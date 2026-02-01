Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

Feb 1st, 2026

Architecture Firm Moving to Milwaukee

1. Architecture Firm Moving to Milwaukee

Influential firm TKWA will relocate from Cedarburg.

Jan 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Hiawatha Extension To Pewaukee, Madison Has Planned Service Start

2. Hiawatha Extension To Pewaukee, Madison Has Planned Service Start

Amtrak pursuing station locations between Milwaukee and Madison.

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

New Tenant For Southside Tavern Building

3. New Tenant For Southside Tavern Building

M&M Lounge and Events may includes strippers and exotic dance.

Jan 26th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Tom Tiffany’s Terrible Day

4. Murphy’s Law: Tom Tiffany’s Terrible Day

His press conference was supposed to be about taxes. How did it go so terribly wrong?

Jan 28th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Milwaukee Protesters Rally Against ICE

5. Milwaukee Protesters Rally Against ICE

More than 1,000 protesters demand accountability following high-profile killings in Minneapolis.

Jan 29th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: ‘Red Flags’ Abound in Suspicious $450 Million County Health Contract

6. MKE County: ‘Red Flags’ Abound in Suspicious $450 Million County Health Contract

Board members blindsided by massive contract. Attorneys warn of ‘catastrophic risk.’

Jan 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Mayor Cavalier Johnson Buys New House

7. Mayor Cavalier Johnson Buys New House

Milwaukee’s mayor is moving again. Learn why, and to where.

Jan 28th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Sweet Connie’s Cafe is Closed

8. Sweet Connie’s Cafe is Closed

King Drive cafe operated for less than a year.

Jan 28th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Report Suggests Demolishing Historic Building For Convention Center Hotel

9. Report Suggests Demolishing Historic Building For Convention Center Hotel

Wisconsin Center District could reshape its campus, attract more events with large hotel.

Jan 29th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee’s ‘ICE Out’ March Fills Downtown Streets

10. Milwaukee’s ‘ICE Out’ March Fills Downtown Streets

More than 1,000 people convened at Cathedral Square Park amid a nationwide call for a general strike.

Jan 30th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

In Unanimous Resolution, Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Calls for the Abolition of ICE

1. In Unanimous Resolution, Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Calls for the Abolition of ICE

 

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Libertarian Party of Wisconsin

Statement From Mayor Cavalier Johnson

2. Statement From Mayor Cavalier Johnson

 

Jan 24th, 2026 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

AG Kaul Wins Summary Judgment Against Trump Administration Attempt to Block Ev Infrastructure Funding

3. AG Kaul Wins Summary Judgment Against Trump Administration Attempt to Block Ev Infrastructure Funding

 

Jan 27th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

2026 Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster

4. 2026 Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster

 

Jan 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Team Appointments

5. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Team Appointments

Three internal promotions and one new hire reinforce the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and internal development

Jan 29th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President

6. Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President

Tom Mlada to succeed President Jack Herbert

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Pius XI Catholic High School

Milwaukee Water Commons Names Adriana ‘Nanis’ Rodriguez Co-Executive Director

7. Milwaukee Water Commons Names Adriana ‘Nanis’ Rodriguez Co-Executive Director

 

Jan 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Water Commons

Former Jelly Belly Facility Sold in Pleasant Prairie

8. Former Jelly Belly Facility Sold in Pleasant Prairie

Facilitated by The Barry Company

Jan 26th, 2026 by The Barry Company

Statement – Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman Issues Statement on the Departure of UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin

9. Statement – Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman Issues Statement on the Departure of UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin

 

Jan 25th, 2026 by Universities of Wisconsin

Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup

10. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup

ILLENIUM to Headline on June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mar 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

