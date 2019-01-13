Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 13th, 2019 07:00 am
Op Ed: Welcome to Milwaukee, Mr. Walker

1. Op Ed: Welcome to Milwaukee, Mr. Walker

Governor who warned voters about evils of this city will now live here.

Jan 7th, 2019 by James Rowen

Murphy’s Law: The Eternal Campaign of Scott Walker

2. Murphy’s Law: The Eternal Campaign of Scott Walker

He’s earned $2.3 million from government, and is already running for office again.

Jan 8th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: City Extending Streetcar to Convention Center

3. Transportation: City Extending Streetcar to Convention Center

Short extension can be built without federal funds, adding more ridership.

Jan 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Sneak Preview of Glorioso’s Appetito

4. Sneak Preview of Glorioso’s Appetito

Italian food and beverage tastings, guest chefs, culinary nights, all coming soon.

Jan 12th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Murphy’s Law: How Aurora Makes Us Poorer

5. Murphy’s Law: How Aurora Makes Us Poorer

Health care giant’s market power drives up your medical costs as executives get richer.

Jan 10th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

MKE Listing: Breathtaking Breakwater Condo

6. MKE Listing: Breathtaking Breakwater Condo

Features spectacular views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets, and an oversized balcony .

Jan 7th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

What’s It Worth?: Astor St. Eschweiler Mansion Worth $590,000

7. What’s It Worth?: Astor St. Eschweiler Mansion Worth $590,000

1897 residence with quite a history, office building since 1951, now houses Falk Legal Group.

Jan 8th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Friday Photos: Bay View’s New Gateway

8. Friday Photos: Bay View’s New Gateway

The foundation is being laid for New Land’s $25 million apartment complex.

Jan 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: Food Hall Opens Shanghai Speakeasy

9. Now Serving: Food Hall Opens Shanghai Speakeasy

Plus: New East Town cocktail parlor. And Buckley’s new dining room opens.

Jan 9th, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Underway on The Yards

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Underway on The Yards

Pile driver getting plenty of use to construct foundation for Walker’s Point apartment building.

Jan 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced

1. Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced

Milwaukee is currently a finalist, along with Houston and Miami, for hosting the convention to be held July 13-16, 2020.

Jan 10th, 2019 by Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee

Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network Calls on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to Include Citizens with Polluted Wells on his Water Quality Task Force

2. Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network Calls on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to Include Citizens with Polluted Wells on his Water Quality Task Force

Contaminated wells, polluted drinking water, and industrial agriculture are not new issues in rural Wisconsin and are a real crisis for real families.

Jan 9th, 2019 by Sustain Rural Wisconsin Network

Rep. Robyn Vining Sworn In to Wisconsin State Assembly

3. Rep. Robyn Vining Sworn In to Wisconsin State Assembly

“It is an honor to serve the residents of the 14th Assembly District.”

Jan 8th, 2019 by State Rep. Robyn Vining

Robin “Boss” Vos: The Million Dollar Speaker

4. Robin “Boss” Vos: The Million Dollar Speaker

Sticks Taxpayers With $1 Million Plus Annual Tab for His Personal Legislative Staff

Jan 11th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Sensenbrenner Introduces the BUILD WALL Act

5. Sensenbrenner Introduces the BUILD WALL Act

This legislation would direct money and assets seized from Mexican drug cartels to be used to increase border security between the U.S./Mexican border.

Jan 9th, 2019 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

Fuji Poke Leases Space in Bay View

6. Fuji Poke Leases Space in Bay View

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Recent Transactions

Jan 8th, 2019 by Founders 3

Guest House of Milwaukee Welcomes Claire Van Fossen as Senior Manager of Strategic Development

7. Guest House of Milwaukee Welcomes Claire Van Fossen as Senior Manager of Strategic Development

Van Fossen will take charge of all strategic fund development work on behalf of the organization.

Dec 19th, 2018 by Guest House of Milwaukee

Glass + Griddle and MKE Brewing Co. Host Ice Ice Bash – an Outdoor Ice Bar Experience

8. Glass + Griddle and MKE Brewing Co. Host Ice Ice Bash – an Outdoor Ice Bar Experience

This event is weather permitting, with rain dates in place just in case.

Jan 4th, 2019 by F Street Group

WILL Announces New Hires, Staff Promotions

9. WILL Announces New Hires, Staff Promotions

Adds staff to face new challenges

Jan 4th, 2019 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Kalan R. Haywood II Sworn in as the Youngest Elected Official in Wisconsin During Inauguration Ceremony Held at the Wisconsin State Capitol

10. Kalan R. Haywood II Sworn in as the Youngest Elected Official in Wisconsin During Inauguration Ceremony Held at the Wisconsin State Capitol

“It is an extreme honor and privilege to be duly elected to serve the people of the 16th Assembly District.”

Jan 8th, 2019 by State Rep. Kalan R. Haywood

