The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jan 25th, 2026 07:00 am

Bars and Restaurants Announce Closures, Shortened Hours Due To Cold

1. Bars and Restaurants Announce Closures, Shortened Hours Due To Cold

Several closures planned as wind chills are anticipated to reach -40.

Jan 22nd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Hiawatha Extension To Pewaukee, Madison Has Planned Service Start

2. Hiawatha Extension To Pewaukee, Madison Has Planned Service Start

Amtrak pursuing station locations between Milwaukee and Madison.

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

City Suspends Northwest Side Bar

3. City Suspends Northwest Side Bar

Committee divided over shooting near bar; New Entertainers must close for 15 days.

Jan 21st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Is Sam’s Tap in Bay View Closed For Good?

4. Is Sam’s Tap in Bay View Closed For Good?

Nearly century old building, long a tavern, went dark last fall.

Jan 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Nabs 4 James Beard Nominations

5. Milwaukee Nabs 4 James Beard Nominations

Chefs and restaurants in Bay View, Walker’s Point, scored semifinalist slots.

Jan 21st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Beans & Barley Items Headed to Auction

6. Beans & Barley Items Headed to Auction

February sale will follow the restaurant’s Jan. 31 closure.

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

City Suspends Pink Agave

7. City Suspends Pink Agave

Bay View business accused of skirting health inspections.

Jan 20th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Trump’s Support Slips in Wisconsin After First Year Back in Office

8. Trump’s Support Slips in Wisconsin After First Year Back in Office

Marquette poll finds steady erosion in approval as economic concerns and immigration clashes take a toll.

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Joe Tarr

Murphy’s Law: 10 Takeaways From Governor’s Race Donations

9. Murphy’s Law: 10 Takeaways From Governor’s Race Donations

How much money was raised, and from who, tells us a lot about the candidates.

Jan 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Back in the News: Tiffany’s Donation from College Republicans Looks Smelly

10. Back in the News: Tiffany’s Donation from College Republicans Looks Smelly

How Republicans did an end-run around two different prohibitions.

Jan 21st, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

In Unanimous Resolution, Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Calls for the Abolition of ICE

1. In Unanimous Resolution, Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Calls for the Abolition of ICE

 

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Libertarian Party of Wisconsin

Bayside Man Charged with Cyberstalking and Transmitting Interstate Threats

2. Bayside Man Charged with Cyberstalking and Transmitting Interstate Threats

 

Jan 18th, 2026 by U.S. Department of Justice

Governor Evers Approves Next Segment of I-94 East-West Construction in Milwaukee County

3. Governor Evers Approves Next Segment of I-94 East-West Construction in Milwaukee County

 

Jan 21st, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MSA Welcomes Sarah McDonald as Principal Landscape Architect and Urban Planner

4. MSA Welcomes Sarah McDonald as Principal Landscape Architect and Urban Planner

 

Jan 14th, 2026 by MSA Professional Services, Inc.

Franklin Woman Pleads Guilty to Aiding in the Preparation of False Tax Returns

5. Franklin Woman Pleads Guilty to Aiding in the Preparation of False Tax Returns

 

Jan 18th, 2026 by U.S. Department of Justice

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Three Executive Chef Promotions

6. The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Three Executive Chef Promotions

Chefs Brent Davis, Luis Rios Ramos, and Brian Potter elevated to leadership roles highlighting ongoing emphasis on internal mentorship and career pathing within The Bartolotta Restaurants

Jan 14th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

Rep. Fitzgerald Introduces the Middle Class Home Tax Elimination Act

7. Rep. Fitzgerald Introduces the Middle Class Home Tax Elimination Act

 

Jan 16th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Common Council Acts to Protect Taxpayers Following Historic Property Tax Increases Driven by MPS Referendum

8. Common Council Acts to Protect Taxpayers Following Historic Property Tax Increases Driven by MPS Referendum

 

Jan 22nd, 2026 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

Five Districts, One Message: Wisconsin Families and Schools Need Relief Now

9. Five Districts, One Message: Wisconsin Families and Schools Need Relief Now

 

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President

10. Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President

Tom Mlada to succeed President Jack Herbert

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Pius XI Catholic High School

