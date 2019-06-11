New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Marquette chemistry professor honored for research excellence
Dr. Scott Reid is an internationally recognized scholar and well-established leader in the field of spectroscopy and dynamics of reactive chemical intermediates.
May 30th, 2019 by Marquette University
Marquette professor Sharon Chubbuck honored with top teaching award
Chubbuck radiates her passion for education in everything she does
May 28th, 2019 by Marquette University
MorganMyers Hires Summer Intern
Kersten Kruse will work with multiple MorganMyers clients this summer including the Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Farm Families, the SCN Coalition and Lesaffre.
May 28th, 2019 by MorganMyers, Inc.
Zimmerman Architectural Studios Names New CEO
Steve Raasch, AIA, LEED-AP, EDAC and current president of Zimmerman Architectural Studios, has been nominated as the firm’s new Chief Executive Officer.
May 21st, 2019 by Zimmerman Architectural Studios
Adina Luba Kalet, MD, MPH, Named Director of the Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Institute for the Transformation of Medical Education
NYU professor of medicine and surgery joins the Medical College of Wisconsin on Sept. 1
May 21st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Milwaukee Art Museum Taps Accomplished Museum Professional as Chief Development Officer
Abby Ashley joins the Museum to head up fundraising, membership.
May 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Art Museum
Marquette University nursing professor honored with national award
The national award honors a nurse-midwifery professor who has shown outstanding qualities for teaching.
May 21st, 2019 by Marquette University
Gov. Evers Appoints John Tate II to Serve as Chairperson of the Parole Commission
Mr. Tate will begin his work as Parole Commission chairperson on June 3, 2019.
May 21st, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
Dr. Ian B.K. Martin Named 2019–2020 President of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine
Dr. Martin is professor and system chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and professor of medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin
May 20th, 2019 by Press Release
Attorney Frank Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity
The celebration of Frank’s induction took place on Saturday, May 18th at the Pfister Hotel.
May 20th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Veteran Music Journalist Evan Rytlewski As Web Editor and Primary Feature Writer
Rytlewski has been music editor for the weekly and online Shepherd Express for 13 years.
May 20th, 2019 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Oconomowoc student awarded Fulbright
Fulbright winner MiKayla Galloway among Mount Mary’s 270 graduates
May 18th, 2019 by Mount Mary University
EY Announces James H Hunter III, Chairman & CEO of Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC (Dynatrap®) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in the Midwest
Hunter joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs in the Midwest
May 13th, 2019 by Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC
Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Israel Ramón as Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
“Israel Ramón is the kind of principled, organized, and thoughtful leader needed to run the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds Office.”
May 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
MCTS Driver Named ‘Hero of the Year’ at Red Cross Event
Natalie Barnes made international headlines in November 2018 when a MCTS Excellence video went viral, showing her taking extraordinary steps to help a homeless man.
May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Transit System
Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, Named Director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and Senior Associate Dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) School of Medicine
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor, veteran and LGBTQ advocate joins MCW Sept. 1
May 8th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin
Erik Owen, founder and owner of Oak Hill Business Partners, achieves Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) certification
The CEPA program is specially designed for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies.
May 7th, 2019 by Oak Hill Business Partners
Retired Mke County Judge named to Board of Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
Mary Kuhnmuench’s two-year term on the board began in April 2019.
May 6th, 2019 by Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members
David Heiny and Greg Nickerson join the Museum’s Board of Directors.
May 2nd, 2019 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Cardiovascular Center Appoints Postdoctoral Fellow to T32 Training Program
Pablo Nakagawa received his Master of Science in clinical biochemistry and biotechnology at the University of Buenos Aires in 2008.
May 1st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin