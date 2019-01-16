That would be in Milwaukee, where his new downtown condo is a "walker's paradise."

After his loss in the November 8th election, former Governor Scott Walker had just under two months to find a new place to live. On January 4th, three days before Tony Evers took office as Wisconsin’s 44th chief executive, Walker announced that he and his wife Tonette would move to a condo in downtown Milwaukee. The announcement rippled through social media, where it engendered considerable derision in anti-Walker corners. Why, the man’s entire career, from the Assembly, to the County Executive’s seat and then to the governorship had been based on bashing the city. What’s the angle? Is this a reinvention — a positioning for a future run for office? A repudiation of all he once stood for?

Or maybe the empty nesters just wanted to live in a place that would be convenient for pedestrians. If that’s the case, they found it at their new home in a downtown high-rise which is so ideally located that Walk Score gives it a rating of 97 out of 100. That’s called a “Walker’s Paradise.”

Rental Unit is Owned by Contributor

Walker once lived in Wauwatosa, but became unique among recent governors by moving into the Executive Residence full time, selling the suburban single-family home, and leaving him in a bit of a fix after election day. The Walkers had to find a place to live, as well as to downsize somewhat from the 34-room (7 bedroom, 13 bath) mansion with 7 fireplaces and 16,000 square feet of finished living area. As they bade goodbye to the home’s “Director, Executive Chef, part-time Head of Waitstaff and Housekeeper as well as facilities maintenance specialists,” the Walkers headed back to metro Milwaukee, which he once warned was so terrible a place that a proposed promotional campaign was like “putting lipstick on a pig.”

Their new home occupies 1,619 square feet of the condominium development, constructed in 2004. It has two bedrooms and two full baths. And, it is a rental unit. The Walkers do not own the $397,500 condo, but instead rent it from its owners, Mario and Catherine Costantini . The Costantinis got the place for a steal at $178,600 in 2012 at the bottom of the real estate market. At the time, the unit was assessed at $309,200. Apparently the Costantinis, who own La Lune Collection , a Riverwest manufacturer of rustic furniture, do not occupy the unit as their principal residence, since they have long been situated in an imposing East Side mansion.

Catherine Costantini has been a longtime contributor to Walker’s campaigns, donating over $1,200 between 2005 and 2014. Her husband Mario, for his part, gave $100 to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett when he ran against Walker in 2010. But $1,200 is less than two weeks rent on this condo.

A “Hot Pad” for $2,975 a Month

The Walkers’ unit was listed for rent at $2,975 per month on a website called “Hot Pads,” which noted “This pad was taken off the market on 12/12/18.”

The Real Estate Poet extolled the virtues of the residence, little knowing that the new resident would be a former governor:

Downtown living does not get any more fabulous than this beautiful dwelling!

Short, succinct, and utterly untrue, of course, but one must admire the spirit of the writer, who goes on:

This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo overlooks Cathedral Square Park and is steps away from some of the city’s finest restaurants, shopping and festivals. Additional information: Heat and air conditioning included Floor-to-ceiling windows offer amazing views and fabulous natural light Spacious living room Private balcony Granite counter tops Stainless steel appliances Wine fridge Master suite with spacious walk-in closet and full bathroom with granite counter tops and whirlpool tub In-unit washer/dryer Newly finished wood floors, new carpeting Fitness center and community room in building 2 heated parking spaces included Approximately 1,700 sq. ft. interior space No smoking please No Pets

The perceptive reader will note that among attributes not mentioned is the home’s convenient access to The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, the development of which was long fought by Walker at every stage of his career. The former governor and his wife have tweeted lately about going to Bucks and Marquette games, and enjoying beer and cheese curds somewhere downtown with their sons.

Perhaps the new residents might care to visit the Milwaukee Public Market, the city’s third most popular tourist destination. It is a simple excursion by automobile, except for the driving and parking part. We’ll see what kind of urban transformation Scott Walker has made if the day comes when he hops on The Hop from its Cathedral Square stop, within sight of his unit. It will deliver him directly to the market’s door.

The Rundown

Owner: Mario Costantini, Catherine Costantini

Neighborhood: Juneau Town

Year Built: 2004

Style: 19-Story Mixed-Use High Rise

Size: 1,619 square feet

Fireplaces: None

Rec Room: There is a rather dismal workout room somewhere in the development, and a rooftop balcony above the attached parking garage.

Assessment: Land: The unit is assessed for its $1,100 share of land value according to a formula set forth in the Declaration of Condominium. Improvements: $396,400. Total Assessed Valuation: $397,500

Taxes: $10,218.10. Paid on the installment plan, with $9,000 remaining balance

Garbage Collection Route and Schedule: Route N/A; Schedule N/A. Collection Day N/A. Garbage is collected by a private firm.

Polling Location: Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway

Aldermanic District: 4th, Ald. Bob Bauman

County Supervisor District 5th, Marcelia Nicholson

Walk Score: 97 out of 100. “Walker’s Paradise.” That’s rich.

Transit Score: 68 out of 100. “Good Transit.” The streetcar’s comings and goings are easily visible from the unit

How Milwaukee Is It? The residence is 0.2 miles from City Hall, and Walker’s least favorite politician, Mayor Barrett.

