The Week’s Greatest Hits

City Selling Historic Brady Street Building

A grotesque will keep watch over any future owner, as will DCD.

Jan 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

New Mexican Restaurant Has 5,000 Square Feet

Guelaguetza Restaurante Y Barra is now open on National Avenue.

Jan 14th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: The Best Chinese Restaurant in Town?

Fortune Chinese Restaurant has been an award-winning favorite since 1994.

Jan 10th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

MKE County: 96 Landlords Will Accept County Housing Vouchers

Program helps people leave street homelessness for stable housing.

Jan 14th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Feds Sue St. Paul Fish Company Over Alleged Illegal Tip Pooling

Labor Department says Milwaukee Public Market restaurant let managers share in tips.

Jan 15th, 2026 by Joe Schulz

A Turning Point For Five Points Tavern

New tavern proposed for nearly century-old building.

Jan 12th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

City Wants To Clean Up Contaminated Bay View Factory

But will it get the money to do so?

Jan 15th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Lakefront Brewery Adding Riverside Amenities

Will make riverside more pedestrian friendly, more fun for customers.

Jan 13th, 2026 by Michael Horne

40 Data Centers In Wisconsin Will Hike Electricity Usage

AI race reversing a decade-long decline in electricity, report finds.

Jan 11th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Police Have No Plan If ICE Descends on City

Problems in Minneapolis raise concerns. ‘We got to prepare,’ mayor says.

Jan 12th, 2026 by Henry Redman

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Public Radio Stations in Wisconsin Partner to Create the Wisconsin News Collaborative

Jan 12th, 2026 by WUWM 89.7

Baldwin Demands Trump Admin Reverse Billions in Cuts From Opioid and Mental Health Programs

2. Baldwin Demands Trump Admin Reverse Billions in Cuts From Opioid and Mental Health Programs

Baldwin calls decision “reckless” and “dangerous”

Jan 14th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Locally Owned Outdoor Gear Shop Yellow Wood to Close After 11 Years in Whitefish Bay

Jan 10th, 2026 by Press Release

Once again, suburbs punt on addressing the social challenges of the region

4. Once again, suburbs punt on addressing the social challenges of the region

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman January 15, 2026

Jan 15th, 2026 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Rep. Fitzgerald Introduces the Middle Class Home Tax Elimination Act

Jan 16th, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

TMJ4 News Promotes Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Jenna Rae to Chief Investigative Reporter

Jan 8th, 2026 by TMJ4

Sen. Johnson Subpoenas AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen for Records Identifying Targets of the Arctic Frost Investigation

Jan 14th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Winners of 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Contests Announced, Will Be Celebrated at Free Citywide Celebration

Free event on Monday, January 19, to honor student contest winners and community leader Andre Lee Ellis

Jan 12th, 2026 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

Hong Campaign Reports Nearly $370,000 Raised from Almost 7,400 Donations, Powered by 1,650 Volunteers Across Wisconsin

Median donation of $15 shows broad, popular support from working class people

Jan 15th, 2026 by Francesca Hong

Glorioso’s Italian Market Grand Reopening 80th Anniversary Celebration

Jan 13th, 2026 by Glorioso’s Italian Market

