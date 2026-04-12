Where to Find Food and Drink Deals on ‘414 Day’

More than a dozen local spots offering free or discounted goodies for city celebration.

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Local pride is consistently strong among Milwaukeeans — and is especially high this week after the Michelin Guide’s Wednesday announcement that it is reviewing area establishments for inclusion in its new Great Lakes category.

With inspectors already “boots on the ground,” restaurants across the county are putting their best faces forward. Star-rated or not, the culinary scene is already thriving, built on the foundation of local talent and regular patrons.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, put it plainly:

“Let’s never forget that the first customers of the restaurant are the local people,” he said during a press conference announcing the guide. “They are the repeaters. They are the ones coming again and again, and they play a crucial role.”

That relationship is on display all year but culminates on April 14, celebrated citywide as “Milwaukee Day,” a nod to the city’s area code. In addition to a Hoan Bridge light show and specialty merch drops, many area bars and restaurants are marking the occasion with food and drink deals, freebies and events.

Here’s where to find them:

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Jr’s Treats

Not quite custard, but close enough — grab a free ice cream cone at Jr’s Treats to mark 414 Day. The snack bar, 624 N. Water St., will be slinging scoops of chocolate and vanilla at no charge during regular hours — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — or until sellout.

Ben & Jerry’s

Still craving something sweet? Ben & Jerry’s annual Free Cone Day falls on April 14 in 2026, giving Milwaukeeans twice the reason to celebrate. Participating locations, including the Historic Third Ward shop at 203 N. Broadway, will distribute free cups and cones.

The deal, dating back to 1979, is unlimited, meaning customers can return for multiple scoops — with one caveat. Scoops are served one at a time, meaning customers must return to the back of the often lengthy line between orders.

BelAir Cantina

Breakfast is on BelAir at the seventh annual 414 Day Flag Drop, set for 11 a.m. at Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

The cantina will be on-site distributing free breakfast burritos and cucumber mint agua fresca while supplies last. The event could also feature additional freebies from local businesses and organizations, along with a photo booth.

Zero Proof Pass

A tool for mindful drinking, Zero Proof Pass is discounted for the month of April, retailing for $14.14.

The pocket-sized guide, launched earlier this year by Patrick Aleshire, unlocks nonalcoholic drink specials for its holder at nearly two dozen establishments throughout the Milwaukee area, including Broken Bat Brewing, La Piña, Hill Valley Dairy and others.

The guide, typically priced at $20, is available to purchase online.

Bars & Recreation

A happy hour riff will bring four hours and 14 minutes of discounted fun to Bars & Recreation establishments, including The New Fashioned, AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Amped and West Allis’ Slingshot Bar.

From 5 p.m. to 9:14 p.m. on April 14, activities will be priced at $4.14 — also the cost of 16-ounce canned drinks and single rail mixers during that window.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar

Cheese curds, smash burgers, old fashioneds and select beers are going for $4.14 all day at Oggie’s, an American restaurant located at the ground level of Hotel Metro, 411 E. Mason St.

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

This Historic Third Ward restaurant will offer $4.14 house margaritas all day April 14. “Cancel whatever you had planned,” the eatery shared in a social media post. “This is better.”

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, which also serves a globally inspired food menu featuring steak frites, hot honey bao and tandoori chicken tacos, will be open at 249 N. Water St. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on 414 Day.

Miller Time Pub & Grill

Smoke Shack

A classic Milwaukee pairing, select beers and jalapeño cheddar brats will be available for $4.14 at Smoke Shack to honor the 414. Smoke Shack, a Third Ward destination for slow-smoked meats, sides, bourbon and cocktails, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 14.

Motor Bar & Restaurant

Brats are also at the center of Motor Bar & Restaurant‘s celebration. The business, located at the Harley-Davidson Museum, will offer $4.14 brats from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and a special happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — concluding with a 4.14-pound brat-eating contest.

Style Pop Cafe

An all-day celebration at Style Pop Cafe will mark the business’s first anniversary in tandem with 414 Day.

The event kicks off with an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting, followed by free lattes for the first 20 guests. Throughout the day, local artists will offer live music and tattoos, while lattes will be available at a discounted $4.14.

MobCraft Beer

Head to MobCraft Beer, 505 S. 5th St., for discounted pints of signature brews including MobCraft Amber, Bat$h!t Crazy, I’m Just a Porter, Vanilla Wafer Porter and the new Cream City Kaiju Cream Ale.

Selections will be available for $4.14 during opening hours, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General Specials

In addition to specific specials, a number of local bars and restaurants will offer signature food and drinks, discounts and entertainment throughout the day, including Summer of ’85, Brownstone Social Lounge, Cream City Social Eatery, The Outsider and Sherman Phoenix Marketplace. Visit the businesses’ social media pages for more information.

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