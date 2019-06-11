Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jun 11th, 2019 03:06 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Marquette chemistry professor honored for research excellence

Marquette chemistry professor honored for research excellence

Dr. Scott Reid is an internationally recognized scholar and well-established leader in the field of spectroscopy and dynamics of reactive chemical intermediates.

May 30th, 2019 by Marquette University

Marquette professor Sharon Chubbuck honored with top teaching award

Marquette professor Sharon Chubbuck honored with top teaching award

Chubbuck radiates her passion for education in everything she does

May 28th, 2019 by Marquette University

MorganMyers Hires Summer Intern

MorganMyers Hires Summer Intern

Kersten Kruse will work with multiple MorganMyers clients this summer including the Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Farm Families, the SCN Coalition and Lesaffre.

May 28th, 2019 by MorganMyers, Inc.

Zimmerman Architectural Studios Names New CEO

Zimmerman Architectural Studios Names New CEO

Steve Raasch, AIA, LEED-AP, EDAC and current president of Zimmerman Architectural Studios, has been nominated as the firm’s new Chief Executive Officer.

May 21st, 2019 by Zimmerman Architectural Studios

Adina Luba Kalet, MD, MPH, Named Director of the Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Institute for the Transformation of Medical Education

Adina Luba Kalet, MD, MPH, Named Director of the Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Institute for the Transformation of Medical Education

NYU professor of medicine and surgery joins the Medical College of Wisconsin on Sept. 1

May 21st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Art Museum Taps Accomplished Museum Professional as Chief Development Officer

Milwaukee Art Museum Taps Accomplished Museum Professional as Chief Development Officer

Abby Ashley joins the Museum to head up fundraising, membership.

May 21st, 2019 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Marquette University nursing professor honored with national award

Marquette University nursing professor honored with national award

The national award honors a nurse-midwifery professor who has shown outstanding qualities for teaching.

May 21st, 2019 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Appoints John Tate II to Serve as Chairperson of the Parole Commission

Gov. Evers Appoints John Tate II to Serve as Chairperson of the Parole Commission

Mr. Tate will begin his work as Parole Commission chairperson on June 3, 2019.

May 21st, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dr. Ian B.K. Martin Named 2019–2020 President of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Dr. Ian B.K. Martin Named 2019–2020 President of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine

Dr. Martin is professor and system chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and professor of medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin

May 20th, 2019 by Press Release

Attorney Frank Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity

Attorney Frank Gimbel Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award by Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity

The celebration of Frank’s induction took place on Saturday, May 18th at the Pfister Hotel.

May 20th, 2019 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Veteran Music Journalist Evan Rytlewski As Web Editor and Primary Feature Writer

88Nine Radio Milwaukee Names Veteran Music Journalist Evan Rytlewski As Web Editor and Primary Feature Writer

Rytlewski has been music editor for the weekly and online Shepherd Express for 13 years.

May 20th, 2019 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Oconomowoc student awarded Fulbright

Oconomowoc student awarded Fulbright

Fulbright winner MiKayla Galloway among Mount Mary’s 270 graduates

May 18th, 2019 by Mount Mary University

EY Announces James H Hunter III, Chairman & CEO of Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC (Dynatrap®) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in the Midwest

EY Announces James H Hunter III, Chairman & CEO of Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC (Dynatrap®) Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in the Midwest

Hunter joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs in the Midwest

May 13th, 2019 by Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, LLC

Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Israel Ramón as Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

Gov. Tony Evers Appoints Israel Ramón as Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

“Israel Ramón is the kind of principled, organized, and thoughtful leader needed to run the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds Office.”

May 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

MCTS Driver Named ‘Hero of the Year’ at Red Cross Event

MCTS Driver Named ‘Hero of the Year’ at Red Cross Event

Natalie Barnes made international headlines in November 2018 when a MCTS Excellence video went viral, showing her taking extraordinary steps to help a homeless man.

May 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, Named Director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and Senior Associate Dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) School of Medicine

Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, Named Director of the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and Senior Associate Dean at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) School of Medicine

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine professor, veteran and LGBTQ advocate joins MCW Sept. 1

May 8th, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Erik Owen, founder and owner of Oak Hill Business Partners, achieves Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) certification

Erik Owen, founder and owner of Oak Hill Business Partners, achieves Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) certification

The CEPA program is specially designed for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies.

May 7th, 2019 by Oak Hill Business Partners

Retired Mke County Judge named to Board of Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin

Retired Mke County Judge named to Board of Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin

Mary Kuhnmuench’s two-year term on the board began in April 2019.

May 6th, 2019 by Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Members

David Heiny and Greg Nickerson join the Museum’s Board of Directors.

May 2nd, 2019 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Cardiovascular Center Appoints Postdoctoral Fellow to T32 Training Program

Cardiovascular Center Appoints Postdoctoral Fellow to T32 Training Program

Pablo Nakagawa received his Master of Science in clinical biochemistry and biotechnology at the University of Buenos Aires in 2008.

May 1st, 2019 by Medical College of Wisconsin

Categories: Business, People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us