Jeramey Jannene
Milwaukee Film Festival

‘The Apollo’ Closes Festival

Documentary on historic theater, long a hub of black entertainment, is closing night film.

By - Oct 24th, 2019 03:57 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
The Apollo. Image from Milwaukee Film Festival.

The Apollo. Image from Milwaukee Film Festival.

There are few performance venues known on a national level, and even fewer that have a long history of featuring performers of color.

The Apollo, located in Harlem at the northern tip of Manhattan, has played host to everyone from Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie to Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

The HBO documentary The Apollo, which explores the past, present and future of the historic venue, serves as the closing night film of the Milwaukee Film Festival.

Milwaukee Film Says…

Ask a few music critics about the greatest soul album ever and someone will pick James Brown Live at the Apollo. Harlem’s Apollo Theater is not just a landmark of Black American music and performance, but also a landmark of American culture. Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams (Life, Animated) has created the definitive account of this American institution, using archival footage of classic performances, behind-the-scenes access to the theater and its staff, and new interviews with legends like Smokey Robinson and Jamie Foxx. Additionally, The Apollo follows the creation of a new stage adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates‘ celebrated Between the World and Me, underscoring how much the Apollo Theater still matters to the Black community, and how much it continues to trace the story of Black America.

Trailers

Showtimes

More about the 2019 Film Festival

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Milwaukee Film Festival

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us