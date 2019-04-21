Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 21st, 2019 08:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: A Luxury Tower with Affordable Housing

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Luxury Tower with Affordable Housing

Housing Authority to build 32-story, $150 million tower whose income would support affordable housing across city.

Apr 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Wisconsin Could Face a Mining Disaster

2. Op Ed: Wisconsin Could Face a Mining Disaster

Mining company’s proposed tailings dam could cause massive pollution of Lake Michigan.

Apr 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks

What’s It Worth?: Northridge Mall Worth $2.5 Million

3. What’s It Worth?: Northridge Mall Worth $2.5 Million

The three buildings need $6 million in repairs. Oh, how a mighty mall has fallen.

Apr 15th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starting on Huron Building

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starting on Huron Building

11-story office tower went through complicated, four-year design process.

Apr 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

45 Counties Want to Ban Gerrymandering

5. 45 Counties Want to Ban Gerrymandering

Buffalo, Fond du Lac and Iowa counties are latest to pass resolutions demanding non-partisan redistricting.

Apr 19th, 2019 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign

Who Wants to Run Milwaukee Brewing?

6. Who Wants to Run Milwaukee Brewing?

Ever growing Milwaukee Brewing Co. is hiring a new CEO as Jim McCabe steps down.

Apr 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich

7. Murphy’s Law: Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich

Forbes sees huge growth in value of franchises since taxpayer-financed stadiums built.

Apr 16th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: Mount Pleasant Biggest Foxconn Loser?

8. Murphy’s Law: Mount Pleasant Biggest Foxconn Loser?

Village incurred massive costs for Foxconn’s ever-smaller plant that it may never recoup.

Apr 19th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Kinn Hotel Plan Grows a Living Wall

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Kinn Hotel Plan Grows a Living Wall

But area alderman Bob Bauman is likely to oppose project.

Apr 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Theater: In Tandem Readies Its Final Play

10. Theater: In Tandem Readies Its Final Play

Two-decade-old theater’s last show ‘The Fabulous Lipitones’ opens April 25.

Apr 16th, 2019 by Dominique Paul Noth

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website

1. Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website

‘It’s Time Everyone, Not Just the Lobbyists and the Special Interests, Meet “Boss” Vos’

Apr 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Judicial Selection Advisory Committee

2. Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Judicial Selection Advisory Committee

The committee is responsible for interviewing and recommending candidates to the governor for consideration when he fills judicial vacancies.

Apr 15th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Jazz in the Park Thursday Night Lineup Announced with May 30 Kick-off

3. Jazz in the Park Thursday Night Lineup Announced with May 30 Kick-off

Free summer concert series in Cathedral Square Park adds new country and DJ acts

Apr 18th, 2019 by East Town Association

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Parks Announce New Concessions This Summer

4. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Parks Announce New Concessions This Summer

The Dock will operate food and beverage options at Bradford Beach

Apr 16th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele

Gov. Evers Announces the Popular SeniorCare Program Will Continue for the Next Decade

5. Gov. Evers Announces the Popular SeniorCare Program Will Continue for the Next Decade

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves terms and conditions to extend the prescription drug assistance program

Apr 12th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Waukesha Rotary BluesFest Announces Full 2019 Lineup

6. Waukesha Rotary BluesFest Announces Full 2019 Lineup

Advance Tickets on Sale Now

Apr 16th, 2019 by Waukesha Rotary Club

The Most Dangerous Thing about Marijuana in Wisconsin is that it is Illegal

7. The Most Dangerous Thing about Marijuana in Wisconsin is that it is Illegal

“Far too many lives and communities have been damaged by out of date and backwards cannabis policies…”

Apr 18th, 2019 by State Rep. Melissa Sargent

Property Values across the City of Milwaukee Continue to Increase

8. Property Values across the City of Milwaukee Continue to Increase

Commercial property values increased 7.7%, driven by downtown development as well as growth in large residential development in Districts 6, 12, and 14.

Apr 19th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Black Restaurant Week Happening Now in Milwaukee

9. Black Restaurant Week Happening Now in Milwaukee

Highlights Minority-Owned Businesses

Apr 16th, 2019 by State Rep. David Bowen

West Bend Mutual Insurance Helps Open ‘Window to the Wild’

10. West Bend Mutual Insurance Helps Open ‘Window to the Wild’

“Founders Day” Commemorated with Donation to Zoological Society’s capital campaign

Apr 15th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us