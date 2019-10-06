The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

By - Oct 6th, 2019 08:00 am
Plats and Parcels: A 50-Story Lakefront Tower?

Colliers dreams up 50-story tower to show what’s possible for Clybourn St. site.

Sep 29th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Doors Open: Milwaukee’s Secret Model Railroad Club

Historic club has been hidden in a former train station under an active rail line for 83 years.

Sep 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Most Expensive Milwaukee Zip Codes for Renters

National report shows where your dollar goes the furthest.

Oct 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Lost Milwaukee: The History of the Milwaukee Clipper

Unlike its two sisters ships, the Milwaukee Clipper still survives. You can even tour it.

Oct 3rd, 2019 by Carl Swanson

MKE Listing: Updated Landmark on the Lake Condo

19th floor unit features spectacular views, an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and a private balcony.

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Transportation: Couture Streetcar Extension Decision Pushed to June 2020

“We look like complete fools,” says Bauman as Marcoux expresses confidence in project.

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: Bay View’s White House Tavern Coming Back

Allison Meinhardt is working to open new business in historic building.

Sep 27th, 2019 by Catherine Jozwik

City Hall: Your Boat Is Too Loud

Bauman moves to close loophole in city’s noise ordinance.

Oct 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Plans to Expand South Shore Beer Garden

County announces plans to spend $50,000 to plan and design beer garden expansion.

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Contributing Up To $15 Million to Schuster’s Project

Financing will support $84 million project for Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin.

Oct 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Green Bay Packers Donate New Playground for Center Street Park

The Packers gift, which includes installation costs, was made in conjunction with the National Football League’s “Play60” and “Huddle for 100” initiatives, is valued at between $75,000 and $80,000.

Sep 30th, 2019 by Sup. Eddie Cullen

Muskego Teen Awarded $25,000 For Developing Method To Better Understand Knot Theory Links And Solving 30-Year Mathematical Question

Aayush Karan Named a 2019 Davidson Fellow Scholarship Winner

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Davidson Institute for Talent Development

Milwaukee County Announces New Investments in Homeless Prevention Services in the 2020 Budget

$250,000 investment in the Housing First Initiative will support prevention programming

Oct 3rd, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

Pabst Celebrates 175TH Anniversary with Oktoberfest Block Party

Highlights include live music, limited-edition beers and breweriana, brat eating and stein holding contests, Hammerschlagen for charity and a 1920s-era horse-drawn beer wagon

Sep 26th, 2019 by Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom

Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas Responds to Misrepresentation by Chicago Field Office of ICE

“By placing the responsibility for the arrest of Mr. De La Cruz Espinoza on the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, ICE has engaged in an egregious attempt to misrepresent facts.”

Oct 1st, 2019 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Milwaukee County Announces Transition to Electronic Monitoring

Proposal calls for the safe reduction of the incarcerated population by enabling individuals in the justice system to maintain employment and connection to community

Sep 30th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

Sen. Alberta Darling Plays Politics With Suicide Prevention Hotline

This is the second instance of Sen. Darling playing politics with funds available in the state budget to prevent suicides.

Oct 2nd, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Two-thirds of Wisconsin counties endorse reform for redistricting process

Sheboygan County Board passes resolution 20-4 to become 48th county to call for Fair Maps

Oct 1st, 2019 by Wisconsin Fair Elections Project

Snow preparedness, Couture streetcar impact on committee’s agenda

News release from Alderman Robert J. Bauman

Sep 30th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Marquette University business school names its first executive-in-residence

Tim Hanley’s role as the business school’s executive-in-residence is meant to elevate the college’s engagement with the business community

Oct 2nd, 2019 by Marquette University

