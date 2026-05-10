Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 10th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Pizzeria Planned For Burleigh Street

1. Pizzeria Planned For Burleigh Street

Meenk Bros Pizza Co. plans to serve New York-style pies in former Brew City Pickles space.

May 7th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store

2. Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store

Retailer has now closed 8 of 28 Milwaukee stores as part of nationwide downsizing.

May 5th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee’s First Universally Accessible Playground Targets 2027 Finish

3. Milwaukee’s First Universally Accessible Playground Targets 2027 Finish

Late summer site work at Kilbourn Reservoir Park would replace 2006-era equipment years ahead of schedule.

May 7th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Pridefest’s Leadership Questioned

4. Murphy’s Law: Milwaukee Pridefest’s Leadership Questioned

Is Wes Shaver a top city leader or a less-than transparent huckster?

May 6th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

New Library Planned For Key Milwaukee Location

5. New Library Planned For Key Milwaukee Location

City has been seeking a replacement for aging branch library for seven years.

May 4th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Back In the News: Journal Sentinel Swallows Disinformation?

6. Back In the News: Journal Sentinel Swallows Disinformation?

An LOL ‘leaked memo.’ And the Tiffany campaign’s cleverness.

May 4th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

K-12 Education: Teachers Union Loses on School Budget, Wage Hikes

7. K-12 Education: Teachers Union Loses on School Budget, Wage Hikes

6 board members endorsed by union back superintendent, not MTEA.

May 2nd, 2026 by Terry Falk

Third Ward Condos Will Fund Affordable Housing

8. Third Ward Condos Will Fund Affordable Housing

Riverwalk TIF district has been a gift to the city’s bottom line.

May 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in April

9. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in April

Some 15 new spots include coffee drive-thru, shawarma restaurant and Cambodian sandwich shop.

May 4th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

New Fine Structure Targets Berrada, Other Large Landlords

10. New Fine Structure Targets Berrada, Other Large Landlords

Council wants to end alleged ‘cost of doing business’ landlord operation

May 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Costco Prepares to Break Ground on First Location in Milwaukee County

1. Costco Prepares to Break Ground on First Location in Milwaukee County

 

May 4th, 2026 by City of Franklin

Meagan Holman O’Reilly Named Executive Director

2. Meagan Holman O’Reilly Named Executive Director

 

May 4th, 2026 by Lake Park Friends

Street Takeover Organizer Criminally Charged

3. Street Takeover Organizer Criminally Charged

 

May 4th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Milwaukee Woman Charged for Allegedly Defrauding Wisconsin Medicaid of Nearly $2.2 Million, Illegally Obtaining Ppp Loan, and Money Laundering

4. Milwaukee Woman Charged for Allegedly Defrauding Wisconsin Medicaid of Nearly $2.2 Million, Illegally Obtaining Ppp Loan, and Money Laundering

 

May 6th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Democratic Gubernatorial Frontrunner Francesca Hong to Headline Rally in Milwaukee’s Riverwest Neighborhood

5. Democratic Gubernatorial Frontrunner Francesca Hong to Headline Rally in Milwaukee’s Riverwest Neighborhood

 

Apr 29th, 2026 by Francesca Hong

Bedrock Removed to Create a Passing Lane for Fish on the Milwaukee River

6. Bedrock Removed to Create a Passing Lane for Fish on the Milwaukee River

 

May 5th, 2026 by Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

Musical Variety Takes Center Stage at Lake Park Musical Mondays

7. Musical Variety Takes Center Stage at Lake Park Musical Mondays

Fun lineup also announced for Wonderful Wednesdays shows for kids and families

May 5th, 2026 by Lake Park Friends

Technical Error Causes Project Clean and Green Confusion

8. Technical Error Causes Project Clean and Green Confusion

 

May 5th, 2026 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Clark to Alfonso: Show Us Your Guns

9. Clark to Alfonso: Show Us Your Guns

 

May 7th, 2026 by Fred Clark

Milwaukee Bucks to Host Draft Lottery Watch Party on Sunday, May 10, in Deer District

10. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Draft Lottery Watch Party on Sunday, May 10, in Deer District

 

May 7th, 2026 by Milwaukee Bucks

Categories: Most Popular

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