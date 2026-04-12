The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Lakefront Colectivo Closes Temporarily
Cafe expected to reopen Saturday morning.
Apr 6th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Michelin Restaurant Ratings Coming to Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants could soon boast coveted star rating.
Apr 8th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
3. Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar Make Closing Arguments of Campaign
A quiet ending to liberal vs conservative contest for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Apr 6th, 2026 by Rich Kremer
4. Bay View Bakery Will Close
Gather Bakehouse will shut down after service on April 12.
Apr 7th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
5. Murphy’s Law: Republicans Hit Bottom in Supreme Court Race
Quiet campaign didn’t work. Party is in deep trouble.
Apr 8th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
6. Transportation: Bus Riders Can Finally Pay With Credit Card
MCTS adds contactless payment system riders can use after boarding.
Apr 6th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
7. Milwaukee Plans 60 Traffic Safety Projects for 2026
Where will projects occur and what will be the impact?
Apr 8th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: Incumbents Sweep County Board Elections
The next county board will only have one new supervisor after Tuesday’s election.
Apr 7th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
9. Now Serving: Zócalo Food Park Has New Vendors
Plus: More soul food, the return of Grace Coffee and a James Beard finalist.
Apr 5th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
10. MKE County: See Designs for New Courthouse
County close to final conceptual plans for $490 million courthouse project.
Apr 9th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Alicia Halvensleben Elected Mayor of Waukesha
Apr 7th, 2026 by Alicia Halvensleben
4. Now Boarding: MCTS Introduces Contactless Payments
Use Your Credit or Debit Card, Phone, or Smartwatch to Ride – It’s That Easy
Apr 6th, 2026 by Milwaukee County Transit System
5. Senator Baldwin Demands Answers From USPS on Mail Delays, Staffing Shortages Across Wisconsin
Demand comes after Wisconsinites faced weeks long delays getting mail
Apr 7th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
7. Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings
Dunning brings more than a decade of severe weather experience to the weather watch 12 team
Apr 6th, 2026 by WISN 12
9. WisGOP Response to Supreme Court Election Results
Apr 7th, 2026 by Republican Party of Wisconsin
10. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals
Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices
Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 5th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 29th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 22nd, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee