plans to convert newsroom to bedrooms. 103 apartments. See the floor plans.
Nov 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning
“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”
Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. J. Jeffers & Co. Purchases Journal Communications Block
Adaptive reuse plan will be focus for historic block. “Everything is on the table to make the impossible possible”
Oct 31st, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.
3. In Rejecting Pfaff the Message was clear, Dissent Won’t be Allowed in Wisconsin
“Brad Pfaff was raised on a farm here in Wisconsin, is eminently qualified for this job, and deserved better than this from legislative Republicans.”
Nov 5th, 2019 by State Sen. Chris Larson
4. UWM Research Vessel Gets Green Light, Thanks to $10 Million Gift
The Maggi Sue will be the most advanced research vessel on the Great Lakes.
Nov 6th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
5. BMO Harris Bank honors three Milwaukee trailblazers
Annual awards honor women for their contributions to business and their communities
Oct 31st, 2019 by BMO Harris Bank
6. Committee recommends pilot family basic income stipend amendment
Statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis October 31, 2019
Oct 31st, 2019 by Ald. Chantia Lewis
7. Fitzgerald, Senate Republicans Signal Plans to Fire Gov. Evers’ Agriculture Secretary in Midst of Dairy Crisis
Senate Republicans poised to reject gubernatorial cabinet nominee for first time in modern Wisconsin history
Nov 3rd, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
8. Time’s Up Tom Barrett
“Tom is ineffective.”
Nov 8th, 2019 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
9. Sen. Ron Johnson Continues Impeachment Bumbling
‘What Sen. Johnson is Proposing Isn’t Just Nonsensical, It’s Unethical’
Nov 1st, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
10. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Executive
“My executive experience and record of bringing people together to create effective solutions makes me the strongest candidate for Milwaukee County Executive.”
Nov 6th, 2019 by Bryan Kennedy
