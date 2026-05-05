Walgreens Closing Yet Another Milwaukee Store

Retailer has now closed 8 of 28 Milwaukee stores as part of nationwide downsizing.

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Walgreens will close another Milwaukee store and pharmacy as a result of its nationwide downsizing.

The company intends to close its store at 2727 W. North Ave. on the border of the Midtown and Metcalfe Park neighborhoods.

The store is scheduled to close by June 23.

In an October 2024 earnings call, the company revealed that 25% of its then-8,500 stores were losing money and announced a plan to close 1,200 stores by 2027.

A statement provided Tuesday indicated that the North Avenue store was one of those money losers, but it included an unusually direct explanation of why.

“Protecting our customers and team members remains our top priority, and despite our actions and investments in private security, persistent safety challenges at our North Avenue store do not allow us to operate sustainably,” said the company in a statement. “We continue to operate other Walgreens stores in the city and remain focused on working with law enforcement, community partners and local officials to support safer retail environments overall.”

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In the last three years, Walgreens will have closed eight of its 28 stores in Milwaukee.

North Avenue pharmacy customers are being transferred to the nearest store, 3522 W. Wisconsin Ave. Free prescription delivery will also be offered for 90 days.

The closure will contribute to a rapidly emerging food desert. Eight blocks west of the store, Pick ‘n Save closed its Metcalfe Park grocery store in July.

The 1.54-acre Walgreens property is owned by Washington-based KPM Realty. The company acquired the property in 2025 for $1.6 million. Walgreens leases the property. According to assessment records, the 13,450-square-foot building was constructed in 1994.

After being acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in 2025, the company was taken private. Public financial data on the company is no longer available. Its website says it now operates 8,000 stores.

Closed Walgreens

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