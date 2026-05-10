The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Pizzeria Planned For Burleigh Street
Meenk Bros Pizza Co. plans to serve New York-style pies in former Brew City Pickles space.
May 7th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store
Retailer has now closed 8 of 28 Milwaukee stores as part of nationwide downsizing.
May 5th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Milwaukee’s First Universally Accessible Playground Targets 2027 Finish
Late summer site work at Kilbourn Reservoir Park would replace 2006-era equipment years ahead of schedule.
May 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Pridefest’s Leadership Questioned
Is Wes Shaver a top city leader or a less-than transparent huckster?
May 6th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
5. New Library Planned For Key Milwaukee Location
City has been seeking a replacement for aging branch library for seven years.
May 4th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Back In the News: Journal Sentinel Swallows Disinformation?
An LOL ‘leaked memo.’ And the Tiffany campaign’s cleverness.
May 4th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
7. K-12 Education: Teachers Union Loses on School Budget, Wage Hikes
6 board members endorsed by union back superintendent, not MTEA.
May 2nd, 2026 by Terry Falk
8. Third Ward Condos Will Fund Affordable Housing
Riverwalk TIF district has been a gift to the city’s bottom line.
May 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in April
Some 15 new spots include coffee drive-thru, shawarma restaurant and Cambodian sandwich shop.
May 4th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
10. New Fine Structure Targets Berrada, Other Large Landlords
Council wants to end alleged ‘cost of doing business’ landlord operation
May 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Meagan Holman O’Reilly Named Executive Director
May 4th, 2026 by Lake Park Friends
3. Street Takeover Organizer Criminally Charged
May 4th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department
7. Musical Variety Takes Center Stage at Lake Park Musical Mondays
Fun lineup also announced for Wonderful Wednesdays shows for kids and families
May 5th, 2026 by Lake Park Friends
8. Technical Error Causes Project Clean and Green Confusion
May 5th, 2026 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
9. Clark to Alfonso: Show Us Your Guns
May 7th, 2026 by Fred Clark
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMay 3rd, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 26th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 19th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee