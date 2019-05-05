The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Transportation: Mayor Wants Three Streetcar Extensions
Will request engineering study of extensions to Bronzeville and Walker’s Point
May 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: How Walker Wrecked State’s Prisons
Overworked staff, high turnover, rising overtime costs and violence plague the prisons.
May 2nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Says Marcus Center Isn’t Historic
City committee overrules Historic Preservation Commission. Full Common Council up next.
Apr 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Taverns: City’s Most Impressive Sports Bar Ever?
Bucks give a sneak peak of “The MECCA.” Whoa, is it elevated.
May 1st, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
5. Transportation: 11 Key Facts About Streetcar Extensions
Love the idea? Hate it? Either way we have all the details.
May 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Waupaca County Opposes Gerrymandering
Conservative-leaning county’s board vote means 46 (of 72) state counties now favor non-partisan redistricting.
Apr 29th, 2019 by Matt Rothschild
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Owners Appeal Raze Order
City wants to redevelop vacant mall citing inaction, safety concerns, but ownership objects.
May 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays City Funds for Ikon Hotel
One MKE Plaza proposal for old Sears site on North Ave. gets first city approval.
Apr 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Huron Building Breaks Ground
Jeffers’ track record wins praise, gains $14 million crowdfunding for 11-story office tower.
May 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. St. Joseph Hospital’s Future Raises Questions
Here are the key issues in the controversy.
Apr 27th, 2019 by Andrea Waxman
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Trump Comes to Wisconsin to Sell Record of Broken Promises
Wisconsinites have been deeply harmed by Trump’s failures on health care and the economy
Apr 27th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. 2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced
Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.
Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers
3. Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail to Unveil Two Sculptures on May 4
Sculptures a powerful reminder of history and the workers of the Milwaukee Road
Apr 29th, 2019 by Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail
4. Summerfest Announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headliners and Performance Dates
Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.
Apr 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
5. J. Jeffers & Co., Interstate Development Partners and Sage Hospitality Close on Milwaukee Athletic Club Building
Group begins $70M renovation project to offer amenities rivaling iconic clubs and historic hotels nationwide
Apr 25th, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.
6. Gov. Evers Reappoints Ivan Gamboa as WHEDA Board Chairman
Gamboa currently serves as Senior Vice President at Tri City National Bank in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
Apr 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill to Hold Grand Opening on Friday, May 3
Now open for dinner with limited hours
Apr 30th, 2019 by Deer District
8. Republicans Delaying State Budget Action Until After Fundraiser Hosted by Washington D.C. Lobbying Firm
Delaying Deliberations Until After Special Interest Shakedown a Clear Sign of GOP Budget Priorities
Apr 30th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
9. Proposed streetcar expansion expensive, ill-advised and premature
Alderman Donovan asks one simple question: ‘Where’s the money?’
May 2nd, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
10. Summerfest Announces Johnson Controls World Sound Stage Headliners and Performance Dates
Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.
Apr 30th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 28th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 21st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 14th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee