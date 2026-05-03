The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Centro Cafe is Permanently Closed
Riverwest restaurant is no more, but adjacent bar will continue.
Apr 28th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Murphy’s Law: Jessica McBride Dumps on Dan Bice
Don’t speak ill of the dead? Not exactly.
Apr 27th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
3. MMSD Operator Causing Larger Sewage Overflow, More Pollution, Coalition Charges
Veolia is alleged to be putting off maintenance and running the system under capacity, raising risk of overflows.
Apr 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
4. MKE County: Crowley Chief Tells Mental Health Board to Get in Line or Resign
Crowley administration shuts down questions about BHS director Mike Lappen’s resignation.
Apr 25th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
5. Dining: Bay View’s Chettinadu House Is a Winner
Tasty Indian food and an impressive if endless menu.
Apr 26th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
6. Police Department Claims To Be Planning Mass Arrests at Street Takeovers
MPD makes jokes, and possibly an example, out of ringleader it arrested.
May 1st, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: The Inside Story of Democratic Race for Governor
Was a white centrist male candidate seen as the solution?
Apr 30th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
8. Transportation: See Design Concepts for 30th Street Corridor Trail
New trail could connect north side neighborhoods to larger network of trails in Milwaukee County.
Apr 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
9. See Costs, New Details For 794 Replacement Options
Boulevard option could produce $16 million in annual property tax revenue.
May 1st, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Madison Told To Reject 23 Ballots, Mequon Voters Win A Recount
State elections panel launches investigations and braces for lawsuits ahead of May 15 certification deadline.
May 1st, 2026 by Alexander Shur
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Watch: Baldwin Slams Trump Admin Plan to Dismantle the Dept. of Education, Undermine Students and Local Schools
Baldwin pushed Sec. McMahon on Trump’s budget that cuts $6 billion from K-12 public schools, $105 million from Wisconsin schools
Apr 28th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
3. Peter Burgelis Announces Congressional Campaign on Upfront
Peter Burgelis has launched his campaign for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st District, focused on lowering costs and accountability in Wisconsin.
Apr 26th, 2026 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
10. Tiffany Calls on Hong to Explain Donation to Bangstad Campaign
Apr 27th, 2026 by Tom Tiffany
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 26th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 19th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 12th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee