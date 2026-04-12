Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 12th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Lakefront Colectivo Closes Temporarily

1. Lakefront Colectivo Closes Temporarily

Cafe expected to reopen Saturday morning.

Apr 6th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Michelin Restaurant Ratings Coming to Milwaukee

2. Michelin Restaurant Ratings Coming to Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants could soon boast coveted star rating.

Apr 8th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar Make Closing Arguments of Campaign

3. Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar Make Closing Arguments of Campaign

A quiet ending to liberal vs conservative contest for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Apr 6th, 2026 by Rich Kremer

Bay View Bakery Will Close

4. Bay View Bakery Will Close

Gather Bakehouse will shut down after service on April 12.

Apr 7th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Republicans Hit Bottom in Supreme Court Race

5. Murphy’s Law: Republicans Hit Bottom in Supreme Court Race

Quiet campaign didn’t work. Party is in deep trouble.

Apr 8th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: Bus Riders Can Finally Pay With Credit Card

6. Transportation: Bus Riders Can Finally Pay With Credit Card

MCTS adds contactless payment system riders can use after boarding.

Apr 6th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Plans 60 Traffic Safety Projects for 2026

7. Milwaukee Plans 60 Traffic Safety Projects for 2026

Where will projects occur and what will be the impact?

Apr 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Incumbents Sweep County Board Elections

8. MKE County: Incumbents Sweep County Board Elections

The next county board will only have one new supervisor after Tuesday’s election.

Apr 7th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: Zócalo Food Park Has New Vendors

9. Now Serving: Zócalo Food Park Has New Vendors

Plus: More soul food, the return of Grace Coffee and a James Beard finalist.

Apr 5th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: See Designs for New Courthouse

10. MKE County: See Designs for New Courthouse

County close to final conceptual plans for $490 million courthouse project.

Apr 9th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

1. Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

 

Oct 24th, 2025 by Susan Roth

Alicia Halvensleben Elected Mayor of Waukesha

2. Alicia Halvensleben Elected Mayor of Waukesha

 

Apr 7th, 2026 by Alicia Halvensleben

Young Democrats of Wisconsin Endorse Chris Taylor for Wisconsin Supreme Court & Local Candidates

3. Young Democrats of Wisconsin Endorse Chris Taylor for Wisconsin Supreme Court & Local Candidates

 

Apr 6th, 2026 by Young Democrats of Wisconsin

Now Boarding: MCTS Introduces Contactless Payments

4. Now Boarding: MCTS Introduces Contactless Payments

Use Your Credit or Debit Card, Phone, or Smartwatch to Ride – It’s That Easy

Apr 6th, 2026 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Senator Baldwin Demands Answers From USPS on Mail Delays, Staffing Shortages Across Wisconsin

5. Senator Baldwin Demands Answers From USPS on Mail Delays, Staffing Shortages Across Wisconsin

Demand comes after Wisconsinites faced weeks long delays getting mail

Apr 7th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Statement on Board of Regents Action to Fire UW System President Jay Rothman

6. Statement on Board of Regents Action to Fire UW System President Jay Rothman

 

Apr 7th, 2026 by State Sen. Rob Hutton

Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings

7. Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings

Dunning brings more than a decade of severe weather experience to the weather watch 12 team

Apr 6th, 2026 by WISN 12

Vincent Campaign: “Perennial” Candidate Ryan Antczak, Convicted of Election Fraud, Reported to Law Enforcement Again

8. Vincent Campaign: “Perennial” Candidate Ryan Antczak, Convicted of Election Fraud, Reported to Law Enforcement Again

 

Apr 3rd, 2026 by Kathleen Vincent

WisGOP Response to Supreme Court Election Results

9. WisGOP Response to Supreme Court Election Results

 

Apr 7th, 2026 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

10. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices

Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham

Categories: Most Popular

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