Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 19th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Harold’s Chicken Comes to Milwaukee

1. Harold’s Chicken Comes to Milwaukee

Illinois-based chicken chain with nearly 50 locations in U.S. coming to northwest side.

Apr 16th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Where to Find Food and Drink Deals on ‘414 Day’

2. Where to Find Food and Drink Deals on ‘414 Day’

More than a dozen local spots offering free or discounted goodies for city celebration.

Apr 12th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: Allende Cocina Mexicana Is New and Different

3. Dining: Allende Cocina Mexicana Is New and Different

Good Mexican food with dishes you won’t find elsewhere in town.

Apr 11th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

City Could Buy, Demolish Third Ward Swing Bridge

4. City Could Buy, Demolish Third Ward Swing Bridge

‘Pretty complicated,’ multi-party discussion underway on future of bridge.

Apr 14th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Mayor, County Executive Raise Concerns About Safety at Train Station 

5. Mayor, County Executive Raise Concerns About Safety at Train Station 

Ald. Bauman calls on state DOT to take over managing Milwaukee Intermodal Station.

Apr 15th, 2026 by Evan Casey

Planned Downtown Development Loses 75% Of Its Apartments

6. Planned Downtown Development Loses 75% Of Its Apartments

Seven-story building replaced by townhomes.

Apr 16th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Why Cream City Brick Matters

7. Why Cream City Brick Matters

On Milwaukee Day, pause to admire the building material that gives the city its nickname.

Apr 14th, 2026 by Ben Tyjeski

New Sports Bar In Riverwest Hosting Grand Opening

8. New Sports Bar In Riverwest Hosting Grand Opening

Diaspora Sports Bar will debut tonight, April 14, in former Company Brewing building.

Apr 14th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Again Cleaning Up From ‘Overwhelming Force of Nature’

9. Milwaukee Again Cleaning Up From ‘Overwhelming Force of Nature’

City officials said there was little more they could have done to prepare.

Apr 16th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Northwestern Mutual Investment Will Seed Construction of 90 Homes

10. Northwestern Mutual Investment Will Seed Construction of 90 Homes

Affordable housing effort targeted at Amani neighborhood.

Apr 14th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

County Executive David Crowley Announces Plan for First 30 Days as Governor

1. County Executive David Crowley Announces Plan for First 30 Days as Governor

 

Mar 26th, 2026 by David Crowley

Founders 3 Real Estate Q1 2026 Recent Transaction – April 13, 2026

2. Founders 3 Real Estate Q1 2026 Recent Transaction – April 13, 2026

 

Apr 13th, 2026 by Founders 3

American Red Cross Deploys Rep. Ryan Clancy to Guam and Saipan for Urgent Disaster Relief

3. American Red Cross Deploys Rep. Ryan Clancy to Guam and Saipan for Urgent Disaster Relief

Super Typhoon Sinlaku Causes 150 Mph Winds, Flooding in U.S. Territories

Apr 17th, 2026 by State Rep. Ryan Clancy

Fatal Shooting on East Greenfield Avenue: Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect Information

4. Fatal Shooting on East Greenfield Avenue: Milwaukee Police Seek Suspect Information

 

Apr 14th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

State DOT Must Step in to Ensure Proper Security at Intermodal Station

5. State DOT Must Step in to Ensure Proper Security at Intermodal Station

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman

Apr 13th, 2026 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings

6. Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings

Dunning brings more than a decade of severe weather experience to the weather watch 12 team

Apr 6th, 2026 by WISN 12

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Provides Update on Extreme Weather Preparedness Efforts Ahead of Potential Friday Storms

7. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Provides Update on Extreme Weather Preparedness Efforts Ahead of Potential Friday Storms

 

Apr 17th, 2026 by David Crowley

Value Judgment: A Look at Property Assessment in Milwaukee County

8. Value Judgment: A Look at Property Assessment in Milwaukee County

Current approach has cost upsides, but may affect assessment accuracy, uniformity

Apr 13th, 2026 by Wisconsin Policy Forum

Inpro Expands Muskego Headquarters With New Design Center + Showroom

9. Inpro Expands Muskego Headquarters With New Design Center + Showroom

 

Apr 13th, 2026 by Inpro

Fatal Car Crash on S. Howell Ave. Under Investigation by Milwaukee Police

10. Fatal Car Crash on S. Howell Ave. Under Investigation by Milwaukee Police

 

Apr 17th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Categories: Most Popular

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