Lakefront Colectivo Closes Temporarily

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Caffeine-seekers near Lincoln Memorial Drive may need to travel a bit farther for their fix this workweek. Colectivo Coffee‘s Lakefront cafe will remain closed through Friday for maintenance, a spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

The business at 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. expects to reopen with regular hours on Saturday, April 11 — just in time for the Milwaukee Marathon, which passes the cafe twice and makes for an especially busy day.

Updates will focus on HVAC and general maintenance, including the installation of three air-conditioning units, according to permits. A spokesperson said visual changes will be minimal and the customer experience will remain unchanged.

Opened in 2002, Colectivo’s Lakefront cafe was among the brand’s first locations — then known as Alterra — in Milwaukee, joining its Prospect Avenue flagship. Under founders Lincoln Fowler, Ward Fowler and Paul Miller, the 1888 building, originally the Milwaukee River Flushing Station, was transformed into its current format while retaining some of its original equipment, now on display in part of the cafe.

Colectivo also operates locations at 170 S. 1st St., 2211 N. Prospect Ave., 223 E. St Paul Ave., 2999 N. Humboldt Blvd. and 777 E. Wisconsin Ave., as well as cafes in Grafton, Mequon, Shorewood, Madison and Chicago.

The brand is known for its locally roasted coffee beans, sold at grocery stores and cafes throughout the region, as well as its menu of coffee and espresso drinks, teas, baked goods and meals such as sandwiches, salads and wraps.

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The Lakefront cafe’s regular hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

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