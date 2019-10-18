Jeramey Jannene
Milwaukee Film Festival

What’s Jeramey Watching?

Charting a course to see 28 films at the 15 day festival.

By - Oct 18th, 2019 02:25 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
2014 Milwaukee Film Festival Opening Night.

The Oriental Theatre during the Milwaukee Film Festival.

I run marathons, but when it comes to endurance events the Milwaukee Film Festival is much more enjoyable.

It starts every year by pouring over the program book. Circling what I want to see, looking up more information on others and reconciling all of that with what my wife and friends are interested in (sitting silent in a dark room is somehow best enjoyed with others).

From there it’s to the calendar in the back of the book. Like a conspiracy theorist connecting the dots, I block out times that won’t work and circle others. After discounting sleep, work and personal health, what emerges is a schedule.

As with any endurance event, things don’t always go as planned. Life gets in the way. You develop cramps at mile 18. You have to actually work at your day job.

Below is a full list of films I intend to catch at the 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival. Hope to see you there.

  1. I Want My MTV – October 17th – 7:00 p.m. – It came, it went, it was highly enjoyable. 4 out of 5 stars.
  2. Framing John DeLorean – October 18th – 4:00 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  3. Straight Up – October 18th – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  4. Abe – October 19th – 10 a.m. – Broadway Theatre Center
  5. The Hottest August – October 19th – 12:15 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
  6. Them That Follow – October 19th – 5:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  7. Changing the Game  – October 19th – 8:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  8. Ernie & Joe – October 20th – 10:30 a.m. – Jan Serr Studio
  9. Saint Frances – October 20th – 4:00 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
  10. 17 Blocks – October 20th – 7:00 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  11. Olympic Dreams – October 21st – 12:45 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
  12. Sword of Trust – October 21st – 6:45 p.m. – Times Cinema
  13. A Faithful Man – October 22nd – 6:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  14. Cold Case Hammarskjold – October 23rd – 4:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  15. Super Secret Screening – October 23rd – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  16. Cooked: Survival by Zip Code – October 24th – 4:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  17. Pier Kids – October 25th – 6:30 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theater
  18. Plucked – October 25th – 9:15 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  19. Eat Up – October 27th – 10 a.m. – Jan Serr Studio
  20. Changing The Game – October 27th – 1:00 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theater
  21. Q Ball – October 27th – 3:45 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theater
  22. Top End Wedding – October 27th – 8:00 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  23. Who Let Dogs Out? – October 28th – 6:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  24. Stuffed – October 29th – 3:45 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  25. Parasite – October 23rd – 4:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre
  26. Red, White and Wasted – October 30th – 7:30 p.m. – Avalon Atmospheric Theatre
  27. Loopers: The Caddies Long Walk – October 31st – 5:00 p.m. – Jan Serr Studio
  28. The Apollo – October 31st – 7:30 p.m. – Oriental Theatre

How is it possible to see so many films?

  • Get a pass. It’ll end up saving you money. If not, select a slightly lighter load. Definitely become a member though, discounts!
  • Accept popcorn as an entire meal. You’re going to be crunched for time.
  • Live near one of the theaters.
  • Have a supporting spouse and no young kids. That 10:00 p.m. documentary showing isn’t the ideal place for a toddler.
  • Have a great excuse for skipping out on work.
  • Accept the fact that at some point one of the films is going to be so awful you’re going to walk out. The great ones will make up for it.

More about the 2019 Film Festival

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Milwaukee Film Festival

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us