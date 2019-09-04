Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When are we going to learn if Ashanti Hamilton is running for mayor? “Pretty soon,” said Hamilton Wednesday morning.

That’s less specific than what he told Urban Milwaukee on July 30th. Following the Common Council’s last meeting before its annual August recess, Hamilton said he would have an announcement within a week.

“I was expecting to do it before I left for vacation,” said Hamilton in an interview. “I decided to take the vacation time to meet with and talk to a lot of people that were supporting my candidacy.”

“When I came back, of course, there was news that was being rolled out and shared,” said Hamilton of Senator Lena Taylor‘s announcement that she’s running.

“I’m just letting her have her moment before sharing my information,” said the council president.

Hamilton opened a mayoral campaign account in November, but has never formally filed a declaration of candidacy for the office. The mayoral campaign account allows Hamilton to accept donations up to $6,000 instead of the approximately $800 aldermanic limit.

“The most important thing for me is: are the things I care about in the city of Milwaukee being addressed?” said Hamilton in July about what was guiding his decision on whether to run or not. The alderman has been one of the consistent advocates on the council for policies aimed at increasing racial equity and neighborhood investment.

All City of Milwaukee office holders are non-partisan positions. The two top vote-getters in a February 2020 primary will advance to the April 2020 general election.

Should Hamilton enter the race, he would join a growing field. Taylor formally declared Tuesday and Ald. Tony Zielinski announced his campaign back in November 2017. Incumbent Tom Barrett, whom Urban Milwaukee reported was running for re-election more than a year ago, continues to push off an official announcement.

