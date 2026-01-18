The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. City Selling Historic Brady Street Building
A grotesque will keep watch over any future owner, as will DCD.
Jan 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Mexican Restaurant Has 5,000 Square Feet
Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra is now open on National Avenue.
Jan 14th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
3. Dining: The Best Chinese Restaurant in Town?
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has been an award-winning favorite since 1994.
Jan 10th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
4. MKE County: 96 Landlords Will Accept County Housing Vouchers
Program helps people leave street homelessness for stable housing.
Jan 14th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
5. Feds Sue St. Paul Fish Company Over Alleged Illegal Tip Pooling
Labor Department says Milwaukee Public Market restaurant let managers share in tips.
Jan 15th, 2026 by Joe Schulz
6. A Turning Point For Five Points Tavern
New tavern proposed for nearly century-old building.
Jan 12th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. City Wants To Clean Up Contaminated Bay View Factory
But will it get the money to do so?
Jan 15th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Lakefront Brewery Adding Riverside Amenities
Will make riverside more pedestrian friendly, more fun for customers.
Jan 13th, 2026 by Michael Horne
9. 40 Data Centers In Wisconsin Will Hike Electricity Usage
AI race reversing a decade-long decline in electricity, report finds.
Jan 11th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
10. Milwaukee Police Have No Plan If ICE Descends on City
Problems in Minneapolis raise concerns. ‘We got to prepare,’ mayor says.
Jan 12th, 2026 by Henry Redman
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Baldwin Demands Trump Admin Reverse Billions in Cuts From Opioid and Mental Health Programs
Baldwin calls decision “reckless” and “dangerous”
Jan 14th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
4. Once again, suburbs punt on addressing the social challenges of the region
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman January 15, 2026
Jan 15th, 2026 by Ald. Bob Bauman
8. Winners of 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contests Announced, Will Be Celebrated at Free Citywide Celebration
Free event on Monday, January 19, to honor student contest winners and community leader Andre Lee Ellis
Jan 12th, 2026 by Marcus Performing Arts Center
9. Hong Campaign Reports Nearly $370,000 Raised from Almost 7,400 Donations, Powered by 1,650 Volunteers Across Wisconsin
Median donation of $15 shows broad, popular support from working class people
Jan 15th, 2026 by Francesca Hong
