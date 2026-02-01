The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Architecture Firm Moving to Milwaukee
Influential firm TKWA will relocate from Cedarburg.
Jan 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Hiawatha Extension To Pewaukee, Madison Has Planned Service Start
Amtrak pursuing station locations between Milwaukee and Madison.
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Tenant For Southside Tavern Building
M&M Lounge and Events may includes strippers and exotic dance.
Jan 26th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. Murphy’s Law: Tom Tiffany’s Terrible Day
His press conference was supposed to be about taxes. How did it go so terribly wrong?
Jan 28th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
5. Milwaukee Protesters Rally Against ICE
More than 1,000 protesters demand accountability following high-profile killings in Minneapolis.
Jan 29th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
6. MKE County: ‘Red Flags’ Abound in Suspicious $450 Million County Health Contract
Board members blindsided by massive contract. Attorneys warn of ‘catastrophic risk.’
Jan 30th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
7. Mayor Cavalier Johnson Buys New House
Milwaukee’s mayor is moving again. Learn why, and to where.
Jan 28th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Sweet Connie’s Cafe is Closed
King Drive cafe operated for less than a year.
Jan 28th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
9. Report Suggests Demolishing Historic Building For Convention Center Hotel
Wisconsin Center District could reshape its campus, attract more events with large hotel.
Jan 29th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Milwaukee’s ‘ICE Out’ March Fills Downtown Streets
More than 1,000 people convened at Cathedral Square Park amid a nationwide call for a general strike.
Jan 30th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
2. Statement From Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Jan 24th, 2026 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
4. 2026 Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training Roster
Jan 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Team Appointments
Three internal promotions and one new hire reinforce the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and internal development
Jan 29th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
6. Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President
Tom Mlada to succeed President Jack Herbert
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Pius XI Catholic High School
8. Former Jelly Belly Facility Sold in Pleasant Prairie
Facilitated by The Barry Company
Jan 26th, 2026 by The Barry Company
10. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup
ILLENIUM to Headline on June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mar 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
