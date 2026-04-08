Michelin Restaurant Ratings Coming to Milwaukee

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Milwaukee is getting a visit from the Michelin Man — and hopes tourists will follow suit.

Michelin, the French tire manufacturer behind the prestigious Michelin Guide, will consider area restaurants for potential inclusion in its upcoming American Great Lakes edition — the first time the globally recognized rating system could feature Milwaukee establishments.

The guide will also consider establishments in Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.

Known as one of the culinary world’s most influential endorsements, the Michelin Guide was first published in the early 1900s, reportedly as a way to encourage more road travel.

Today, guides cover thousands of restaurants across dozens of countries, from renowned fine dining establishments in France to street food in Bangkok.

The process has also been honed over the past century. Professional, anonymous inspectors rate restaurants on five criteria: ingredient quality, mastery of technique, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality in the cuisine, and consistency across the menu and over time. Interior decor and service are not considered.

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Inspectors have already arrived in Milwaukee County and are now tasting their way across the area, making multiple stops at chosen sites before finalizing selections.

Milwaukee’s consideration follows a model used in other U.S. cities. Last year, a partnership between Michelin and local tourism agencies led to the addition of Boston and Philadelphia to a new Michelin regional guide.

That deal was facilitated through a three-year partnership between tourism board Meet Boston and the Michelin Guide. While it is a promising method to drive tourism, the strategy often carries a hefty price tag; reporting shows such agreements can reach up to seven figures.

When Colorado was added, the state tourism agency committed $300,000 over three years, with several communities making similar commitments. California paid $600,000 to be included.

Visit Milwaukee is sponsoring Milwaukee’s inclusion. It announced the deal in a press conference Wednesday morning at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee, described the partnership as a “significant investment,” but said she expects it to “pay dividends” for Milwaukee’s tourism industry. She also praised the dining scene and those who support it.

“In Milwaukee, our people go the extra mile,” she said. “They remember your name, they make room at the table, and they take pride in making sure that every visitor feels like they belong. That’s our culture, and that’s what turns a great meal into something unforgettable.”

Representatives from Visit Detroit, Visit Minneapolis, Destination Cleveland, Visit Indy and VisitPITTSBURGH were also in attendance, alongside Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

“This new regional edition has been a long time coming,” Poullennec said. “As you can guess, the inspectors are already out — boots on the ground — exploring your local community and experiencing everything these Great Lakes cities have to offer.”

Michelin announced its first North American guide in 2005 for New York. Guides have since been added in Chicago, Washington, D.C., California, Florida, Toronto, Vancouver, Colorado, Atlanta, Texas, Quebec, the American South, and Boston and Philadelphia.

The Michelin Guide uses a three-tier star system to evaluate restaurants based on the quality of their cuisine. One star indicates “a very good restaurant” that is worth a stop, two stars denote “excellent cooking” that is worth a detour, and three stars signify “exceptional cuisine” that is worth a special journey. The guide also highlights restaurants through additional designations, including Bib Gourmand for good quality, good value cooking, and Recommended restaurants that meet Michelin’s standards without earning a star.

A complete list of 2026 restaurant selections is expected to be revealed at a formal awards ceremony in 2027.

In Visit’s 2026 annual meeting, held in early March, the convention and visitors bureau announced that it was shifting focus to market Milwaukee in its “flavor era.”

Jeramey Jannene contributed to this report

This article is about breaking news and will be updated