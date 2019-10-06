The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Plats and Parcels: A 50-Story Lakefront Tower?
Colliers dreams up 50-story tower to show what’s possible for Clybourn St. site.
Sep 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Doors Open: Milwaukee’s Secret Model Railroad Club
Historic club has been hidden in a former train station under an active rail line for 83 years.
Sep 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Most Expensive Milwaukee Zip Codes for Renters
National report shows where your dollar goes the furthest.
Oct 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Lost Milwaukee: The History of the Milwaukee Clipper
Unlike its two sisters ships, the Milwaukee Clipper still survives. You can even tour it.
Oct 3rd, 2019 by Carl Swanson
5. MKE Listing: Updated Landmark on the Lake Condo
19th floor unit features spectacular views, an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and a private balcony.
Oct 2nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
6. Transportation: Couture Streetcar Extension Decision Pushed to June 2020
“We look like complete fools,” says Bauman as Marcoux expresses confidence in project.
Oct 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Taverns: Bay View’s White House Tavern Coming Back
Allison Meinhardt is working to open new business in historic building.
Sep 27th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik
8. City Hall: Your Boat Is Too Loud
Bauman moves to close loophole in city’s noise ordinance.
Oct 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE County: County Plans to Expand South Shore Beer Garden
County announces plans to spend $50,000 to plan and design beer garden expansion.
Oct 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Contributing Up To $15 Million to Schuster’s Project
Financing will support $84 million project for Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin.
Oct 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Green Bay Packers Donate New Playground for Center Street Park
The Packers gift, which includes installation costs, was made in conjunction with the National Football League’s “Play60” and “Huddle for 100” initiatives, is valued at between $75,000 and $80,000.
Sep 30th, 2019 by Sup. Eddie Cullen
2. Muskego Teen Awarded $25,000 For Developing Method To Better Understand Knot Theory Links And Solving 30-Year Mathematical Question
Aayush Karan Named a 2019 Davidson Fellow Scholarship Winner
Oct 2nd, 2019 by Davidson Institute for Talent Development
3. Milwaukee County Announces New Investments in Homeless Prevention Services in the 2020 Budget
$250,000 investment in the Housing First Initiative will support prevention programming
Oct 3rd, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
4. Pabst Celebrates 175TH Anniversary with Oktoberfest Block Party
Highlights include live music, limited-edition beers and breweriana, brat eating and stein holding contests, Hammerschlagen for charity and a 1920s-era horse-drawn beer wagon
Sep 26th, 2019 by Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom
5. Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas Responds to Misrepresentation by Chicago Field Office of ICE
“By placing the responsibility for the arrest of Mr. De La Cruz Espinoza on the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, ICE has engaged in an egregious attempt to misrepresent facts.”
Oct 1st, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
6. Milwaukee County Announces Transition to Electronic Monitoring
Proposal calls for the safe reduction of the incarcerated population by enabling individuals in the justice system to maintain employment and connection to community
Sep 30th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
7. Sen. Alberta Darling Plays Politics With Suicide Prevention Hotline
This is the second instance of Sen. Darling playing politics with funds available in the state budget to prevent suicides.
Oct 2nd, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee
8. Two-thirds of Wisconsin counties endorse reform for redistricting process
Sheboygan County Board passes resolution 20-4 to become 48th county to call for Fair Maps
Oct 1st, 2019 by Wisconsin Fair Elections Project
9. Snow preparedness, Couture streetcar impact on committee’s agenda
News release from Alderman Robert J. Bauman
Sep 30th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Bauman
10. Marquette University business school names its first executive-in-residence
Tim Hanley’s role as the business school’s executive-in-residence is meant to elevate the college’s engagement with the business community
Oct 2nd, 2019 by Marquette University
