The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE County: County HR Director Resigns After Health Care Scandal
Margo Franklin was at center of controversy that rocked Crowley’s campaign for governor.
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
2. Now Serving: Mother’s Introduces ‘Sad Hour’ in Bay View
Plus: Zocalo’s newest vendor, film festival eats and a brewery auction.
Apr 19th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
3. Milwaukee Will Become ‘Sensory-Inclusive City,’ Mayor Declares
How city plans to become more accommodating for people with sensory needs.
Apr 21st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. Alderman Peter Burgelis Exploring Run For Congress
But not for the district you would expect.
Apr 21st, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
5. MKE County: Controversial Jackson Park Drive Construction Scheduled for July
Parkway reconstruction with new trail once drew ire of neighbors.
Apr 24th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
6. What Does A Rising Assessment Mean For My Taxes?
The average property value increased 6% in Milwaukee. How will that affect you?
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Drive-Thru Cafe Opens on Layton Avenue
7 Brew held a grand opening Monday for its first Milwaukee location.
Apr 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
8. City Streets: The Curious History of St. Paul Avenue
It was once Detroit and Fowler Streets, and before that was under water.
Sep 3rd, 2015 by Carl Baehr
9. Murphy’s Law: The Republican ‘Statutory Scheme’
How GOP legislators got away with spending $26 million on private attorneys and charging taxpayers.
Apr 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
10. 16th Street Bridge Closure Extended Three Months
Crews are working six days a week but have hit new challenges.
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. The Pfister Hotel Launches Storyteller in Residence Program
Milwaukee-based antique dealer and collector Megan Dorsey named first-ever Pfister Storyteller in Residence
Apr 17th, 2026 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
4. Judge Lyndsey Brunette Announces Endorsements From 24 Current and Former Judges in Supreme Court Race
Brunette continues to build momentum since announcing her candidacy last week
Apr 23rd, 2026 by Lyndsey Brunette
6. Mount Mary University Welcomes New Leadership
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Mount Mary University
7. Shorewood BID Announces Inaugural Shorewood Art Walk on May 14, 2026
Apr 23rd, 2026 by Shorewood BID
8. Alicia Halvensleben to Be Sworn in as Mayor of Waukesha on April 21
Apr 19th, 2026 by Alicia Halvensleben
9. Herb Kohl Service Award Honorees Announced
Robert Habush and Judge Derek Mosley to be Honored
Apr 21st, 2026 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation
10. Green Bay Packers to Announce NFL Draft Pick From Dublin
Irish musical artist Gavin James and young musicians to showcase local culture during Day 3 selection
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Green Bay Packers
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 19th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 12th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsApr 5th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee