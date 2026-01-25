The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Bars and Restaurants Announce Closures, Shortened Hours Due To Cold
Several closures planned as wind chills are anticipated to reach -40.
Jan 22nd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Hiawatha Extension To Pewaukee, Madison Has Planned Service Start
Amtrak pursuing station locations between Milwaukee and Madison.
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
3. City Suspends Northwest Side Bar
Committee divided over shooting near bar; New Entertainers must close for 15 days.
Jan 21st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. Is Sam’s Tap in Bay View Closed For Good?
Nearly century old building, long a tavern, went dark last fall.
Jan 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
5. Milwaukee Nabs 4 James Beard Nominations
Chefs and restaurants in Bay View, Walker’s Point, scored semifinalist slots.
Jan 21st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
6. Beans & Barley Items Headed to Auction
February sale will follow the restaurant’s Jan. 31 closure.
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. City Suspends Pink Agave
Bay View business accused of skirting health inspections.
Jan 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
8. Trump’s Support Slips in Wisconsin After First Year Back in Office
Marquette poll finds steady erosion in approval as economic concerns and immigration clashes take a toll.
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Joe Tarr
9. Murphy’s Law: 10 Takeaways From Governor’s Race Donations
How much money was raised, and from who, tells us a lot about the candidates.
Jan 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
10. Back in the News: Tiffany’s Donation from College Republicans Looks Smelly
How Republicans did an end-run around two different prohibitions.
Jan 21st, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
6. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Three Executive Chef Promotions
Chefs Brent Davis, Luis Rios Ramos, and Brian Potter elevated to leadership roles highlighting ongoing emphasis on internal mentorship and career pathing within The Bartolotta Restaurants
Jan 14th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
10. Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President
Tom Mlada to succeed President Jack Herbert
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Pius XI Catholic High School
