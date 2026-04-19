The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Harold’s Chicken Comes to Milwaukee
Illinois-based chicken chain with nearly 50 locations in U.S. coming to northwest side.
Apr 16th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Where to Find Food and Drink Deals on ‘414 Day’
More than a dozen local spots offering free or discounted goodies for city celebration.
Apr 12th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
3. Dining: Allende Cocina Mexicana Is New and Different
Good Mexican food with dishes you won’t find elsewhere in town.
Apr 11th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. City Could Buy, Demolish Third Ward Swing Bridge
‘Pretty complicated,’ multi-party discussion underway on future of bridge.
Apr 14th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Mayor, County Executive Raise Concerns About Safety at Train Station
Ald. Bauman calls on state DOT to take over managing Milwaukee Intermodal Station.
Apr 15th, 2026 by Evan Casey
6. Planned Downtown Development Loses 75% Of Its Apartments
Seven-story building replaced by townhomes.
Apr 16th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Why Cream City Brick Matters
On Milwaukee Day, pause to admire the building material that gives the city its nickname.
Apr 14th, 2026 by Ben Tyjeski
8. New Sports Bar In Riverwest Hosting Grand Opening
Diaspora Sports Bar will debut tonight, April 14, in former Company Brewing building.
Apr 14th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
9. Milwaukee Again Cleaning Up From ‘Overwhelming Force of Nature’
City officials said there was little more they could have done to prepare.
Apr 16th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Northwestern Mutual Investment Will Seed Construction of 90 Homes
Affordable housing effort targeted at Amani neighborhood.
Apr 14th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. County Executive David Crowley Announces Plan for First 30 Days as Governor
Mar 26th, 2026 by David Crowley
2. Founders 3 Real Estate Q1 2026 Recent Transaction – April 13, 2026
Apr 13th, 2026 by Founders 3
3. American Red Cross Deploys Rep. Ryan Clancy to Guam and Saipan for Urgent Disaster Relief
Super Typhoon Sinlaku Causes 150 Mph Winds, Flooding in U.S. Territories
Apr 17th, 2026 by State Rep. Ryan Clancy
5. State DOT Must Step in to Ensure Proper Security at Intermodal Station
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman
Apr 13th, 2026 by Ald. Bob Bauman
6. Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings
Dunning brings more than a decade of severe weather experience to the weather watch 12 team
Apr 6th, 2026 by WISN 12
8. Value Judgment: A Look at Property Assessment in Milwaukee County
Current approach has cost upsides, but may affect assessment accuracy, uniformity
Apr 13th, 2026 by Wisconsin Policy Forum
9. Inpro Expands Muskego Headquarters With New Design Center + Showroom
Apr 13th, 2026 by Inpro
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 12th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 5th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 29th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee