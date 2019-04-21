The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: A Luxury Tower with Affordable Housing
Housing Authority to build 32-story, $150 million tower whose income would support affordable housing across city.
Apr 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Op Ed: Wisconsin Could Face a Mining Disaster
Mining company’s proposed tailings dam could cause massive pollution of Lake Michigan.
Apr 18th, 2019 by Al Gedicks
3. What’s It Worth?: Northridge Mall Worth $2.5 Million
The three buildings need $6 million in repairs. Oh, how a mighty mall has fallen.
Apr 15th, 2019 by Michael Horne
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Starting on Huron Building
11-story office tower went through complicated, four-year design process.
Apr 17th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. 45 Counties Want to Ban Gerrymandering
Buffalo, Fond du Lac and Iowa counties are latest to pass resolutions demanding non-partisan redistricting.
Apr 19th, 2019 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
6. Who Wants to Run Milwaukee Brewing?
Ever growing Milwaukee Brewing Co. is hiring a new CEO as Jim McCabe steps down.
Apr 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich
Forbes sees huge growth in value of franchises since taxpayer-financed stadiums built.
Apr 16th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
8. Murphy’s Law: Mount Pleasant Biggest Foxconn Loser?
Village incurred massive costs for Foxconn’s ever-smaller plant that it may never recoup.
Apr 19th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Kinn Hotel Plan Grows a Living Wall
But area alderman Bob Bauman is likely to oppose project.
Apr 16th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Theater: In Tandem Readies Its Final Play
Two-decade-old theater’s last show ‘The Fabulous Lipitones’ opens April 25.
Apr 16th, 2019 by Dominique Paul Noth
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Schemes and Scandals of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Exposed on New Website
‘It’s Time Everyone, Not Just the Lobbyists and the Special Interests, Meet “Boss” Vos’
Apr 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
2. Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Judicial Selection Advisory Committee
The committee is responsible for interviewing and recommending candidates to the governor for consideration when he fills judicial vacancies.
Apr 15th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Jazz in the Park Thursday Night Lineup Announced with May 30 Kick-off
Free summer concert series in Cathedral Square Park adds new country and DJ acts
Apr 18th, 2019 by East Town Association
4. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Parks Announce New Concessions This Summer
The Dock will operate food and beverage options at Bradford Beach
Apr 16th, 2019 by County Executive Chris Abele
5. Gov. Evers Announces the Popular SeniorCare Program Will Continue for the Next Decade
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves terms and conditions to extend the prescription drug assistance program
Apr 12th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
6. Waukesha Rotary BluesFest Announces Full 2019 Lineup
Advance Tickets on Sale Now
Apr 16th, 2019 by Waukesha Rotary Club
7. The Most Dangerous Thing about Marijuana in Wisconsin is that it is Illegal
“Far too many lives and communities have been damaged by out of date and backwards cannabis policies…”
Apr 18th, 2019 by State Rep. Melissa Sargent
8. Property Values across the City of Milwaukee Continue to Increase
Commercial property values increased 7.7%, driven by downtown development as well as growth in large residential development in Districts 6, 12, and 14.
Apr 19th, 2019 by Mayor Tom Barrett
9. Black Restaurant Week Happening Now in Milwaukee
Highlights Minority-Owned Businesses
Apr 16th, 2019 by State Rep. David Bowen
10. West Bend Mutual Insurance Helps Open ‘Window to the Wild’
“Founders Day” Commemorated with Donation to Zoological Society’s capital campaign
Apr 15th, 2019 by West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 14th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 7th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 31st, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee