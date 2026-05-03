Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 3rd, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Centro Cafe is Permanently Closed

1. Centro Cafe is Permanently Closed

Riverwest restaurant is no more, but adjacent bar will continue.

Apr 28th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Jessica McBride Dumps on Dan Bice

2. Murphy’s Law: Jessica McBride Dumps on Dan Bice

Don’t speak ill of the dead? Not exactly.

Apr 27th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

MMSD Operator Causing Larger Sewage Overflow, More Pollution, Coalition Charges

3. MMSD Operator Causing Larger Sewage Overflow, More Pollution, Coalition Charges

Veolia is alleged to be putting off maintenance and running the system under capacity, raising risk of overflows.

Apr 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

MKE County: Crowley Chief Tells Mental Health Board to Get in Line or Resign

4. MKE County: Crowley Chief Tells Mental Health Board to Get in Line or Resign

Crowley administration shuts down questions about BHS director Mike Lappen’s resignation.

Apr 25th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Bay View’s Chettinadu House Is a Winner

5. Dining: Bay View’s Chettinadu House Is a Winner

Tasty Indian food and an impressive if endless menu.

Apr 26th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Police Department Claims To Be Planning Mass Arrests at Street Takeovers

6. Police Department Claims To Be Planning Mass Arrests at Street Takeovers

MPD makes jokes, and possibly an example, out of ringleader it arrested.

May 1st, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Inside Story of Democratic Race for Governor

7. Murphy’s Law: The Inside Story of Democratic Race for Governor

Was a white centrist male candidate seen as the solution?

Apr 30th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Transportation: See Design Concepts for 30th Street Corridor Trail

8. Transportation: See Design Concepts for 30th Street Corridor Trail

New trail could connect north side neighborhoods to larger network of trails in Milwaukee County.

Apr 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

See Costs, New Details For 794 Replacement Options

9. See Costs, New Details For 794 Replacement Options

Boulevard option could produce $16 million in annual property tax revenue.

May 1st, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Madison Told To Reject 23 Ballots, Mequon Voters Win A Recount

10. Madison Told To Reject 23 Ballots, Mequon Voters Win A Recount

State elections panel launches investigations and braces for lawsuits ahead of May 15 certification deadline.

May 1st, 2026 by Alexander Shur

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Democratic Gubernatorial Frontrunner Francesca Hong to Headline Rally in Milwaukee’s Riverwest Neighborhood

1. Democratic Gubernatorial Frontrunner Francesca Hong to Headline Rally in Milwaukee’s Riverwest Neighborhood

 

Apr 29th, 2026 by Francesca Hong

Watch: Baldwin Slams Trump Admin Plan to Dismantle the Dept. of Education, Undermine Students and Local Schools

2. Watch: Baldwin Slams Trump Admin Plan to Dismantle the Dept. of Education, Undermine Students and Local Schools

Baldwin pushed Sec. McMahon on Trump’s budget that cuts $6 billion from K-12 public schools, $105 million from Wisconsin schools

Apr 28th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Peter Burgelis Announces Congressional Campaign on Upfront

3. Peter Burgelis Announces Congressional Campaign on Upfront

Peter Burgelis has launched his campaign for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st District, focused on lowering costs and accountability in Wisconsin.

Apr 26th, 2026 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

MacGillis Law Group Wins $5.5 Million Verdict Against Menard, Inc. — Largest Reported Forklift Verdict Against Menards in Wisconsin

4. MacGillis Law Group Wins $5.5 Million Verdict Against Menard, Inc. — Largest Reported Forklift Verdict Against Menards in Wisconsin

 

Apr 24th, 2026 by MacGillis Law Group, LLC

Southeast Wisconsin Deserves Better: Out-of-District Milwaukee Politician Peter Burgelis Launches Long-Shot Bid Against Congressman Bryan Steil

5. Southeast Wisconsin Deserves Better: Out-of-District Milwaukee Politician Peter Burgelis Launches Long-Shot Bid Against Congressman Bryan Steil

 

Apr 26th, 2026 by Republican Party of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old on W. Fond du Lac Ave.

6. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old on W. Fond du Lac Ave.

 

Apr 29th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Whitnall Beer Garden Opens April 29th With Celebratory Free Beer and Root Beer

7. Whitnall Beer Garden Opens April 29th With Celebratory Free Beer and Root Beer

 

Apr 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee County Parks

Upcoming 54-Hour Closure of Southbound Collector-Distributor Lanes in the Mitchell Interchange

8. Upcoming 54-Hour Closure of Southbound Collector-Distributor Lanes in the Mitchell Interchange

 

Apr 29th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement Following Visit to See Salah Sarsour

9. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement Following Visit to See Salah Sarsour

 

Apr 25th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Tiffany Calls on Hong to Explain Donation to Bangstad Campaign

10. Tiffany Calls on Hong to Explain Donation to Bangstad Campaign

 

Apr 27th, 2026 by Tom Tiffany

Categories: Most Popular

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