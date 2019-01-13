The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: Welcome to Milwaukee, Mr. Walker
Governor who warned voters about evils of this city will now live here.
Jan 7th, 2019 by James Rowen
2. Murphy’s Law: The Eternal Campaign of Scott Walker
He’s earned $2.3 million from government, and is already running for office again.
Jan 8th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
3. Transportation: City Extending Streetcar to Convention Center
Short extension can be built without federal funds, adding more ridership.
Jan 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Sneak Preview of Glorioso’s Appetito
Italian food and beverage tastings, guest chefs, culinary nights, all coming soon.
Jan 12th, 2019 by Michael Horne
5. Murphy’s Law: How Aurora Makes Us Poorer
Health care giant’s market power drives up your medical costs as executives get richer.
Jan 10th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
6. MKE Listing: Breathtaking Breakwater Condo
Features spectacular views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets, and an oversized balcony .
Jan 7th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
7. What’s It Worth?: Astor St. Eschweiler Mansion Worth $590,000
1897 residence with quite a history, office building since 1951, now houses Falk Legal Group.
Jan 8th, 2019 by Michael Horne
8. Friday Photos: Bay View’s New Gateway
The foundation is being laid for New Land’s $25 million apartment complex.
Jan 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Now Serving: Food Hall Opens Shanghai Speakeasy
Plus: New East Town cocktail parlor. And Buckley’s new dining room opens.
Jan 9th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Underway on The Yards
Pile driver getting plenty of use to construct foundation for Walker’s Point apartment building.
Jan 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced
Milwaukee is currently a finalist, along with Houston and Miami, for hosting the convention to be held July 13-16, 2020.
Jan 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee
2. Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network Calls on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to Include Citizens with Polluted Wells on his Water Quality Task Force
Contaminated wells, polluted drinking water, and industrial agriculture are not new issues in rural Wisconsin and are a real crisis for real families.
Jan 9th, 2019 by Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network
3. Rep. Robyn Vining Sworn In to Wisconsin State Assembly
“It is an honor to serve the residents of the 14th Assembly District.”
Jan 8th, 2019 by State Rep. Robyn Vining
4. Robin “Boss” Vos: The Million Dollar Speaker
Sticks Taxpayers With $1 Million Plus Annual Tab for His Personal Legislative Staff
Jan 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
5. Sensenbrenner Introduces the BUILD WALL Act
This legislation would direct money and assets seized from Mexican drug cartels to be used to increase border security between the U.S./Mexican border.
Jan 9th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner
6. Fuji Poke Leases Space in Bay View
Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions
Jan 8th, 2019 by Founders 3
7. Guest House of Milwaukee Welcomes Claire Van Fossen as Senior Manager of Strategic Development
Van Fossen will take charge of all strategic fund development work on behalf of the organization.
Dec 19th, 2018 by Guest House of Milwaukee
8. Glass + Griddle and MKE Brewing Co. Host Ice Ice Bash – an Outdoor Ice Bar Experience
This event is weather permitting, with rain dates in place just in case.
Jan 4th, 2019 by F Street Group
9. WILL Announces New Hires, Staff Promotions
Adds staff to face new challenges
Jan 4th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
10. Kalan R. Haywood II Sworn in as the Youngest Elected Official in Wisconsin During Inauguration Ceremony Held at the Wisconsin State Capitol
“It is an extreme honor and privilege to be duly elected to serve the people of the 16th Assembly District.”
Jan 8th, 2019 by State Rep. Kalan R. Haywood
