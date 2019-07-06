New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Fessahaye Mebrahtu Named New Director of Black Catholic and Ethnic Ministries for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee
An immigrant from Eritrea, Mebrahtu has a unique and personal perspective on ministering to immigrants and ethnic minorities.
Jun 28th, 2019 by Archdiocese of Milwaukee
North Shore Bank Announces Kate Johnson as New Vice President of Marketing
Johnson brings over 20 years of experience with finance and manufacturing companies to her role.
Jun 27th, 2019 by North Shore Bank
Marquette nursing professor named president of the International Association of Sickle Cell Nurses and Professional Associates
Clayton-Jones began her term on May 1, 2019, and will serve until Dec. 31, 2021.
Jun 27th, 2019 by Marquette University
Discovery World Announces Bryan Wunar as New President and CEO
A native of Joliet, Illinois, Bryan has received multiple awards in STEM education, including being named one of the “Most influential People in STEM” by the National Afterschool Association.
Jun 27th, 2019 by Discovery World
The Water Council Announces Third ‘Water Warrior of the Year Award’ Winner
Executive Director of Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is recognized for his support of STEAM education.
Jun 27th, 2019 by The Water Council
Ascedia Positions for Growth with New Business Development Leader
McGovern has held numerous roles working on both the client and agency side of the business.
Jun 25th, 2019 by Ascedia
SafeNet Consulting Promotes Ryan Bennett From Director of Consulting Services to Managing Director
In New Role, Bennett to Oversee Firm’s Milwaukee-Based IT Activities
Jun 25th, 2019 by SafeNet Consulting, Inc.
Stories Framed Photography a 2019 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Choice Award Winner
Abbie Miller, CPP, Elm Grove Photographer, wins in Photographer/Photography Studio Category
Jun 23rd, 2019 by Stories Framed Photography
Todd Fink Named New Entertainment Manager
Former Production Manager to oversee Northern Lights Theater
Jun 21st, 2019 by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney, Kristen Nelson, Honored as Woman in the Law Honoree
Nelson is an Associate at GRGB in the healthcare law department.
Jun 20th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Marquette financial aid counselor honored with diversity and inclusion award
“Jacqueline Walker is one of the unsung heroines at Marquette and exemplifies on a daily basis a welcoming and caring spirit for all of those who cross her pathway.”
Jun 20th, 2019 by Marquette University
County Board Honors Seven MCTS Bus Drivers for Finding Lost, Missing Children
Several other MCTS Drivers and Transit Security Officers have also come to the aid of lost or missing children over the years.
Jun 20th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Transit System
National Council on Competitiveness appoints Marquette University president to co-chair new University Leadership Forum
“I’m thrilled to be co-leading this impressive group of visionary academic leaders who will help develop solutions to current and future challenges to U.S. competitiveness.”
Jun 20th, 2019 by Marquette University
Best Version Media CEO Dave Durand Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019
Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019.
Jun 19th, 2019 by Best Version Media
Local Researcher Named 2019 Cullen Healthy Heart Scholar; 23rd Annual Cullen Run Raises $41,285 for Cardiovascular Research
Alison Kriegel, PhD, is the recipient of the 2019 Steve Cullen Healthy Heart Scholar Award.
Jun 18th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Marquette professor Henry Medeiros receives young scholar award
Medeiros studies a major factor that separates man from machine.
Jun 18th, 2019 by Marquette University
Pardeep Singh Kaleka and Arno Michaelis to receive 2019 Robert H. Friebert Social Justice Award
Arno and Pardeep were chosen for their individual and collaborative work to counter hate, provide a model for friendship and the power to change one’s life.
Jun 17th, 2019 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation
88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Nonprofit Leader Maggie Corry As Development Director
Corry holds a master of public administration-nonprofit management degree from New York University.
Jun 13th, 2019 by Radio Milwaukee
Archbishop Listecki Appoints Lydia LoCoco as Director of Community Relations for Archdiocese of Milwaukee
LoCoco has her Doctor of Ministry degree from Mundelein Seminary/University of St. Mary of the Lake.
Jun 12th, 2019 by Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Museum Announces New President & CEO
Dr. Ellen J. Censky chosen to lead Wisconsin’s natural history museum into its groundbreaking next chapter
Jun 11th, 2019 by Milwaukee Public Museum
Variety – The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin Welcomes Director of Development
John Singer joins the executive team at Variety to spearhead the organization’s overall development plan.
Jun 11th, 2019 by Variety the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Announces New Executive Director
Before bringing his talents to PPAWI, Murray was the policy director at the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health.
Jun 11th, 2019 by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin
Marquette exercise science professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award
Michael Danduran has spent more than 20 years working with children in a clinical setting.
Jun 11th, 2019 by Marquette University
Nicole Robbins brings fresh energy, talent and experience to Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation
The Board of Directors names Nicole Robbins, as new Executive Director
Jun 11th, 2019 by Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation
Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Ray Jivoff Named Milwaukee City Arts Board 2019 Artist of the Year
He performed in more than 25 productions at the Skylight and directed several productions.
Jun 10th, 2019 by Skylight Music Theatre
UW System Board of Regents elects new board leadership
Drew Petersen to serve as next Regents’ president
Jun 7th, 2019 by University of Wisconsin System
Marquette political science professor honored with sabbatical award
Dr. Amber Wichowsky’s research focuses largely on political inequality.
Jun 6th, 2019 by Marquette University
FLOOR360 Announces Strategic New Hire and Leadership Team Promotion
Ryan Koechel named Market Leader and Kelly Kuehn named Kashou Design Studio Manager
Jun 4th, 2019 by FLOOR360
Marquette theology professor honored with fellowship award
Dr. Andrei Orlov has studied Jewish apocalyptic texts, with a focus on materials preserved in Slavonic, for the past 25 years.
Jun 4th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette professor awarded $1.4 million grant to study metal reduction technique in CT imaging
“Oftentimes, metal implants can negatively alter CT images, making diagnosis challenging. Since CT scans are used to plan radiation therapy, these image degradations can lead to treatment inaccuracies.”
Jun 3rd, 2019 by Marquette University