Pizzeria Planned For Burleigh Street

Meenk Bros Pizza Co. plans to serve New York-style pies in former Brew City Pickles space.

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Great pizza starts with quality dough, and Stephen Meenk has spent decades perfecting his. After years of sharing it with a limited audience of friends and family, the hobby chef is now preparing for a leap into the restaurant industry, with plans to open Meenk Bros Pizza Co. at 8415 W. Burleigh St.

The proposed restaurant would feature New York-style pies made with “simple, high-quality ingredients” such as San Marzano tomatoes, specialty pepperoni and Tuscan olive oil — all on a base of cold-fermented dough.

Its preparation has become muscle memory for Meenk, who “can pretty much do it blindfolded,” he said. But it hasn’t always come easily. “The first time I made pizza, it was awful. It’s like, ‘What did I do wrong here? What happened?'”

The pizzeria would add to Meenk’s existing career; he also works full time as a respiratory therapist. Though he acknowledged balancing a new project will mean “burning the candle at both ends,” Meenk said he’s prepared for the challenge. Entrepreneurship, like pizza dough, is something he’s confident he will master in time.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” he said. “I love to work hard and I love problem solving — I find it rewarding.”

Pending city approval, Meenk Bros Pizza Co. would run a streamlined operation, offering pizzas for takeout and third-party delivery with orders accepted through the online platform Slice Life or at an on-site kiosk. Meenk said he would consider adding dine-in service at a later date, depending on customer feedback.

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On the menu, guests can expect an assortment of signature pies, including cheese, pepperoni, sausage, vegetable and possibly ricotta and bianca varieties, along with options for customization.

“I’m shooting for the highest quality, you know, pizza that we can give people,” Meenk said.

Though he’s leading the proposed business, Meenk is quick to credit family members as a source of inspiration. “My brother, Peter, he’s quite the motivator,” Meenk said. “He knows I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, so he’s excited for me. He’s rooting for me.”

The restaurant’s name, meanwhile, is a nod to Meenk Bros. Electric, a repair shop owned by Meenk’s grandpa. Meenk’s 13-year-old son may also have a role in the business, picking up shifts throughout the summer, he said.

The building’s previous occupant, Brew City Pickles, announced its exit in October 2025, citing “unforeseen building issues” that affected production.

At the time, the company said it was working on plans for a new location, but has not shared any updates. “Though the new location may take a little time to come together, we promise it will be worth the wait,” ownership wrote in the online post.

MJT Pickle Properties LLC is the property owner, according to city assessment records.

Meenk Bros Pizza Co. is in the process of closing on the building, and is pursuing permits and licensing. A tentative opening date is set for late summer or early fall. Follow the business on Facebook for updates.

“I want to give people some really good pizza and see them come back,” Meenk said. “I’m working so hard to make sure it’s a really good product for them.”

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