The Week’s Greatest Hits

Transportation: Mayor Wants Three Streetcar Extensions

Will request engineering study of extensions to Bronzeville and Walker’s Point

May 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How Walker Wrecked State’s Prisons

Overworked staff, high turnover, rising overtime costs and violence plague the prisons.

May 2nd, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Says Marcus Center Isn’t Historic

City committee overrules Historic Preservation Commission. Full Common Council up next.

Apr 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Taverns: City’s Most Impressive Sports Bar Ever?

Bucks give a sneak peak of “The MECCA.” Whoa, is it elevated.

May 1st, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Transportation: 11 Key Facts About Streetcar Extensions

Love the idea? Hate it? Either way we have all the details.

May 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Waupaca County Opposes Gerrymandering

Conservative-leaning county’s board vote means 46 (of 72) state counties now favor non-partisan redistricting.

Apr 29th, 2019 by Matt Rothschild

Eyes on Milwaukee: Northridge Owners Appeal Raze Order

City wants to redevelop vacant mall citing inaction, safety concerns, but ownership objects.

May 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays City Funds for Ikon Hotel

One MKE Plaza proposal for old Sears site on North Ave. gets first city approval.

Apr 30th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Huron Building Breaks Ground

Jeffers’ track record wins praise, gains $14 million crowdfunding for 11-story office tower.

May 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

St. Joseph Hospital’s Future Raises Questions

Here are the key issues in the controversy.

Apr 27th, 2019 by Andrea Waxman

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Trump Comes to Wisconsin to Sell Record of Broken Promises

Wisconsinites have been deeply harmed by Trump’s failures on health care and the economy

Apr 27th, 2019 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

2019 Skyline Music Series Line-Up Announced

Audience members are invited to bring a picnic or enjoy one of the onsite food vendors.

Apr 29th, 2019 by COA Youth & Family Centers

Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail to Unveil Two Sculptures on May 4

Sculptures a powerful reminder of history and the workers of the Milwaukee Road

Apr 29th, 2019 by Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail

Summerfest Announces Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Headliners and Performance Dates

Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

Apr 29th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

J. Jeffers & Co., Interstate Development Partners and Sage Hospitality Close on Milwaukee Athletic Club Building

Group begins $70M renovation project to offer amenities rivaling iconic clubs and historic hotels nationwide

Apr 25th, 2019 by J. Jeffers & Co.

Gov. Evers Reappoints Ivan Gamboa as WHEDA Board Chairman

Gamboa currently serves as Senior Vice President at Tri City National Bank in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Apr 25th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill to Hold Grand Opening on Friday, May 3

Now open for dinner with limited hours

Apr 30th, 2019 by Deer District

Republicans Delaying State Budget Action Until After Fundraiser Hosted by Washington D.C. Lobbying Firm

Delaying Deliberations Until After Special Interest Shakedown a Clear Sign of GOP Budget Priorities

Apr 30th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Proposed streetcar expansion expensive, ill-advised and premature

Alderman Donovan asks one simple question: ‘Where’s the money?’

May 2nd, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Summerfest Announces Johnson Controls World Sound Stage Headliners and Performance Dates

Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

Apr 30th, 2019 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

