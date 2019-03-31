The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Old Sears Building to Become New Hotel
80-room Ikon Hotel and 24,600-square-foot conference center planned for 21st and North.
Mar 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: $100 Million Will Transform Old Schuster’s
Medical College and Greater Milwaukee Foundation will anchor redone Bronzeville building.
Mar 26th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Gov. Evers Plays Hardball
Too-nice Tony looks to beat the Republicans — repeatedly — at their own game.
Mar 26th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
4. Transportation: Building a Better Protected Bike Lane
The city’s plastic bollards were a bust. Officials considering new design options.
Mar 27th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Urban Reads: More Cities Stop Recycling
All the city news you can use.
Mar 23rd, 2019 by Jeff Wood
6. We’re Not In Wisconsin Anymore
Climate change could make us more like Kansas, climate change projections show.
Mar 22nd, 2019 by Will Cushman
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: 7 Takeaways From Ikon Hotel Deal
Will city build a pedestrian bridge? A beer bet on what? How many stoplights from Downtown?
Mar 28th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: The Trashing of Shirley Abrahamson
Why is Brian Hagedorn attacking a legal giant, rather than his opponent in high court race?
Mar 28th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Plats and Parcels: Senior Housing for Lower East Side
Plus: Two city apartment complexes sold. Irgens plans 25-acre project in Wauwatosa.
Mar 24th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
10. Murphy’s Law: The Arrogance of Robin Vos
The latest: uses taxpayer-funded lawyer to shield him from revealing how he gerrymandered districts.
Mar 21st, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
1. GROTH Design Group Expands Leadership
Firm Principal and Shareholders announced
Mar 27th, 2019 by GROTH Design Group, Inc.
2. Judges Letter for Immediate Publication
Letter from thirty six sitting and retired Milwaukee area judges regarding the upcoming Supreme Court election on April 2nd.
Mar 26th, 2019 by Press Release
3. Abele Highlights Importance of Flying from MKE
Wisconsin travelers now contribute millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs to the Illinois economy
Mar 25th, 2019 by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
4. WEDC approves tax credits for new Amazon facility in Oak Creek
Support for the $200 million project is expected to help create 1,500 jobs in Milwaukee County.
Mar 25th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
5. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Announces New Federal Funding To Help Wisconsin Combat the Opioid Epidemic
Wisconsin receives $6,253,212. Senator Baldwin worked to secure federal funding that invests in prevention, treatment and recovery in local communities
Mar 27th, 2019 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
6. The Brewery District to host first annual Frühling Fest
The Brewery District is ready to open the summer season with a street fest truly unique to Milwaukee.
Mar 27th, 2019 by F Street Group
7. AFSCME People Committee Endorses Stefanie Dugan for MPS Board
AFSCME represents hard-working public servants who support Dugan for At-Large seat
Feb 4th, 2019 by Stefanie Dugan
8. Chief Judge Neubauer Clear Winner In Tonight’s Debate
“Judge Neubauer has the experience, temperament, and the trust of the judicial and law enforcement communities that she will be the fair, impartial, and independent choice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”
Mar 26th, 2019 by Lisa Neubauer
9. Solution found for W. National Ave. food truck issue
“The vacant lot will provide a good location for the food trucks and this particular issue now, in my mind, is solved.”
Mar 22nd, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
10. Judge Hagedorn Wins Debate in Final Week of Campaign
Neubauer continues to leave voters in the dark on judicial philosophy
Mar 26th, 2019 by Brian Hagedorn
