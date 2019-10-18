What’s Jeramey Watching?
Charting a course to see 28 films at the 15 day festival.
I run marathons, but when it comes to endurance events the Milwaukee Film Festival is much more enjoyable.
It starts every year by pouring over the program book. Circling what I want to see, looking up more information on others and reconciling all of that with what my wife and friends are interested in (sitting silent in a dark room is somehow best enjoyed with others).
From there it’s to the calendar in the back of the book. Like a conspiracy theorist connecting the dots, I block out times that won’t work and circle others. After discounting sleep, work and personal health, what emerges is a schedule.
As with any endurance event, things don’t always go as planned. Life gets in the way. You develop cramps at mile 18. You have to actually work at your day job.
Below is a full list of films I intend to catch at the 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival. Hope to see you there.
- I Want My MTV – October 17th – 7:00 p.m. – It came, it went, it was highly enjoyable. 4 out of 5 stars.
- Framing John DeLorean – October 18th – 4:00 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Straight Up – October 18th – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Abe – October 19th – 10 a.m. – Broadway Theatre Center
- The Hottest August – October 19th – 12:15 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
- Them That Follow – October 19th – 5:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Changing the Game – October 19th – 8:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Ernie & Joe – October 20th – 10:30 a.m. – Jan Serr Studio
- Saint Frances – October 20th – 4:00 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
- 17 Blocks – October 20th – 7:00 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Olympic Dreams – October 21st – 12:45 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
- Sword of Trust – October 21st – 6:45 p.m. – Times Cinema
- A Faithful Man – October 22nd – 6:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Cold Case Hammarskjold – October 23rd – 4:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Super Secret Screening – October 23rd – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Cooked: Survival by Zip Code – October 24th – 4:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Pier Kids – October 25th – 6:30 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theater
- Plucked – October 25th – 9:15 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Eat Up – October 27th – 10 a.m. – Jan Serr Studio
- Changing The Game – October 27th – 1:00 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theater
- Q Ball – October 27th – 3:45 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theater
- Top End Wedding – October 27th – 8:00 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Who Let Dogs Out? – October 28th – 6:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Stuffed – October 29th – 3:45 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Parasite – October 23rd – 4:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
- Red, White and Wasted – October 30th – 7:30 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theatre
- Loopers: The Caddies Long Walk – October 31st – 5:00 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
- The Apollo – October 31st – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
How is it possible to see so many films?
- Get a pass. It’ll end up saving you money. If not, select a slightly lighter load. Definitely become a member though, discounts!
- Accept popcorn as an entire meal. You’re going to be crunched for time.
- Live near one of the theaters.
- Have a supporting spouse and no young kids. That 10:00 p.m. documentary showing isn’t the ideal place for a toddler.
- Have a great excuse for skipping out on work.
- Accept the fact that at some point one of the films is going to be so awful you’re going to walk out. The great ones will make up for it.
More about the 2019 Film Festival
- Milwaukee Film Festival: What’s Jeramey Watching? - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 18th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: Five Films That Surprise - Dominique Paul Noth - Oct 17th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: The Milwaukee Show Times Two - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 16th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: Film Fest Bigger Than Ever - Dominique Paul Noth - Oct 16th, 2019
- Milwaukee Film Festival: Red, White and Wasted - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 8th, 2019
- MKE Film: Announcing the Milwaukee-Made Films - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 20th, 2019
Milwaukee Film Festival
-
Five Films That SurpriseOct 17th, 2019 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
The Milwaukee Show Times TwoOct 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Film Fest Bigger Than EverOct 16th, 2019 by Dominique Paul Noth