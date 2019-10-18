Charting a course to see 28 films at the 15 day festival.

I run marathons, but when it comes to endurance events the Milwaukee Film Festival is much more enjoyable.

It starts every year by pouring over the program book. Circling what I want to see, looking up more information on others and reconciling all of that with what my wife and friends are interested in (sitting silent in a dark room is somehow best enjoyed with others).

From there it’s to the calendar in the back of the book. Like a conspiracy theorist connecting the dots, I block out times that won’t work and circle others. After discounting sleep, work and personal health, what emerges is a schedule.

As with any endurance event, things don’t always go as planned. Life gets in the way. You develop cramps at mile 18. You have to actually work at your day job.

Below is a full list of films I intend to catch at the 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival. Hope to see you there.

How is it possible to see so many films?