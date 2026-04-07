Bay View Bakery Will Close

Gather Bakehouse will shut down after service on April 12.

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Gather Bakehouse will close its store in Bay View after service Sunday, April 12, ending a four-year run for the bakery, which originally launched in Menomonee Falls.

After weathering moves, expansions, an ownership change and a rebrand, the business at 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave. ultimately met its end because of a maintenance issue, owner Brittany Wohlfeil said in an online statement.

“Our building has experienced a significant mechanical failure that has rendered our space inoperable for bakery operations,” Wohlfeil wrote, noting that the decision “was not made by choice” and followed unsuccessful attempts to connect with the landlord for a solution. “We have not been able to obtain the repairs necessary to allow us to safely continue.”

Building owner Tom Block did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During its final week, Gather will offer its full range of baked goods, including cookies, doughnuts, coffee cake, dessert bars, sourdough loaves and more. Fans can also swing by for one last helping of hot ham and rolls on Sunday. Wohlfeil warned that popular items may sell fast and won’t be restocked.

“We are incredibly proud of what we built here, and deeply grateful for every customer, neighbor, and supporter who walked through our doors,” Wohlfeil wrote. “This community has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express.”

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Wohlfeil and her sister, Kasey Gusho, launched the business as Batter & Mac in spring 2022. Avid home bakers known for cakes and macarons, respectively, the siblings channeled years of experience into the venture, originally operating from a small storefront in Menomonee Falls. The bakery moved to a larger space in its second year and expanded with a Milwaukee location in 2024.

Gusho parted ways with the business in April 2025, prompting it to rebrand as Gather Bakehouse last summer.

Batter and Mac LLC controls the Bay View business, according to licensing records. The sisters’ mom, Geri Voboril, is registered agent for the legal entity, while Wohlfeil is listed as licensee and agent for the business.

Another limited liability company, Batter and Mac Bay View LLC, was listed by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue in February as having $80,500 in outstanding tax debt.

Wohlfeil did not respond to a request for more information by the time of publication.

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