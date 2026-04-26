Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 26th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

MKE County: County HR Director Resigns After Health Care Scandal

1. MKE County: County HR Director Resigns After Health Care Scandal

Margo Franklin was at center of controversy that rocked Crowley’s campaign for governor.

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: Mother’s Introduces ‘Sad Hour’ in Bay View

2. Now Serving: Mother’s Introduces ‘Sad Hour’ in Bay View

Plus: Zocalo’s newest vendor, film festival eats and a brewery auction.

Apr 19th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Will Become ‘Sensory-Inclusive City,’ Mayor Declares

3. Milwaukee Will Become ‘Sensory-Inclusive City,’ Mayor Declares

How city plans to become more accommodating for people with sensory needs.

Apr 21st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Alderman Peter Burgelis Exploring Run For Congress

4. Alderman Peter Burgelis Exploring Run For Congress

But not for the district you would expect.

Apr 21st, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Controversial Jackson Park Drive Construction Scheduled for July

5. MKE County: Controversial Jackson Park Drive Construction Scheduled for July

Parkway reconstruction with new trail once drew ire of neighbors.

Apr 24th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

What Does A Rising Assessment Mean For My Taxes?

6. What Does A Rising Assessment Mean For My Taxes?

The average property value increased 6% in Milwaukee. How will that affect you?

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Drive-Thru Cafe Opens on Layton Avenue

7. Drive-Thru Cafe Opens on Layton Avenue

7 Brew held a grand opening Monday for its first Milwaukee location.

Apr 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

City Streets: The Curious History of St. Paul Avenue

8. City Streets: The Curious History of St. Paul Avenue

It was once Detroit and Fowler Streets, and before that was under water.

Sep 3rd, 2015 by Carl Baehr

Murphy’s Law: The Republican ‘Statutory Scheme’

9. Murphy’s Law: The Republican ‘Statutory Scheme’

How GOP legislators got away with spending $26 million on private attorneys and charging taxpayers.

Apr 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

16th Street Bridge Closure Extended Three Months

10. 16th Street Bridge Closure Extended Three Months

Crews are working six days a week but have hit new challenges.

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

The Pfister Hotel Launches Storyteller in Residence Program

1. The Pfister Hotel Launches Storyteller in Residence Program

Milwaukee-based antique dealer and collector Megan Dorsey named first-ever Pfister Storyteller in Residence

Apr 17th, 2026 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

MacGillis Law Group Wins $5.5 Million Verdict Against Menard, Inc. — Largest Reported Forklift Verdict Against Menards in Wisconsin

2. MacGillis Law Group Wins $5.5 Million Verdict Against Menard, Inc. — Largest Reported Forklift Verdict Against Menards in Wisconsin

 

Apr 24th, 2026 by MacGillis Law Group, LLC

Milwaukee County Transit System Welcomes Brian E. Wojcik as Chief Operations Officer

3. Milwaukee County Transit System Welcomes Brian E. Wojcik as Chief Operations Officer

 

Apr 20th, 2026 by Milwaukee County Transit System

Judge Lyndsey Brunette Announces Endorsements From 24 Current and Former Judges in Supreme Court Race

4. Judge Lyndsey Brunette Announces Endorsements From 24 Current and Former Judges in Supreme Court Race

Brunette continues to build momentum since announcing her candidacy last week

Apr 23rd, 2026 by Lyndsey Brunette

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement in Response to the Passing of Dan Bice

5. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Statement in Response to the Passing of Dan Bice

 

Apr 21st, 2026 by David Crowley

Mount Mary University Welcomes New Leadership

6. Mount Mary University Welcomes New Leadership

 

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Mount Mary University

Shorewood BID Announces Inaugural Shorewood Art Walk on May 14, 2026

7. Shorewood BID Announces Inaugural Shorewood Art Walk on May 14, 2026

 

Apr 23rd, 2026 by Shorewood BID

Alicia Halvensleben to Be Sworn in as Mayor of Waukesha on April 21

8. Alicia Halvensleben to Be Sworn in as Mayor of Waukesha on April 21

 

Apr 19th, 2026 by Alicia Halvensleben

Herb Kohl Service Award Honorees Announced

9. Herb Kohl Service Award Honorees Announced

Robert Habush and Judge Derek Mosley to be Honored

Apr 21st, 2026 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Green Bay Packers to Announce NFL Draft Pick From Dublin

10. Green Bay Packers to Announce NFL Draft Pick From Dublin

Irish musical artist Gavin James and young musicians to showcase local culture during Day 3 selection

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Green Bay Packers

Categories: Most Popular

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